 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   We have now passed the point where contact tracing for Covid in portions of the U.S. is even possible. Enjoy your summer   (msn.com) divider line
36
    More: Fail, Health care, Johns Hopkins University, State, United States, U.S. state, CNN, Johns Hopkins, Infectious disease  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 3:50 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, that was one of the reasons we had lockdowns. It wasn't just to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, though that's important. It was also to ramp up testing, get robust contact tracing and isolation measures in place, and make contact tracing even feasible. At the current out of control case levels, the sheer manpower required to do adequate contact tracing probably isn't doable.
 
Juc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well I believe folks were warned and went and acted like morons anyway.
 
Pincy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just call Kevin Bacon each time a new case is found.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It would have been nice to have had an effective government... like pretty much every other country in the world (except you Brazil).
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Just call Kevin Bacon each time a new case is found.


Which one's Kevin, and why would I wanna call him Bacon?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee it is almost as if once you get going to fast towards the edge of a cliff, even the brakes won't stop you.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was fun pretending it was a liberal problem, wasn't it?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honestly lately I feel like we are like Turkey right before WW1 when they were known as the sick old man of Europe.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was never feasible.  It would have required cooperation and the willful giving of information to authorities.

People scream "Attica!" when asked to wear a mask, for fark's sake.

America will not be a working country until there is a vaccine.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eiger: It would have been nice to have had an effective government... like pretty much every other country in the world (except you Brazil).


There are some people in Sweden who keep going cough,cough to the except portion of your post. But it may just be that they have too much Covid infections, it is hard to tell.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This kind of thing tends to happen when you have:
- no national leadership on an issue affecting dozens of free-flowing borderless states
- people in the federal administration clearly not promoting PPE
- a pandemic response team led by "pray the gay away" Pence
- a stock market and business community eager to get their "human capital" to start working for them again
- Q-idiots promoting mask wearing as a Bill Gates 5G human experimentation conspiracy
- stupid, inbred slobs deep dicking each other on beaches and in big box stores nationwide
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: America will not be a working country until there is a vaccine.


I find your faith in people actually taking it amusing
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Waiting too long to do anything until it's too late to reverse damage is the American Way.

It isn't specific to COVID-19 by any means.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In a country where 38% of the population views empathy as a weakness we were never going to successfully combat Covid-19.

"Wear a mask."

"They don't protect you."

"For the 500th time, it isn't about you."

"Yeah, that's what I said."
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So should people not take the free 5 hour contact tracing course? Most states pay from $16 to $22 an hour for certified tracers...

I've signed up and intend to take it this weekend.

https://www.coursera.org/learn/covid-​1​9-contact-tracing?edocomorp=covid-19-c​ontact-tracing
 
farker99
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: America will not be a working country until there is a vaccine.


Snif. It's so lovely to read about people's hopes and dreams, knowing they will be shattered upon the rocks of reality. More than 50% of people have said they are not going to take the vaccine when it is available.
/The orange menace has created this
//The republicans have supported it
///We are going to have a massive death toll
 
Flincher
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that headline read "... in portions of the U.S. isn't even possible."?

Because that's what's happening. Without contract tracing, it's all going to become "community transmission," and we're all screwed because there's no way to sequester someone before they transmit to others if you can't identify them before that happens.

So many COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic that, without contract tracing, we may never be able to control the infection if enough of the population becomes infected. I honestly think that someone told Trump this already; that we may already be at that point, so he's basically authorized them to move from prevention to mitigation.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: It was never feasible.  It would have required cooperation and the willful giving of information to authorities.

People scream "Attica!" when asked to wear a mask, for fark's sake.

America will not be a working country until there is a vaccine.


Then it will never be a working country.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is just a surge not the second wave. Oh, now I feel so much safer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sdd2000: eiger: It would have been nice to have had an effective government... like pretty much every other country in the world (except you Brazil).

There are some people in Sweden who keep going cough,cough to the except portion of your post. But it may just be that they have too much Covid infections, it is hard to tell.


Sweden's infection rate has been dropping since June 24th and deaths per day has been dropping since April 15th. They've been passed by Italy, Spain, Belgium and the UK in deaths per 1M population, and we're not that far behind them.

It's looking more and more that Sweden's high death rate was the result of poor medical care of the elderly - basically, just snow them on morphine and let them go.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

solokumba: Jack Sabbath: It was never feasible.  It would have required cooperation and the willful giving of information to authorities.

People scream "Attica!" when asked to wear a mask, for fark's sake.

America will not be a working country until there is a vaccine.

Then it will never be a working country.


Oh there's lots of them. Just not this one. Best we can do is some working States that subsidize the idiocy of the rest. Which ironically hate them for it and actively try to sabotage their efforts to be more successful, which would only serve to provide for the dumb dumb's a better lifestyle.

We deserve every bad thing that happens to us here.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You could use the app Germany developed to do just that.
It uses Bluetooth to trace people you pass by and when you are tested positive you receive a code that you can enter into the app so that people you passed know that they are in risk of having been infected by you. Or you know that maybe you have been infected by a person you passed and that has now reported to be positive.

Clearly, with the good relationship between the American head of state and all other western countries, all he needs to do is ask, I'm sure everyone is happy to help.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not just from stupidity, this is because of "conservative" leaders and pundits willfully misleading the American public for political purposes.

We're witnessing, in slow motion, the greatest mass murder in US history. One of the largest mass murders in world history, in fact. The only reason we're (the American people) not storming the White House and burning it to the ground ourselves right now is because this mass murder is not being done overtly, with violence. But make no mistake, this is mass murder.

This is a crime that will stain our nation's history for all time.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The current republican talking point/position on CV19 is that no lives matter.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We'll all be dead by year's end, won't we.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: It was never feasible.  It would have required cooperation and the willful giving of information to authorities.

People scream "Attica!" when asked to wear a mask, for fark's sake.

America will not be a working country until there is a vaccine.


Well, theoretically if 99% of the population acts responsibly, wears a mask, and keeps soci...

Never mind, we're farked.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groppet: Honestly lately I feel like we are like Turkey right before WW1 when they were known as the sick old man of Europe.


The USA in 2020 precisely reminds me of the slow decline of the Ottoman Empire in the 1700s.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: SomeAmerican: Just call Kevin Bacon each time a new case is found.

Which one's Kevin, and why would I wanna call him Bacon?


Makes it easier to think of him as bacon when crack open his head and feast on the goo.

/I thought cannibalism was scheduled for October 2020...
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

solokumba: So should people not take the free 5 hour contact tracing course? Most states pay from $16 to $22 an hour for certified tracers...

I've signed up and intend to take it this weekend.

https://www.coursera.org/learn/covid-1​9-contact-tracing?edocomorp=covid-19-c​ontact-tracing


That looks interesting. Just signed up. Thanks!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Surprised it took this long.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Shouldn't that headline read "... in portions of the U.S. isn't even possible."?

Because that's what's happening. Without contract tracing, it's all going to become "community transmission," and we're all screwed because there's no way to sequester someone before they transmit to others if you can't identify them before that happens.

So many COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic that, without contract tracing, we may never be able to control the infection if enough of the population becomes infected. I honestly think that someone told Trump this already; that we may already be at that point, so he's basically authorized them to move from prevention to mitigation.


We were already supposed to be pursuing a mitigation strategy.  Contact tracing is a central part of a mitigation strategy.

We've broken our mitigation strategy. Now, we seem to be without plans.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Juc: Well I believe folks were warned and went and acted like morons anyway.


Why are you bringing up the 2016 election? Oh, wait...
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.