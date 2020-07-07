 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   UT Austin, which is currently planning to have students in dorms and in F2F classes, and which has no real plan for what to do about bathrooms other than have custodial staff clean them a lot....just had its first death from COVID. A custodian   (kxan.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What starts here changes the world...we just didn't say it was always for the better.

/UT alum
//Class of 2001
///🤘🏻
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've thought a lot about how we deal with bathrooms in the fall... and have no good answers.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: "This is a heartbreaking moment for Longhorn Nation. We have weathered the pandemic for months, but now, it has become personal in a whole new way. As we manage our grief, it is my hope that we can pull together, unite, and redouble our commitment to health, safety and combatting this disease on campus and within our communities."

... but now it's personal.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Point of order

Do Covid deaths in Texas fit our narrative?

Are we for them or against them?

Or will we know when more longhorns are dead?
 
nyclon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Custodians dying because of administrator stupidity is the start of many horror movies. Creepshow pops to mind.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn I had Swaggarts Liberty U.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Point of order

Do Covid deaths in Texas fit our narrative?

Are we for them or against them?

Or will we know when more longhorns are dead?


Someone died. Don't be a dick.

/yeah, yeah, I know, welcome to fark
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Texas is gonna be a shiat show. Was more of a crap circus, now a shiat show.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder how many students are going to blow this year off?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, a question

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

Someone needs to keep an eye on those guys.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey the great thing about Americans is they're so dumb they are willing to die for a minimum wage job cleaning toilets, and their community doesn't even care.

Must be freeing. Like, it's my god given right to choke to death scrubbing shiat off the tile, and if you make me stay home you're unpatriotic.

Good job Texas!
 
flood222
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is as if the university killed him intentionally with their lax measures of handwashing, wearing cloth masks and social distancing.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: mikaloyd: Point of order

Do Covid deaths in Texas fit our narrative?

Are we for them or against them?

Or will we know when more longhorns are dead?

Someone died. Don't be a dick.

/yeah, yeah, I know, welcome to fark


Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Texas is gonna be a shiat show. Was more of a crap circus, now a shiat show.


Be more like Scorpitron, Pastrami.

Scorpitron knows this dance by heart.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Hey the great thing about Americans is they're so dumb they are willing to die for a minimum wage job cleaning toilets, and their community doesn't even care.

Must be freeing. Like, it's my god given right to choke to death scrubbing shiat off the tile, and if you make me stay home you're unpatriotic.

Good job Texas!


Now we are cooking with narrative!

You are helping, lincoln
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Littlefield Fountain, which i shown in that article in front of the Main Building Tower, needs to be renamed, because Littlefield was a racist.

/When I was a zoology graduate student there, they failed to clean out that fountain one year and it had the most incredible variety of aquatic insect life I have ever seen. There were water boatmen, backswimmers, beetles, giant water bugs, and it was the only time I have ever seen a water measurer, which is a sort of stick insect that swims in the water. Now, of course, they bleach it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's the second week of July. Given the recent jump in cases, there's no way anybody's ready for F2F school in a month or two at any level. But it's America, so the colleges will find a way to play football.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: lincoln65: Hey the great thing about Americans is they're so dumb they are willing to die for a minimum wage job cleaning toilets, and their community doesn't even care.

Must be freeing. Like, it's my god given right to choke to death scrubbing shiat off the tile, and if you make me stay home you're unpatriotic.

Good job Texas!

Now we are cooking with narrative!

You are helping, lincoln


The death of thousands upon of innocent lives is just the price we get to pay for our freedom. And I thought my taxes were bad!
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why all bathrooms should be unisex.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: This is why all bathrooms should be unisex.


Did you just ASSUME the bathroom's gender?
HAW HAW HAW
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sorry I'm late. Is this class warfare yet?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only Rick Perry can save them now!!!!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Salmon: This is why all bathrooms should be unisex.

Did you just ASSUME the bathroom's gender?
HAW HAW HAW


My Texan comedy club owner wants to book you
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Sorry I'm late. Is this class warfare yet?


naw that's next door.  This is how to prove you're an American by getting an incurable disease and proudly spreading it around
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think it would be absolutely insane to have F2F classes before there's a vaccine.  I don't understand how this can even be a conversation.  Change my mind.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say anything about custodians. Where is that detail coming from?
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: This is why all bathrooms should be unisex.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, what are F2F classes? Google returns... interesting... results, but I don't think that's it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Ok, what are F2F classes? Google returns... interesting... results, but I don't think that's it.


Face to face.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 350x285]
Only Rick Perry can save them now!!!!


No way dude, he's not even wearing his smart glasses!
 
Hal5423
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: What starts here changes the world...we just didn't say it was always for the better.

/UT alum
//Class of 2001
///🤘🏻


🤘

/Class of 2006
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: kendelrio: Ok, what are F2F classes? Google returns... interesting... results, but I don't think that's it.

Face to face.


Thank you
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: I think it would be absolutely insane to have F2F classes before there's a vaccine.  I don't understand how this can even be a conversation.  Change my mind.


Why?
 
