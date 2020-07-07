 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Moderna throws down with U.S. scientists over COVID-19 vaccine trials, asks where are the contenders in such an 'advanced' country   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Clinical trial, Moderna Inc, Moderna's vaccine project, coronavirus vaccine, Federal government of the United States, large-scale human trials, trial of the Moderna, government scientists  
•       •       •

1275 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

But the company - which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial...

You know, I was just thinking earlier today that this pandemic needs more giant cash infusions to companies who have no experience or track records of doing what they're being paid to do.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

But the company - which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial...

You know, I was just thinking earlier today that this pandemic needs more giant cash infusions to companies who have no experience or track records of doing what they're being paid to do.


I (actually, truly) misread as "Madonna throws down..." on my first pass. She also has no experience developing a vaccine, but she did put out that Sex book a while back. So that's something.

/Holy shiat, it was in 1992? Geez I'm old
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Having participated in multiple clinical trial launches, I can definitely say that execution of the trial itself is the hardest part. And this is coming from a scientist. The R&D is challenging, but at least most of the work is within the company. There's an element of control. When you launch the trial, there are suddenly dozens or hundreds of people outside the company to manage. Every weak link threatens progress. An inexperienced company will be learning on the fly and that rarely goes well the first time.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Moderna is the Trump of medicine manufacturing.
 
fark account name
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: Having participated in multiple clinical trial launches, I can definitely say that execution of the trial itself is the hardest part. And this is coming from a scientist. The R&D is challenging, but at least most of the work is within the company. There's an element of control. When you launch the trial, there are suddenly dozens or hundreds of people outside the company to manage. Every weak link threatens progress. An inexperienced company will be learning on the fly and that rarely goes well the first time.


Very much this.

"Four players hit a grand slam in their first Major League at-bat: Bill Duggleby (1898), Jeremy Hermida (2005), Kevin Kouzmanoff (2006), and Daniel Nava (2010)."
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But she just posted a topless pic while leaning on a crutch.  Can she be THAT bad?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: Having participated in multiple clinical trial launches, I can definitely say that execution of the trial itself is the hardest part. And this is coming from a scientist. The R&D is challenging, but at least most of the work is within the company. There's an element of control. When you launch the trial, there are suddenly dozens or hundreds of people outside the company to manage. Every weak link threatens progress. An inexperienced company will be learning on the fly and that rarely goes well the first time.


Your handle is basically how Moderna is approaching this
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: But she just posted a topless pic while leaning on a crutch.  Can she be THAT bad?


I literally had to go back to the article in case I'd missed topless Elizabeth Holmes.

//hell yes I would
//would not let her near my precious bodily fluids though
//third slashy has signed an NDA
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Moderna is the Trump of medicine manufacturing.


Behind every Pharma R&D project is a Trump  clone telling you to launch months to years too soon.  Every project champion at the executive level needs to be tactfully dressed down behind closed doors at the risk of your career in favor of risking patient lives.  Every last f*cking one of them.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: /Holy shiat, it was in 1992? Geez I'm old


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Ambivalence: The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

But the company - which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial...

You know, I was just thinking earlier today that this pandemic needs more giant cash infusions to companies who have no experience or track records of doing what they're being paid to do.

I (actually, truly) misread as "Madonna throws down..." on my first pass. She also has no experience developing a vaccine, but she did put out that Sex book a while back. So that's something.

/Holy shiat, it was in 1992? Geez I'm old


Madonna herself was born closer to the Spanish-American War than to the present day. She also just put a topless pic of herself on the 'gram, if you're interested.

/we're all getting old
 
1derful
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Moderna is the Trump of medicine manufacturing.


A Moderna board member resigned to be the chief scientist in Trump's "Operation Warp Speed".

Moderna's medicine development is based on exclusively introducing synthetic messenger RNA into people's cells.

The fact that we're farking with peoples' genes here and the fact that the development program seems to be less-than-ethically tilted towards Moderna is a very good reason why scientists should take a long hard look at any vaccine they're developing.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a thread earlier about Moderna showing her tits or something? I'm too lazy to look.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every thing this administration touches turns to shiat ..
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

But the company - which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial...

You know, I was just thinking earlier today that this pandemic needs more giant cash infusions to companies who have no experience or track records of doing what they're being paid to do.


It's the Trump Method(tm)!
How much would you pay now?
Wait! There's more! (Bullshiat)

Now with extra relief aid to mega churches and televangelists!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're having study design issues. It's not unusual for regulators to ask for things the sponsor doesn't want to do. They ask because someone realized there's a gap in the data, who is going to generate the data to fill that gap? You are, applicant.

"Oh, you want marketing authorization for your green pill, but this time it's yellow? We really need a QT study."

In this case though, I have a hard time believing anyone is asking for the moon. Everyone wants to get this done quickly.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The new luxury suvs are for moving sensitive equipment and the Lamborghini Veneno is for emergencies!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the company - which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial


So how much stock does the Trump family own?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

But the company - which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial...

You know, I was just thinking earlier today that this pandemic needs more giant cash infusions to companies who have no experience or track records of doing what they're being paid to do.


Do they live in Whitefish?  Because all the best companies come from Whitefish, Montana.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

1derful: Albert911emt: Moderna is the Trump of medicine manufacturing.

A Moderna board member resigned to be the chief scientist in Trump's "Operation Warp Speed".

Moderna's medicine development is based on exclusively introducing synthetic messenger RNA into people's cells.

The fact that we're farking with peoples' genes here and the fact that the development program seems to be less-than-ethically tilted towards Moderna is a very good reason why scientists should take a long hard look at any vaccine they're developing.


Messenger RNA tells the cell to produce a particular protein. It doesn't mess with any host genes unless you also throw in a reverse-transcriptase enzyme (which does not apply to these vaccines).
 
wademh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OMG. Biotech graveyards are filled with companies where inexperienced "experts" insisted on fighting against the FDA.

Only this time it could me more than "corporate" persons in graveyards because people with zero real experience refused to listen.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

1derful: Albert911emt: Moderna is the Trump of medicine manufacturing.

A Moderna board member resigned to be the chief scientist in Trump's "Operation Warp Speed".

Moderna's medicine development is based on exclusively introducing synthetic messenger RNA into people's cells.

The fact that we're farking with peoples' genes here and the fact that the development program seems to be less-than-ethically tilted towards Moderna is a very good reason why scientists should take a long hard look at any vaccine they're developing.


You don't understand what you're talking about and should stop regarding the vaccine design.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.