(KSL Salt Lake City)   First we ran out of toilet paper and cleaning supplies, now we're running out of coins. "Coins" has to be some sort of euphemism, right?   (ksl.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are these "coins" you speak of?
People used those in ancient Rome didn't they?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: What are these "coins" you speak of?
People used those in ancient Rome didn't they?


Some of us ancient ones use them to do laundry. :D
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Federal Reserve has put a limit on bank requests for coins

The Fed at work again.

I was in a gas station yesterday displaying a sign that there was a nationwide coin shortgae. I didn't have change. They gave me change. And they're still charging 9/10 cents on a gallon of gas.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think with everyone at home, they could clean out their damn couches to help out here
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OK, were did the coins we already made, go? Isn't that the point of making them out of metal?]
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was in a Wal-Mart neighborhood store today and heard an employee tell the manager that the store was out of coins.  All the checkouts were taking cards only.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If the coinstar machine didn't charge that ridiculous extortion just to sort my coins I'd happily throw them all in there.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they shouldn't have decided to go the postage stamp route and make them all collectable over the last 2 decades.

/Completely kidding.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Timely story. I went to Coinstar for the first time in my life this week. Literally 30 years of change is being exchanged for Amazon bucks. I'm still not done.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CokeBear: If the coinstar machine didn't charge that ridiculous extortion just to sort my coins I'd happily throw them all in there.


You can do virtual gift cards to a bunch of different stores. No charge for that.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: OK, were did the coins we already made, go? Isn't that the point of making them out of metal?]


Pennies all got put on railroad tracks, nickels went into slot machines, a shiatload of dimes went to toll booths, and quarters went to laundry.  Half-dollars and up were gifted to grandchildren who dumped them into Coinstars for paper money.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: And they're still charging 9/10 cents on a gallon of gas.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not this place.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've got a couple wine bottles filled with dimes. Make me an offer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CokeBear: If the coinstar machine didn't charge that ridiculous extortion just to sort my coins I'd happily throw them all in there.


I let my bank count them
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: You would think with everyone at home, they could clean out their damn couches to help out here


What if I'm using the pot full of coins as a living room decoration?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's kinda embarrassing trying to spend ass pennies,subs
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
well, if the banks let me drop off my jars of coins, i would help

instead, we got those grifting coin star kiosks at the stores

so instead I am keeping my coins, which will help me when society collapses and be able to outsell anyone using bottle caps as currency
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If my coins are so valuable then pay me more for my coins.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EnglishMajor: I was in a Wal-Mart neighborhood store today and heard an employee tell the manager that the store was out of coins.  All the checkouts were taking cards only.


You know what I didn't think about that when I went to Food-4-Less(Kroger) not long ago. The employees were on the intercom saying that aisle X will only take debit, credit, or link(SNAP). I didn't even put 2 and 2 together, because i just wanted to get the hell out of there as fast as possible.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Time to dig out the old metal detector and go hunting along the beaches. That's about all I ever found before was pocket change.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got 90 cents in change on Sunday when the cashier couldn't make 87 cents. So, yay.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: Timely story. I went to Coinstar for the first time in my life this week. Literally 30 years of change is being exchanged for Amazon bucks. I'm still not done.


When my grandpa died, he had a ton of change.  It was from the daily ritual of dumping his pockets at the end of the day.  I took it to a coinstar in a bucket.  Brought the bucket into the store in a cart.  A manager came up to say they were closing soon and had already closed out all but one register and hinted it'd be a real PITA to come up with cash at this time of the day.  I told him I was doing the Amazon thing and he was relieved.  (No way was I paying 12% or whatever it is they charge for cash.)  The coins just about paid for the Epson V700 that I bought to scan all his slides and film.

I have about 1/3 of a red solo cup of change.  I guess I should do my part and turn it in.
 
