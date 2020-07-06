 Skip to content
(MPR News)   MN recommends keeping both hands on the steering wheel and holding perfectly still if you want to survive a traffic stop. It's up to you whether to keep your license and insurance clenched in your teeth or stapled to your forehead   (mprnews.org) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like the cop is gonna be at your door the instant you stop.  You have a bit of time to gather your documents and hold them in plain sight.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: It's not like the cop is gonna be at your door the instant you stop.  You have a bit of time to gather your documents and hold them in plain sight.


You mean some time for the cop to see furtive movement and unload on you through the windscreen?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most importantly, be white.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine, if you will, this shoe on a few other feet:

MN recommends keeping both hands clearly visible and holding perfectly still if you want to survive an encounter with a therapy dog, trained to interact with people appropriately

MN recommends keeping both hands clearly visible and holding perfectly still if you want to survive an encounter with a black person

MN recommends keeping both hands clearly visible and holding perfectly still if you want to survive a trip to City Hall

MN recommends keeping both hands clearly visible and holding perfectly still if you want to survive.  At all.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Rock - How to NOT get your a$$ kicked by the police
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tape them to the windshield.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never call the police for anything
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MN wants to be declared a disaster zone I hear.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Never call the police for anything


Now wait a minute. . .
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Never call the police for anything


Sometimes they come to you, as is the topic of this story. It looks like you drifted over the fog line, citizen.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do not volunteer any information; it will be used against you if possible. Treat police with respect, even if it's fake politeness. And always ask if you are free to go. If they are holding you for no legal reason, they must let you leave. Granted that's assuming the actual law is being followed.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What everloving farking good is changing the driver's manual going to do if the police can just murder you with impunity?

Updating the driver's manual doesn't do jack shiat to hold police accountable for the murder they currently get away with. We need dedicated independent oversight boards for police which have the power to investigate and prosecute police misconduct. Expecting the police to police themselves, or the local DA's who rely on them daily to do so is perpetuating the problem.

Independent oversight for police. Anything else is just blowing smoke up our asses.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
By putting the burden of behavior on the driver this just makes it easier for a cop to shoot someone.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It's not like the cop is gonna be at your door the instant you stop.  You have a bit of time to gather your documents and hold them in plain sight.


What? You want to get shot?
You don't move. Don't do crap. You wait for the officer, and only do what they say.
LOL.
 
jefferator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And never EVER volunteer for an interview with the police/fbi/or law enforcement agency without your lawyer.  EVER.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It's not like the cop is gonna be at your door the instant you stop.  You have a bit of time to gather your documents and hold them in plain sight.


Movement inside the vehicle puts cops on alert.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this the daily thread for pretending that law enforcement's reputation for a certain proneness to violence is completely earned and undue to bias, but anybody else's reputation for the same isn't?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or you could just try being white.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because convincing the entire general public how to act was just easier than training cops not to shoot people on a whim?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It's not like the cop is gonna be at your door the instant you stop.  You have a bit of time to gather your documents and hold them in plain sight.


"You were moving around a lot when you stopped. That gives me probable cause to search the vehicle. Y'know, for safety."
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jefferator: And never EVER volunteer for an interview with the police/fbi/or law enforcement agency without your lawyer.  EVER.


No lawyer would ever agree to let you talk to the police. You have no reason to do so.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Because convincing the entire general public how to act was just easier than training cops not to shoot people on a whim?


They still haven't. Just created a new way to victim blame.

"His hand came off the wheel, I HAD to shoot!!!!!"
 
blasterz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I dated a cop's daughter in high school. He hated me, but did me one favor by telling me how to survive a traffic stop.

As soon as you pull over, put wallet, keys, insurance and registration on the dashboard. Hands go back to the steering wheel at 10 o'clock and 2 o'clock. Don't move your hands until the officer asks to see your docs, then collect them all with one hand and pass them through the window.

Funny thing is, more often than not I've gotten off with a warning since starting doing this, often with the cop asking "who taught you to do that?". They assume some family member or friend is a cop, and that makes them friendlier from the start.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is what you should do, anyway. A giant nothingburger.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: What everloving farking good is changing the driver's manual going to do if the police can just murder you with impunity?



It gives you something to do before you are eventually murdered without ceremony or regret by the police. As we all will be some day.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ever notice how advice for police encounters overlaps with advice for bear encounters?

Stay perfectly still.  Play dead.  Don't run.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Is this the daily thread for pretending that law enforcement's reputation for a certain proneness to violence is completely earned and undue to bias, but anybody else's reputation for the same isn't?


You can just say "I hate black people." You'd probably get treated better by the higher ups around here.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It's not like the cop is gonna be at your door the instant you stop.  You have a bit of time to gather your documents and hold them in plain sight.



Holding your license, registration and proof of insurance in your hand are obvious signs of violent intent.  Wake up, you sheep.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Is this the daily thread for pretending that law enforcement's reputation for a certain proneness to violence is completely earned and undue to bias, but anybody else's reputation for the same isn't?


Go ahead spell out what you want to say. Don't dance around it. Show some integrity.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't keep your registration and insurance card in the glove box, get one of those visor holder things.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blasterz: I dated a cop's daughter in high school. He hated me, but did me one favor by telling me how to survive a traffic stop.

As soon as you pull over, put wallet, keys, insurance and registration on the dashboard. Hands go back to the steering wheel at 10 o'clock and 2 o'clock. Don't move your hands until the officer asks to see your docs, then collect them all with one hand and pass them through the window.

Funny thing is, more often than not I've gotten off with a warning since starting doing this, often with the cop asking "who taught you to do that?". They assume some family member or friend is a cop, and that makes them friendlier from the start.


So, as long as you are in the in-group, you may survive, possibly.  But if you aren't, then fark you, you were asking for it, and it was completely justified to kill you.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HAMMERTOE: Is this the daily thread for pretending that law enforcement's reputation for a certain proneness to violence is completely earned and undue to bias, but anybody else's reputation for the same isn't?


Got anyone in mind for that second part?  My hearing isn't good enough.  Was that a dog whistle?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: HAMMERTOE: Is this the daily thread for pretending that law enforcement's reputation for a certain proneness to violence is completely earned and undue to bias, but anybody else's reputation for the same isn't?

Go ahead spell out what you want to say. Don't dance around it. Show some integrity.


He can't - he's a cop
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ less than a minute ago  

clawsoon: Ever notice how advice for police encounters overlaps with advice for bear encounters?

Stay perfectly still.  Play dead.  Don't run.



-Keep calling out their name as you walk through the urban jungle, so you don't startle them.  "Hey Cop!  Heeeey Cop!    Comin' thru, coppers!"Also, consider wearing a bell.

-Never confront a veteran cop when she's with her trainee.   She will assert her authority to protect her image!

-Make sure you keep all your tasty and stinky items locked away where the cop can not get at them.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
and for those with illegal guns...

continue to try and do jumping jack inside the car...
 
