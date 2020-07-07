 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYPD blames their inability to no longer choke people to death as to why they are now powerless to stop crimes   (gothamist.com) divider line
858 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 4:40 PM



SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ, is there a bigger group of whiny entitled children than the NYPD?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine. Get rid of those guys and hire people who can enforce the law while working within the law.

As in many other things, maybe look to other countries to see how it's done
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Jesus Christ, is there a bigger group of whiny entitled children than the NYPD?


Have you checked the White House?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of whiny little biatches. Pussies
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parse it however you like, you're still the ones failing at your job.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choking people was the only tool in your toolbox? You make yourselves sound inept and useless.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much of the NYPD is run like the Mafia on every level.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the NYPD:

If you had not acted like a bunch of thugs instead of sticking to proper police work and the mantra of To protect and Serve then maybe these steps would not be necessary.

Signed America.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the NYPD! Let the people police themselves!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't do your job without choking people, and you're not a dominatrix, then you're doing your job wrong. There are 300M people in this country. I'm pretty sure we can find some that can figure that job out. So you're fired, and since you sucked so bad at your job, we're taking your pension too.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"anti-police rhetoric"

Ever wonder why it's there, assholes?
 
Phox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.. policing people and following the law as an officer of the law is hard? My God... how could we not have seen this before! Its almost like for many complicated and delicate things you should  have a degree or something and a wide range of skills and techniques to de-escaalate problems. And in fact if you have knowledge of laws being broken and do nothing  isn't that crime? Oh right... Aiding and Abetting a Crime that applies to them now doesn't it?
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As has been observed many times before, nurses somehow manage to de-escalate and control violently mentally ill people every day without the option to use lethal force, less-than-lethal force or any of the things that the police claim they can't do their jobs without.

Maybe go hang out in an emergency department for a while and see how they do it.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It turns out police are highly trained in avoiding responsibility and not so much in policing.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man up you farking pussies
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police: Nice town you got here...... it would be a real shame if the new rules were to cause something to happen to it.....


Gang extortion 101. The only difference is this union has uniforms and a union.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: SoupGuru: Jesus Christ, is there a bigger group of whiny entitled children than the NYPD?

Have you checked the White House?


Fark poltab sometimes feels like it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I can't choke people at my job and yet I still manage to do it, so go take your shiny badges and learn to do your job properly or go become mall cops.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Jesus Christ, is there a bigger group of whiny entitled children than the NYPD?


No.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Defund the NYPD! Let the people police themselves!


Yes, that's literally what people are proposing, you utter fetus.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beau of the Fifth Column on Youtube does a fantastic breakdown at how useless the police are even with us turning a blind eye to corruption and excessive force.

Spoiler: For most crimes, the closure rate is well below 40%
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire them and hire new people. Tell the union to pound sand since it can't seem to keep it's members from breaking the law and covering up crimes for each other.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me and my personal experience over the years that cops are only there to come sweep up the crime scene after the fact and tell the victims,"Sorry, but the perp could be anywhere by now".  And while they're there on-scene, to intimidate any citizens uninvolved citizens who may be getting uppity (taking photos, and whatnot).

I'm pretty sure this jump in crime is due to the huge amounts of civil unrest in the country at the moment, and has nothing to do with removing the super hero powers of the (sarc) god-sent police.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well I can't choke people at my job and yet I still manage to do it, so go take your shiny badges and learn to do your job properly or go become mall cops.


Their argument would almost be believable if they were actively at every murder before it happened fighting to stop the killer.

They are not, they are actually sitting around waiting for someone to tell them there is a body. Police don't stop murders. They stop people who "look" like they might be "bad"
 
nelson1352 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire the entire lot of them. Dissolve the Union and start from scratch. Bring in the National Guard to chill for a few weeks and rehire human cops under an enforceable system. NYC will be fine without them.
 
Phox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nelson1352: Fire the entire lot of them. Dissolve the Union and start from scratch. Bring in the National Guard to chill for a few weeks and rehire human cops under an enforceable system. NYC will be fine without them.


That is literally martial law, people and governments react badly with martial law..
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah well if they can't do the job I guess you might as well fire 'em all and hire people who can.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Choking people was the only tool in your toolbox? You make yourselves sound inept and useless.


It's a poor craftsman that blames his tools.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"We need to be able to asphyxiate people to do our jobs right!"
"...you know that chokeholds have been banned by the NYPD's own manual since the 1990s? And they were banned again after one of your officers escaped prosecution for using an unapproved chokehold to murder Eric Garner over some loose cigarettes?"

// nice work, Rory Lancman
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many of those violent crimes were committed by police?  At least half.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Defund the NYPD! Let the people police themselves!


You've gone full Republican lately.
Was it too hard pretending and hiding in the closet?
Or did something set you off?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The NYPD manufactures crime statistics out of thin air.  The "violent crime rate" is whatever they want it to be.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Beau of the Fifth Column on Youtube does a fantastic breakdown at how useless the police are even with us turning a blind eye to corruption and excessive force.

Spoiler: For most crimes, the closure rate is well below 40%


CSB time:

The one time I most needed cops was the one night about 5 years ago when we had a burglury break in at our house in the middle of the night while we were home (we had 2 young kids under the age of 6, at the time).

I armed myself, and we all managed to hold up in the master bedroom. I made a loud noise which managed to scare the burgler(s) off, then I immediately called the cops.

They came to the house 20-25 minutes later, one single cop.  He looked around and stumbled upon my pot stash box in the garage.  I got hastled over that more than he gave a damn about the $15k in guitars and electronics that had just been stolen, or the break-in evidence at the scene.

The guys who robbed me tried to take our living room TV, but they must've ran off before they could get it unhooked. It was halfway pulled out and there were finger prints all over it.  I pointed those out to the cop, "there's a bunch of prints on the TV, can you get those dusted for evidence?"

The cop laughed, and condescendingly told me, "this ain't like the movies kid".  (He called me kid, even though I couldn't have been more than a couple years younger than him.)  He did nothing with that evidence.

He took a few notes, gave us his name and contact info and told us they'd be in touch "within a few days".

FFWD to today - never heard a thing more about the case. We called them multiple times with no progress made on the case.

The only worthwhile thing that calling the cops did was to validate my home owners insurance policy claim.

I got reimbursed by my insurance for everything, but not a single word ever back from the cops on the case. Even though there was evidence they didn't bother to collect.

I wasn't expecting much, as I know it's damn hard to catch a burgler, but damn - not a finger was lifted.

All my other cop stories involve me getting nickle and dime tickets for traffic violations.
 
rka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is what 20 years of putting them on a pedestal after 9/11 culminates in.

Never ever venerate the very organization that has the power to pull a gun on you.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Fire them and hire new people. Tell the union to pound sand since it can't seem to keep it's members from breaking the law and covering up crimes for each other.


Covering up crimes by their own is a feature, not a bug
 
xalres
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like everyone from the chief on down are completely ineffective at doing their jobs. Fire them all and make them reapply for their jobs again with a civilian review board in place, rules of conduct and some consequences with teeth. Pay out any remaining lawsuits with what used to be their pensions and start them over from square one. Farking whiny ass thugs.
 
oxnard_montalvo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The police also categorize the crimes and they would never write something up as a violent crime to push a political agenda. Just like they dont do the opposite when they want to show a reduction in crime
 
xalres
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: CSB time:

The one time I most needed cops was the one night about 5 years ago when we had a burglury break in at our house in the middle of the night while we were home (we had 2 young kids under the age of 6, at the time).

I armed myself, and we all managed to hold up in the master bedroom. I made a loud noise which managed to scare the burgler(s) off, then I immediately called the cops.

They came to the house 20-25 minutes later, one single cop.  He looked around and stumbled upon my pot stash box in the garage.  I got hastled over that more than he gave a damn about the $15k in guitars and electronics that had just been stolen, or the break-in evidence at the scene.

The guys who robbed me tried to take our living room TV, but they must've ran off before they could get it unhooked. It was halfway pulled out and there were finger prints all over it.  I pointed those out to the cop, "there's a bunch of prints on the TV, can you get those dusted for evidence?"

The cop laughed, and condescendingly told me, "this ain't like the movies kid".  (He called me kid, even though I couldn't have been more than a couple years younger than him.)  He did nothing with that evidence.

He took a few notes, gave us his name and contact info and told us they'd be in touch "within a few days".

FFWD to today - never heard a thing more about the case. We called them multiple times with no progress made on the case.

The only worthwhile thing that calling the cops did was to validate my home owners insurance policy claim.

I got reimbursed by my insurance for everything, but not a single word ever back from the cops on the case. Even though there was evidence they didn't bother to collect.

I wasn't expecting much, as I know it's damn hard to catch a burgler, but damn - not a finger was lifted.

All my other cop stories involve me getting nickle and dime tickets for traffic violations.


I personally know two people close to me who have attempted to report pretty horrific sexual assaults to the police, only to be met with a wall of don't-give-a-fark. In one instance the cop suggested she should be grateful for the attention. He then proceeded to ignore her until she gave up and left the station.

Fark cops, all day and all night, with a rusty meathook.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They were stopping crimes before?

I'm told they don't and I should carry a gun rather than expect them to save me.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Behavioralist call this type of tantruming "extinction bursts".
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When you get mad that you can't do your job effectively without killing black people, that tells me exactly what you think your job is.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark these assholes.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: mikaloyd: Defund the NYPD! Let the people police themselves!

You've gone full Republican lately.
Was it too hard pretending and hiding in the closet?
Or did something set you off?


Probably a different moderator took over controlling the account.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SoupGuru: Jesus Christ, is there a bigger group of whiny entitled children than the NYPD?


Seattle PD would wave but they turned their backs on you.
 
