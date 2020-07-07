 Skip to content
(ABC News)   If you work at Los Alamos National Laboratory and you noticed you were glowing a bit more than normal last month, your bosses would like to have a word with you   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Los Alamos is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons. It's facing of a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year - a mission that has the support of the most senior Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation as the work is expected to bring jobs and billions of federal dollars to update buildings or construct new factories."

Cowardly DINOs.
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lmaos
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad I don't work there anymore.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
2020, the gift that keeps on giving.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
welp, time to fire up the meth lab
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

What, so Democrats are expected to universally oppose the U.S. nuclear deterrent?  I wasn't aware of that party platform.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll be waiting on Back to the Future Part One puns and jokes soon. Back to the article someone has got some explaining to do about the breach.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, after reading the article, the first thing that comes to mind for review is yer farking maintenance schedule, followed by updating your god-damned inspections before operating machinery or devices.

The gloves in the glovebox isolation unit had a farking *hole* in them.

That is so farking easy to detect and prevent via preventitive maintenance... gah...
 
