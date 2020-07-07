 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   When you hear "getting stabbed during lunch", you normally think of prison, not a Chrysler factory   (mlive.com) divider line
    Scary, Michigan, STERLING HEIGHTS, automotive assembly plant worker, Sterling Heights Police Department  
posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 5:02 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You obviously have never worked an industrial job, Smitty.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a difference?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: Is there a difference?


Of course. In prison you're guaranteed 3 meals a day.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: Is there a difference?


One of them makes low grade merchandise that is stamped out of the cheapest metal available.

The other one makes license plates.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rent is too high
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: Is there a difference?


Prisons don't charge union dues.
 
wademh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You obviously have never worked an industrial job, Smitty.


done in one
 
adamatari
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You obviously have never worked an industrial job, Smitty.


Done in one. My experience in factories backs this up too. 90% of it is boring, 10% infuriating.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It's my turn to install the rattles!"
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Car manufacturing factory after lunch. Alcohol was probably involved.

/live by a gm factory
//surrounded by liquor stores that sell styrofoam cups with ice.
///father in law rolled his blazer driving drunk to gm factory
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back when I worked at an automotive electronics vendor we'd have make frequent trips to the Michigan plants and tech centers and seeing squabbles wasn't uncommon.

The prototype assembly line at the Chrysler technical center had two guys that always fought. One was an excitable scrawny beanpole, the other a 250lb biker. The skinny guy would always be swinging a wrench and swearing at the biker dude, and the biker was always, whatever... It was like a live, profane, and violent odd couple show.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, it *IS* Detroit.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Six of one, half dozen of the other subby
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let me be the first to blame Trump.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The venn diagram for the staffing probably has some overlap..
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Well, it *IS* Detroit.


It's not though, it's Sterling Heights, which is a good 10 miles from Detroit.  These employees all live in the sticks.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember when an employer of mine assigned two guys from Rwanda to work together in my area in 2000. They were even from neighboring villages! Surely they would have a lot to talk about as they worked on car parts. In fact they did have a lot to talk about and they had a nice pointed discussion during break one day. Management refused to separate them no matter what warnings I gave. Oh, one of them watched the other's family kill his kids? Personal problem, gotta leave it at the door!

Manufacturing management can be atrocious at stepping in when there are problems.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Go into Fords Rouge plant! You can even buy hookers. Seen guys with stadium bags going around selling breakfast burritos, and tamales. Ford had to build a lock box for the probe head of the machine. As they where easily detached from the machine. The operator would "park" the head in the box, close the lid, and pad lock it at the end of shift.

/been in alot of auto plants. Mainly GM, but I've been in them all.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You obviously have never worked an industrial job, Smitty.


I worked a factory job college summer. It taught me two things: 1) why getting through college was a good idea and 2) there are some crazy farkers out there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpshulEd: Car manufacturing factory after lunch. Alcohol was probably involved.

/live by a gm factory
//surrounded by liquor stores that sell styrofoam cups with ice.
///father in law rolled his blazer driving drunk to gm factory


Well, that or thins. LOTS of industrial workers hopped up on Mother's Little Helpers.
 
