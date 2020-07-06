 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Brooklyn man gets indicted for trying to smuggle hundreds of Egyptian artifacts, some nearly 4,000 years old, stuffed inside dirty suitcases through JFK Airport. Subby says amateur, a drug mule could have done better without the suitcase   (nypost.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Asshat.  Hope he didn't do too much damage.
Of course their provenance is all farked now, so historiographic value is nil.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy just wasn't brave enough.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the nature of the business, baby.  It's the Egyptian artifact smuggler's blues!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shawglobalnews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This guy just wasn't brave enough.


Nothing a little Sliquid and determination couldn't handle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot! You need to be working for Hobby Lobby to be allowed to smuggle stolen artifacts into the United States!
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This guy just wasn't brave enough.

Nothing a little Sliquid and determination couldn't handle.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Anything's an artifact if you're brave enough.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news Hobby Lobby will not have to return even more antiquities to Egypt.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Lynch - 3 Balloons [Album Track #5]
Youtube ccp9N2muyTE
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, in your last sentence, are you implying...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Ahknaten be messing the pharoah's stuff, there, Pepi.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Idiot! You need to be working for Hobby Lobby to be allowed to smuggle stolen artifacts into the United States!


Man, surprised it took this long to get here.  Thought I was going to have to do it myself.

Butt subby did make a "anything is a didlo" joke.  So I can't blame everyone.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have put a "Cairo" sticker on the suitcase.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old giza would have gotten away with it, too.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Sheila!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Custom officials noticed he did not walk like an Egyptian.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Asshat.  Hope he didn't do too much damage.
Of course their provenance is all farked now, so historiographic value is nil.


Yeah he farked it all up for the trained and documented robbers of brown peoples graves
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he left the receipts back at the tomb, you guys always look for the bad in people before thinking of what might have REALLY happened.  Maybe he was holding them for a friend...see, there we go, another totally plausible reason for this happening.  Maybe he is the president of the Hobby....never mind, that one's played out.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
el-Sisi Government: "How did those get out of the country?! You thief! This is outrageous! Also, no refunds just because you got caught..."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like a pyramid scheme
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I smuggle a mummy I hide it in my carrion luggage.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nearly 4000 years old?  Get out of here with those cheap modern Middle Kingdom-made knock offs.  Find some tourist to sell that junk to bub.
 
