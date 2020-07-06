 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Story keyword checklist: Black man☑ , restaurant☑ , MAGA☑ , social distancing☑ , gun☑ , Trump 2020☑, bike lock☑   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, Gun, Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting, Philadelphia Media Holdings, 1987 Pulitzer Prize, black man  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 5:42 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half a story is a dangerous thing.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way he could have "defused" the situation any more would have been to shoot every Black person within a five block radius.

farking white MAGATS and their murder boners
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They pull a mask, you pull a gun.  It's the MAGA way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing scarier than a black man with an opinion.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn. That's like the ultimate Fark article right there!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's time we started treating anti-maskers like maniacs firing an automatic weapon into a crowd.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The guy on the bike is the biggest asshole in this story.  Who the fark stops to yell at people eating outside?  Mind your own farking business.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
gun guy is a farkwad for sure
but if i'm EATING how do i wear and mask and shovel food in my mouth at the same time?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jimpapa: gun guy is a farkwad for sure
but if i'm EATING how do i wear and mask and shovel food in my mouth at the same time?


A) Eat at home. Opening seating at restaurants was a mistake.

B) Social distancing, at the least. These people were not doing that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
C'mon. Like no one here has ever thought about pulling a gun on a bicyclist.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy on the bike is the biggest asshole in this story.  Who the fark stops to yell at people eating outside?  Mind your own farking business.


During a pandemic, other people being dipshiats is 100% everyone else's business.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jimpapa: gun guy is a farkwad for sure
but if i'm EATING how do i wear and mask and shovel food in my mouth at the same time?


Masks weren't the only thing the bike guy mentioned.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chrissake, the dude stopped to engage a bunch of people who weren't wearing masks?  Cuz lots of close range yelling is helpful

Everyone in this situation sucks
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stan unusual: jimpapa: gun guy is a farkwad for sure
but if i'm EATING how do i wear and mask and shovel food in my mouth at the same time?

Masks weren't the only thing the bike guy mentioned.


Who made him COVID police?

This pandemic is a godsend for busybodies
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: The guy on the bike is the biggest asshole in this story.  Who the fark stops to yell at people eating outside?  Mind your own farking business.

During a pandemic, other people being dipshiats is 100% everyone else's business.


And the Karen on the bike totally changed peoples behavior.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know if there was context to be read; if so I didn't.

I didn't see a single farking mask in the entire video so seriously fark all of those people.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: jimpapa: gun guy is a farkwad for sure
but if i'm EATING how do i wear and mask and shovel food in my mouth at the same time?

A) Eat at home. Opening seating at restaurants was a mistake.

B) Social distancing, at the least. These people were not doing that.


so no restaurants even on a patio with proper distancing and staff wearing ppe.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asmodeus224: Chrissake, the dude stopped to engage a bunch of people who weren't wearing masks?  Cuz lots of close range yelling is helpful

Everyone in this situation sucks


The dude randomly yelling at diners sucks.

The dude who pulled a gorram gun on him for doing so sucks infinitely worse.
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: It's time we started treating anti-maskers like maniacs firing an automatic weapon into a crowd.


UltimaCS: A) Eat at home. Opening seating at restaurants was a mistake.

B) Social distancing, at the least. These people were not doing that.


UltimaCS: During a pandemic, other people being dipshiats is 100% everyone else's business.



Good grief dude, get over yourself. I bet you're the type that tries to keep others out of a zipper merge happening ahead of you by weaving back and forth across the merging langes.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.