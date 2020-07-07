 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Cops put innocent NYC woman on 'WANTED' poster, also found a scared, unfriendly cat with no collar   (nypost.com) divider line
19
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jaysus fark.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sue the living fark out of them.
 
dracos31
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Sue the living fark out of them.


She is, and I'm betting she'll win a nice hefty settlement once the jury gets to the miscarriage she claims they caused.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New York City cops, they aren't that smart.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You get money now for being wanted?
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aren't most people on wanted posters technically innocent? Having not been proved guilty.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The cops even promised to take the photo down, but then when she received more text messages the following day and called the precinct back, the detectives apologized once again but "informed her that they were not going to take her picture down from the Facebook Post, despite the fact that she was no longer wanted for any crime"

Why?  Why would you not remove her picture?  That's farking stupid.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: Aren't most people on wanted posters technically innocent? Having not been proved guilty.


Sure. So lets go with that. They WANTED to speak with her. she was like ok im here i had nothing to do with this. She even did it subsequent days to multiple police to the point that they said she was no longer WANTED. But they then refused to remove her picture. Now it becomes an issue. They no longer want to speak with you and have accused you of a crime online even though they have acknowledged you are no longer a suspect.

And why would the police react this way ? Because WE have to pay this woman. And those cops will keep their jobs and nothing will happen to the folks that told her to go pound sand
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 450x589]

/obscure?


i.imgur.comView Full Size


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: The cops even promised to take the photo down, but then when she received more text messages the following day and called the precinct back, the detectives apologized once again but "informed her that they were not going to take her picture down from the Facebook Post, despite the fact that she was no longer wanted for any crime"

Why?  Why would you not remove her picture?  That's farking stupid.


They probably tried and realised they don't know how technology works and just doubled down on being a dick rather than admitting incompetence.

Seems to be a running theme.
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dracos31: Smoking GNU: Sue the living fark out of them.

She is, and I'm betting she'll win a nice hefty settlement once the jury gets to the miscarriage she claims they caused.


Maybe. It wasn't going to be white, and the jury payouts for dead kids, by color, has even more disparity than most things legal.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dyhchong: They probably tried and realised they don't know how technology works and just doubled down on being a dick rather than admitting incompetence.


Why would they even waste time trying? They have civilians employees for that crap.

Would never want to be a civilian IT employee for police. I've heard stories of them opening criminal investigations for wage theft because a salaried employee showed up late to work.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Outrageous.  Everyone knows that false accusations should be left to bored internet posters.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dyhchong: C18H27NO3: The cops even promised to take the photo down, but then when she received more text messages the following day and called the precinct back, the detectives apologized once again but "informed her that they were not going to take her picture down from the Facebook Post, despite the fact that she was no longer wanted for any crime"

Why?  Why would you not remove her picture?  That's farking stupid.

They probably tried and realised they don't know how technology works and just doubled down on being a dick rather than admitting incompetence.

Seems to be a running theme.


This, SOOOOOO MUCH
 
