(NPR)   "New Mexico Leaders To Militia: If You Want To Help Community, Stop Showing Up Armed". Unclear why New Mexico leaders think militias want to help community   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half a century ago I never went anywhere in NM unarmed.
And from what I read, I wouldn't do it again unarmed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it's just a tv show, get over it
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Asshats with guns are a problem?  Nobody could have foreseen that as a possibility!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Militias are raiders-in-training.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The important thing is making sure that nothing jeopardizes the Hatch chile harvest.

EVERYTHING else -- and I mean EVERYTHING -- comes in a distant second to that.

Put the gun nuts from the "militia" on duty in the fields making sure that Communist infiltrators don't jeopardize our precious essence.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Much like alcohol and heroin, guns make everything better.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's the purpose of a militia. Don't be silly.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it's just a tv show, get over it


They just wanted to see Annie's Boobs.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Militias are raiders feral ghouls-in-training.


/teeny
//tiny
///edit
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is your new god:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Militias are just cosplay for wheezy blobs with gun fetishes and army dropouts with questionable  separation codes. Of course they're not going to walk around without their precious firearms because the guns are the only thing that make them feel like their lives have any purpose. Their lives don't have any purpose.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These farkers only bring guns to intimidate and force their will. Not protection. Not safety. They are just lowly cowards who only feel tough by enforcing their will with firearms.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a sick part of me that just wants to walk up to one of these GI Jokes while they're posing in "tactical" gear, and just... flick their ear.

This passes pretty fast, though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The thing is they think they own the common areas, by virtue of being armed and owners of land/homes or because they pay taxes. They don't think anyone else but them is entitled to life, lib and all that b.s.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Our reasons for being down there with guns was to, 1. Be a visual deterrent; 2. It's our Second Amendment right to open-carry in this state; and 3. We just want to prevent any violence from spilling out from that protest,"

1. "Visual deterrent"? i.e., intimidation.  Don't bring a gun if you don't intend to use it.

2. It's your right, but also your responsibility.

3. You want to prevent violence from spilling out by shooting people?  Why are you even there?  By bringing a gun, you're declaring that you're willing to put yourself into a lethal situation over a statue.
 
