(CNN)   Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro: Well... This is awkward   (cnn.com) divider line
78
    More: News, Brazil, Twitter, Tuesday Bolsonaro's press office, Fahrenheit, Temperature, Celsius, President of the United States, Politics of Brazil  
•       •       •

78 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least that dipshiat is being treated with the most appropriate medicines possible.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Donald Trump should show the world what a hoax COVID-19 is by going to visit the president of Brazil, refusing to wear a mask, and hanging out with him for a whole weekend in close proximity.

That'll show the libs!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: I think Donald Trump should show the world what a hoax COVID-19 is by going to visit the president of Brazil, refusing to wear a mask, and hanging out with him for a whole weekend in close proximity.

That'll show the libs!


This
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this assclown publicly and proudly proclaim that Brazilians were immune to COVID, due to their superior genes?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, he'll treat it just like BoJo did - even if it's serious, he'll say it wasn't and act like it didn't happen.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew exactly what this was all about before even clicking the link.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to be fine and this will be touted as a 'see-we-told-you-it-was-just-a-flu' when he recovers.

Which isn't going to help anything at all.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma is a biscate.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly the worse case is that he does not get that sick and it reinforces everything he has been saying.  He will state he was proved correct.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks ridiculous . No wonder Trump wont wear the mask .
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that challenges my disbelief in God slightly.  Hope that motherfarker suffers while his children watch.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up next on the Covid Hit Parade: Donald J. Trump!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Meh, he'll treat it just like BoJo did - even if it's serious, he'll say it wasn't and act like it didn't happen.


Exactly. Just a little flu, what is everyone on about?

There could even be lasting damage to these leaders but the talking-point will remain the focus.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy sweats when he eats ice cream.  I don't see him taking the virus well.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to say things like "I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

I don't say that anymore.

Sic semper moranis.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he doesnt die from it, its worthless. He'll be like Bojo, a total dumbfark who wont learn anything from this experience.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He already bragged what a tough sportsman type of guy he is and that the virus won't bother him.

What a sad little fark. You just know what he's going to say until the rest of his life if this does not end in a wild ride and fight against the virus for him.
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he recovers swiftly, infects no one else, and is voted out of office in an enormous landslide and never makes the news again.
/Also, I want a pony.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he has a very bad case and that it causes him significant distress.
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys know this is probably fake and he's going to use his "easy recovery" to show that he was right all along, right?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lungs deserve the same treatment that he gives the Amazon.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would enjoy knowing he was gasping for air as he died with a ventilator stuck down his throat as he shiat in his pants in agony.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, he'll get better care than anyone in the country.
If he were treated like the average citizen, he'd be in worse shape in a mediocre care facility.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear your masks people, it's the easiest way to avoid contracting the Democrat hoax.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on Covid, make up for your wiff on BoJo and take this stupid, evil farker out!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: He looks ridiculous . No wonder Trump wont wear the mask .


Just think of how big a goose he'll look like when he's turned blue and wheezing because he's drowning in his own lungs.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stolen from someone on here.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fingers crossed for a swift resolution to his illness.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quinzy: Honestly the worse case is that he does not get that sick and it reinforces everything he has been saying.  He will state he was proved correct.


And the odds are in his favor there, he's only 65.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone having to get tested due to very recent confirmed exposure...this shiat is still pretty funny.

Schadenfreude is one hell of a drug.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: He's going to be fine and this will be touted as a 'see-we-told-you-it-was-just-a-flu' when he recovers.

Which isn't going to help anything at all.


Meh, after BJ got it he started taking it seriously and he has the same clown shoes as bolansaroe.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could he visit his buddy Maduro in Venezuela while contagious? There's nothing like a little bounty money to help a guy feel better, no?
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: Well that challenges my disbelief in God slightly.  Hope that motherfarker suffers while his children watch.


Meh, I doubted his existence my entire life. When I met him, the bastard only told me to believe he exists, not to believe in him. Kinda different concepts if you ask me. But I was a pretty die hard atheist first, last and always, even when my life was nearly lost a few times. Seldom asked for any help from above... I just trusted my own caucasity. God's plans concerned me none. I can read a damned rulebook no matter who writes the damned thing. God apparently agreed with me there. I just cared what he was after to begin with, which people seldom seem to do. So, Universal Plan B it is.

Ask not what your God can do for you, white Americans, ask instead what you can do for your Universe and creator.

I just like games that much. And I was born on third base with a winning team behind me, just wanting to make this ball game a bit more fundamentally interesting to all the world's players at once. Game on, farkers. Let's watch the world burn together (peacefully, mind you) so we can remake the Phoenix in our best self images. We can redefine the ash heap of history on the bones of those who refused to march forward into the History books with us as one. Believe it or not, God doesn't care what the Fark you believe. He just watches quite closely how you act and comport yourselves. Act accordingly, por favor!

Good luck, magats. We're watching you!
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought the Viral Leopards would eat my face!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Quinzy: Honestly the worse case is that he does not get that sick and it reinforces everything he has been saying.  He will state he was proved correct.

And the odds are in his favor there, he's only 65.


I think I heard that the average age of someone dying from it is only like 72, but I can't find what it is anywhere, and anyone confirm?

/All the results I'm getting are just age groups or average age of infected
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as awkward as the bad plug job on that widow's peak.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

new_york_monty: shroom: Well that challenges my disbelief in God slightly.  Hope that motherfarker suffers while his children watch.

Meh, I doubted his existence my entire life. When I met him, the bastard only told me to believe he exists, not to believe in him. Kinda different concepts if you ask me. But I was a pretty die hard atheist first, last and always, even when my life was nearly lost a few times. Seldom asked for any help from above... I just trusted my own caucasity. God's plans concerned me none. I can read a damned rulebook no matter who writes the damned thing. God apparently agreed with me there. I just cared what he was after to begin with, which people seldom seem to do. So, Universal Plan B it is.

Ask not what your God can do for you, white Americans, ask instead what you can do for your Universe and creator.

I just like games that much. And I was born on third base with a winning team behind me, just wanting to make this ball game a bit more fundamentally interesting to all the world's players at once. Game on, farkers. Let's watch the world burn together (peacefully, mind you) so we can remake the Phoenix in our best self images. We can redefine the ash heap of history on the bones of those who refused to march forward into the History books with us as one. Believe it or not, God doesn't care what the Fark you believe. He just watches quite closely how you act and comport yourselves. Act accordingly, por favor!

Good luck, magats. We're watching you!


Jesus was an extraterrestrial.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of this philosophical moral trolley exercises. Should we wish him dead if it will save the lives of others?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: [Fark user image 370x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, there will be much rejoicing if he kicks the bucket due to it.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," he said, referring to the Covid-19 test he took Monday.

For many others, this is the only part of the population they consider considerable.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: I used to say things like "I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

I don't say that anymore.

Sic semper moranis.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alanis Morrisette to the white courtesy phone.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LindenFark: This is one of this philosophical moral trolley exercises. Should we wish him dead if it will save the lives of others?


static.comicvine.comView Full Size


I don't see what there is to debate.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's Brazil

It might be easier to list the diseases you won't catch.
 
