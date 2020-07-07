 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   NJ MVC reopens for the first time in almost four months. What could .... DUCK   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Police, Motor Vehicle commission agencies, Sheriff, Constable, MVC agency, Vehicle, Agency, hour wait  
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That paywall could kill a crash test dummy with how quick it pops up.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Primus - DMV
Youtube 5M_jh4CA8a8
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope they gave drivers a grace period of about a year to get all their paperwork up to date before cops start writing tickets for bullshiat like expired inspections and licenses.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I hope they gave drivers a grace period of about a year to get all their paperwork up to date before cops start writing tickets for bullshiat like expired inspections and licenses.


Hell, just having good cycling and transit infrastructure would make that moot...something we've been trying to tell all y'all for decades now...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet a lot of that business could be handled online.
 
drtgb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It is a toilet paper panic all over again- oh my god, it's opening and I HAVE to get there today! My need is so great I must go today and join a line of a thousand people where I will have no hope of getting in but IT'S OPEN! I have to go.

And it is totally the MVC's fault if I don't get in.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NJ is the most densely populated state. It's no surprise that thousands of people are gonna make a mad rush for the DMV, in some cases hours before they open.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Had to renew my DL, in person, back in February, lucky that way.  Vehicle renewals are all done by mail, no problem there.  Dog Services has been closed since we moved, but they finally posted that they would accept a copy of my DL for the Senior* discount. In the mail it goes.

*$20/3years vs $49.  With three dogs, that's a lot of tacos.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I bet a lot of that business could be handled online.


Yes, it could.  Many years ago my state's BMV was your typical mismanaged hellscape.  Then one year the unthinkable happened and our governor actually followed through on one of his campaign promises and overhauled the whole bureau.  Now you can do most stuff online, which in turn made the branches less crowded so if you do have to go there it doesn't very long.  They even have kiosks in the front of each branch that are open 24 hours for renewing plates, so if you don't want to do it online or don't want to wait for them to mail it you can use the kiosk and it prints your new registration tags on the spot.

Say what you want about Mitch Daniels but he really did fix our BMV.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I hope they gave drivers a grace period of about a year to get all their paperwork up to date before cops start writing tickets for bullshiat like expired inspections and licenses.


That would be un$afe!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You need to go to the DMV for an inspection?
What?
 
