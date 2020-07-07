 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Staten Island deer vasectomy program gets snipped   (nypost.com) divider line
17
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now the poor deer won't be able to take off work to watch March Madness with a bag of frozen peas on their yams
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My buddy got fired from the deer vasectomy program, he was caught drinking on the job.
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.


This is Staten Island.  I would assume the places to go hunting without a real risk of taking out a jogger or a window is pretty low.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

12349876: drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.

This is Staten Island.  I would assume the places to go hunting without a real risk of taking out a jogger or a window is pretty low.


How do they give them a vasectomy?  Do the deer willingly walk over, or do you suppose they have found a clever way of downing deer without shooting any people?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: 12349876: drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.

This is Staten Island.  I would assume the places to go hunting without a real risk of taking out a jogger or a window is pretty low.

How do they give them a vasectomy?  Do the deer willingly walk over, or do you suppose they have found a clever way of downing deer without shooting any people?


Professionals with a dart gun tend to be more accurate than drunk rednecks with rifles.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.


I'd say there's a vas deferens between being a snipper vs. being a sniper.
 
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: 12349876: drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.

This is Staten Island.  I would assume the places to go hunting without a real risk of taking out a jogger or a window is pretty low.

How do they give them a vasectomy?  Do the deer willingly walk over, or do you suppose they have found a clever way of downing deer without shooting any people?


I realized I was primarily thinking guns right after my post and that there are other ways to hunt.  But I don't think Muricans would enjoy using tranquilizer darts like fish and wildlife probably does.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'd say there's a vas deferens between being a snipper vs. being a sniper.


Booooo.

I say again, BOOOOOOOO!

That was awful. Good job.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.


No.

Sterilization was probably settled on after going down a list of descending options that looked something like this (I'm speculating here, obviously):

1: Standard method: cull or exterminate with firearms - not viable, highly populated area (as in, populated by humans), no way to operate firearms safely

2: Common safe method: physical traps - not viable, presents too much of a physical risk due to human population for slightly different reasons (injured deer and urban residents not recognizing traps on site)

3: Uncommon method: dart the farkers and relocate or kill them off-site - extremely expensive due to regulations on euthanizing animals being much, much stricter than hunting wild animals and no one anywhere actually wanting more deer.

4: Poison: probably a straight-up no-go due to state law; it can be done effectively but honestly people can't be trusted to actually do it effectively so most states just ban it to avoid some redneck idiot accidentally murdering everyone's dogs or children.

5: Sterilization: still fairly expensive, but less expensive than 3 and much less expensive than the property damage cost of just letting the deer population go unchecked.  Additionally, avoids the usual pitfalls of faster extermination methods (e.g. rapid removal of the adult deer population can lead to them rapidly being replaced, orphaned pests becoming violent, etc -- leaving the sterile adults in the population to compete with the fertile males normally fills in a lot of stuff on the "shiat that could go wrong" checklist).

... all that said, I'm kind of puzzled that Staten Island somehow got infested with deer in the first place.  What dumbass was responsible for that?  It's not named that at random, it's an actual island, fully populated by humans, with only automobile bridge access for land animals.  There's no way it was infested coming out of the industrial era and it's absurdly unlikely they could have wandered in, this has to be someone's actual fault.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How big does the budget for this program need to be?


After all, deer nuts are under a buck.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: RogermcAllen: 12349876: drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.

This is Staten Island.  I would assume the places to go hunting without a real risk of taking out a jogger or a window is pretty low.

How do they give them a vasectomy?  Do the deer willingly walk over, or do you suppose they have found a clever way of downing deer without shooting any people?

Professionals with a dart gun tend to be more accurate than drunk rednecks with rifles.


Can you hit a dinner plate at maybe 150 yards max? It's not hard. And fark off with the drunk redneck bullshiat, 95% of hunters are responsible and conscientious. And many are also ardent environmentalists (or preservationists maybe?). And losing hunters is a big issue because fees pay for a whole bunch of stuff you might not think about.
 
Stibium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drewogatory: NM Volunteer: RogermcAllen: 12349876: drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.

This is Staten Island.  I would assume the places to go hunting without a real risk of taking out a jogger or a window is pretty low.

How do they give them a vasectomy?  Do the deer willingly walk over, or do you suppose they have found a clever way of downing deer without shooting any people?

Professionals with a dart gun tend to be more accurate than drunk rednecks with rifles.

Can you hit a dinner plate at maybe 150 yards max? It's not hard. And fark off with the drunk redneck bullshiat, 95% of hunters are responsible and conscientious. And many are also ardent environmentalists (or preservationists maybe?). And losing hunters is a big issue because fees pay for a whole bunch of stuff you might not think about.


This. Also there are such things as bows and crossbows.

We handle city deer just fine with lotteries and bows.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drewogatory: And fark off with the drunk redneck bullshiat, 95% of hunters are responsible and conscientious


Do you have any evidence for that?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Deer vasectomies?   Clue #1: male deer don't get pregnant.  Clue #2:  It ain't one buck, one doe out there.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.

No.

Sterilization was probably settled on after going down a list of descending options that looked something like this (I'm speculating here, obviously):

1: Standard method: cull or exterminate with firearms - not viable, highly populated area (as in, populated by humans), no way to operate firearms safely

2: Common safe method: physical traps - not viable, presents too much of a physical risk due to human population for slightly different reasons (injured deer and urban residents not recognizing traps on site)

3: Uncommon method: dart the farkers and relocate or kill them off-site - extremely expensive due to regulations on euthanizing animals being much, much stricter than hunting wild animals and no one anywhere actually wanting more deer.

4: Poison: probably a straight-up no-go due to state law; it can be done effectively but honestly people can't be trusted to actually do it effectively so most states just ban it to avoid some redneck idiot accidentally murdering everyone's dogs or children.

5: Sterilization: still fairly expensive, but less expensive than 3 and much less expensive than the property damage cost of just letting the deer population go unchecked.  Additionally, avoids the usual pitfalls of faster extermination methods (e.g. rapid removal of the adult deer population can lead to them rapidly being replaced, orphaned pests becoming violent, etc -- leaving the sterile adults in the population to compete with the fertile males normally fills in a lot of stuff on the "shiat that could go wrong" checklist).

... all that said, I'm kind of puzzled that Staten Island somehow got infested with deer in the first place.  What dumbass was responsible for that?  It's not named that at random, it's an actual island, fully populated by humans, with only automobile bridge access for land animals.  ...


6: Requires legislation: dart the farkers, butcher them, and defray some of the cost by distributing the meat to grocery stores.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: drewogatory: They are pests and breed like rabbits. Can't you just shoot them? Not like we have a deer shortage with so few folks taking up hunting these days.

No.

Sterilization was probably settled on after going down a list of descending options that looked something like this (I'm speculating here, obviously):

1: Standard method: cull or exterminate with firearms - not viable, highly populated area (as in, populated by humans), no way to operate firearms safely

2: Common safe method: physical traps - not viable, presents too much of a physical risk due to human population for slightly different reasons (injured deer and urban residents not recognizing traps on site)

3: Uncommon method: dart the farkers and relocate or kill them off-site - extremely expensive due to regulations on euthanizing animals being much, much stricter than hunting wild animals and no one anywhere actually wanting more deer.

4: Poison: probably a straight-up no-go due to state law; it can be done effectively but honestly people can't be trusted to actually do it effectively so most states just ban it to avoid some redneck idiot accidentally murdering everyone's dogs or children.

5: Sterilization: still fairly expensive, but less expensive than 3 and much less expensive than the property damage cost of just letting the deer population go unchecked.  Additionally, avoids the usual pitfalls of faster extermination methods (e.g. rapid removal of the adult deer population can lead to them rapidly being replaced, orphaned pests becoming violent, etc -- leaving the sterile adults in the population to compete with the fertile males normally fills in a lot of stuff on the "shiat that could go wrong" checklist).

... all that said, I'm kind of puzzled that Staten Island somehow got infested with deer in the first place.  What dumbass was responsible for that?  It's not named that at random, it's an actual island, fully populated by humans, with only automobile bridge access for land animals.  ...


#3 is used for bears, but there are far fewer bears than deer.

They are trying to control the deer population.
They are not trying to get rid of them.
 
