(The Daily Beast)   Denver cop fired for using whiteout to cover up crash during unauthorized chase, and by "using whiteout," we mean using actual whiteout to conceal the damage to his police cruiser   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That has to be the least outrageous thing an American cop has ever done in the history of cops.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aside from wreckin the lady's home I guess.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still make white out?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they get fired for putting dents in the cop car but not fired for murdering an innocent woman in her own apartment.

Damn.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: They still make white out?


I'm as shocked as you. People still write.... with pens?  Like, on paper? Troglodytes.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he think he'd manage to cover up the house that he crashed in to?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer Lemony Snicket.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: So they get fired for putting dents in the cop car but not fired for murdering an innocent woman in her own apartment.

Damn.


Sounds like Denver had a busy night
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: They still make white out?


Not for long probably.   It'll go the way of Aunt Jemima and Eskimo Pies soon.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: They still make white out?


d1avok0lzls2w.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Nesmith's mom is rolling over in her grave in shame.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: How did he think he'd manage to cover up the house that he crashed in to?


I think he was trying to imply that the SUV he was chasing had crashed into the house, but that "article" was such an absolute joke that he very well could have been trying to say that the Easter Bunny and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man were riding a unicorn that sideswiped a dragon and sent it careening into the house.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Union gets him rehired in 3, 2 ,1...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denver police can't chase someone for a traffic violation?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of geniuses are they hiring out there?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart enough to be a cop.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: So they get fired for putting dents in the cop car but not fired for murdering an innocent woman in her own apartment.

Damn.


It cost money to repair a damaged cop car.
 
skyotter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Not-crap article here: https://www.denverpost.com/2020/07/07​/​denver-police-officer-fired-nicholas-m​auro/

A Denver police officer was fired for "an extraordinary series of bad decisions" that included an unauthorized car chase, failing to turn on his body camera during the chase, failing to notify the department that the chased car crashed into a innocent person's garage, trying to conceal damage to his own car with white out and lying in his reports in an attempt to cover up the entire incident.

Officer Nicholas Mauro "so significantly violated the public trust that the only appropriate penalty for this rule violation is termination," Deputy Director of Denver Public Safety Mary Dulacki wrote in Mauro's discipline letter.
Another officer, Aldo Salayandia, will serve a 22-day unpaid suspension for participating in the chase, failing to intervene in Mauro's misconduct and failing to report the misconduct to a supervisor.

Mauro was working patrol on Nov. 19, 2019, when he saw an SUV with a broken tail light get on Interstate 70. He followed the SUV as it exited onto Havana Street and continued to match its speed, at one point reaching 99 mph. He did not turn on his lights or siren.
Mauro then called Salayandia, who was nearby, and told the officer to look for the SUV as it traveled down East 56th Avenue. Salayandia followed the SUV as well, until it crashed into the garage door of a home on Laredo Street. Both officers approached the SUV, but nobody was inside. Mauro reached into the SUV to turn it off, but the SUV instead reversed down the driveway and struck Mauro's car.

That's when the lying began.

The homeowner told the officers she didn't own or recognize the car. Mauro later told the woman via text to file an accident report online, even though policy mandated that he should take a report himself.

Mauro then logged a false report that he simply found the vehicle damaged on the side of the road, several blocks from the woman's house. He also logged a request that the vehicle be towed from the scene, not mentioning the chase, the crash or the damage to the woman's house or his own patrol car.
Congratulations! You're all set!When he returned to the police station, he covered up damage to his car with white out, according to the disciplinary letter.The woman tried to file a report online, but wasn't able to so she called dispatch and a corporal came to take her statement and watch video of the incident she retrieved from her doorbell camera. During his follow-up, the corporal found that Mauro lied in his report, failed to report the SUV crashing into the garage and failed to report the accident regarding his own patrol car.

In an interview with internal affairs, Salayandia said he should have taken the lead on the situation, even though he had one less year on the force than Mauro. Salayandia joined the department in 2016 and Mauro joined in 2015.

Mauro, in his interview with internal affairs, acknowledged that he made bad decisions and that he lied to avoid consequences.

"Officer Mauro said he started to panic and that he was scared because he knew the repercussions of what had happened," the letter states.

Mauro said that he did not activate his body camera because he didn't want it to show him pursuing the vehicle. He said he told the homeowner that the license plate on the SUV was fake because he didn't want her to include the plate number in her online report, as it might connect the crash to his false report. He said he lied about finding the damaged SUV because he "feared repercussions."

Dulacki found that Mauro violated the department's policy by chasing a vehicle for a traffic violation, failing to file required reports and lying about the entire situation in the reports he did file.

"The totality of these actions and decisions is appalling," Dulacki wrote in Mauro's discipline letter.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cops get fired for covering up property damage and drinking on the job. Murder someone and get promoted. 'muricuh!
 
almejita
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: HotWingConspiracy: How did he think he'd manage to cover up the house that he crashed in to?

I think he was trying to imply that the SUV he was chasing had crashed into the house, but that "article" was such an absolute joke that he very well could have been trying to say that the Easter Bunny and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man were riding a unicorn that sideswiped a dragon and sent it careening into the house.


See I thought they said the unicorn was drunk...and I thought that was a little odd.  Every one know unicorns stick to slamming heroin in their dicks, why do you thing they call it 'Horse'?  Not sure how the girl unicorns slam heroin sans dicks though.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thank you for that. The 2 sentences in the original article were nowhere near as informative... The things people do in their rush to get that greenlight on Fark...
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to live in a slice of Denver where a lot of cops lived because of the "live in Denver" requirement.  That went ok, but now I live a long ways away, and I haven't been to Denver in over 10 years.  I'm just saying that cities are not a good thing these days.  I have no idea of how to solve this.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Denver police can't chase someone for a traffic violation?


Well, I'm sure they can. But I'm pretty sure they're supposed to turn on their lights and siren to do so, ask for assistance if you find yourself in a high speed situation, then report it when the suspect crashes into a house, instead of pretending you never saw it happen, while using goddamn correction fluid to touch up scratches on your cruiser. Among a bunch of other, really farking stupid things the officer in question did.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hmm... And apparently, they can't chase people for minor traffic violations. Which makes sense, actually. If they're not wanted for something, don't risk people's lives over a burned out bulb.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ski9600: I used to live in a slice of Denver where a lot of cops lived because of the "live in Denver" requirement.  That went ok, but now I live a long ways away, and I haven't been to Denver in over 10 years.  I'm just saying that cities are not a good thing these days.  I have no idea of how to solve this.


Cities are the best thing.

Economically and ecologically efficient.

Diverse in diversions.

Makes people more tolerant of difference.

Yes, we need more and denser.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: Mauro then logged a false report that he simply found the vehicle damaged on the side of the road, several blocks from the woman's house. He also logged a request that the vehicle be towed from the scene, not mentioning the chase, the crash or the damage to the woman's house or his own patrol car.
Congratulations! You're all set!When he returned to the police station, he covered up damage to his car with white out, according to the disciplinary letter.



lulz
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Denver police can't chase someone for a traffic violation?


Sure, by turning on their lights and siren, thereby announcing themselves as police. When some asshole comes screaming up behind you, you have no way to know it's a cop if there are no identifying markers.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The problem is he used the whiteout on the black paint.
 
