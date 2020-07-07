 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Calgary Sun)   Calgary doctor gives CPR to man who had heart attack, a few days later gives same man a quintuple bypass. Expected to mow the lawn and take the garbage to the curb every Wednesday from now on   (calgarysun.com) divider line
12
    More: Hero, Cardiac arrest, Myocardial infarction, Heart, Cardiac surgeon, Cardiac surgery, Physician, Darrell Parker, Dr. Corey Adams  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's divine intervention ... there's some higher powers working on that than me,"

That's a funny way to say  "Thanks Dr. Adams."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add to that his spouse is going to have needs that will need to be taken care of until the patient gets back in the saddle.  Doc's plate just keeps getting fuller.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe this journalist didn't just plagiarize a Grey's Anatomy synopsis for that article.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the headline is "Doctor Does His Farking Job."
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If dude doesn't rack up 20k points he's getting dangerously close to having to put another quarter in the game.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: So the headline is "Doctor Does His Farking Job."


I was in a rather nasty car accident and a nurse on her way home saved me. she wasn't on the clock or doing her job, she just saved me because she could and is a decent person. it was rather nice of her.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: So the headline is "Doctor Does His Farking Job."


is that harder to say down there?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"It's divine intervention ... there's some higher powers working on that than me,"

No, it's the family that found out the surgeon worked at that hospital and requested him.

Adams recalled that physician talked to him, saying, "It sounds like you did CPR on the patient I just saw."  Adams then met Parker's family members, and they asked if Adams could do the upcoming heart surgery Parker required.

It would be a WAAAAY cooler story if this was a chance meeting followed by a chance second meeting, but it wasn't. I mean, it's neat, but not as special as everyone is making it sound.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: So the headline is "Doctor Does His Farking Job."


The doctor will get paid and the patient will not go bankrupt.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chucknasty: stoli n coke: So the headline is "Doctor Does His Farking Job."

I was in a rather nasty car accident and a nurse on her way home saved me. she wasn't on the clock or doing her job, she just saved me because she could and is a decent person. it was rather nice of her.


My MIL was a nurse, and she didn't get personalized plates because she knew she would assist in an accident if she came across one, and didn't want some asshole deciding to sue her if something went wrong and they found out she was a nurse. IIRC, Arizona had a specific nurse plate you could get. She wasn't going to avoid helping anyone, just avoid helping them make extra money.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: chucknasty: stoli n coke: So the headline is "Doctor Does His Farking Job."

I was in a rather nasty car accident and a nurse on her way home saved me. she wasn't on the clock or doing her job, she just saved me because she could and is a decent person. it was rather nice of her.

My MIL was a nurse, and she didn't get personalized plates because she knew she would assist in an accident if she came across one, and didn't want some asshole deciding to sue her if something went wrong and they found out she was a nurse. IIRC, Arizona had a specific nurse plate you could get. She wasn't going to avoid helping anyone, just avoid helping them make extra money.


ugh, this litigious society.
I was in shock and stupidly trying to get in my flaming car to find my phone (don't laugh, shock is weird). she got me away, mostly stopped the bleeding and laid me down until the ambulance arrived. I would have died in flames looking for my phone if she didn't stop me. I still have no idea who she is.
but I have a deep love of nurses. their whole jam is to help others. not sure how you could look down on that or sue them.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chucknasty: Mikey1969: chucknasty: stoli n coke: So the headline is "Doctor Does His Farking Job."

I was in a rather nasty car accident and a nurse on her way home saved me. she wasn't on the clock or doing her job, she just saved me because she could and is a decent person. it was rather nice of her.

My MIL was a nurse, and she didn't get personalized plates because she knew she would assist in an accident if she came across one, and didn't want some asshole deciding to sue her if something went wrong and they found out she was a nurse. IIRC, Arizona had a specific nurse plate you could get. She wasn't going to avoid helping anyone, just avoid helping them make extra money.

ugh, this litigious society.
I was in shock and stupidly trying to get in my flaming car to find my phone (don't laugh, shock is weird). she got me away, mostly stopped the bleeding and laid me down until the ambulance arrived. I would have died in flames looking for my phone if she didn't stop me. I still have no idea who she is.
but I have a deep love of nurses. their whole jam is to help others. not sure how you could look down on that or sue them.


I agree. My BIL is also a nurse. He decided that after his mother died. He's good at it too, he cares about his patients and enjoys his work. My FIL's new wife, OTOH, was also a nurse, and she sucks at it. It's one thing to occasionally come home and have a story about some cheesedick who came into your office and ruined everyone's day, but that's rare. My BIL always had the funny stories about this and that, sometimes an incident, sometimes the sweet crazy lady at the care center he worked at who couldn't always remember where she was, but swore like a sailor and made him laugh (With her) every day. The new MIL? ALL she ever did while she was a nurse is come home and biatch about people.

Nurses R Good People.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.