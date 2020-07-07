 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Afghanistan's president says "Taliban violence poses 'serious problems' to peace," possibly in the same way that swallowing an entire drum of Crisco poses problems to weight loss   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Something tells me you would indeed lose weight in that scenario.  Your wallet would too after the plumbing repair.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crisco is pretty slick stuff.  I'd think what you eat would exit fast while you arteries clog up.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nuke the Suat Valley
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gasoline has like 1000 times more calories than food.  But, if you drink enough gas you will eventually lose all weight.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
you mean take crisco orally ?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WTP 2: you mean take crisco orally ?


You get me hot when you talk like that
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Later he was heard saying: "Cant these Taliban stick to killing Americans, like they're paid to do!"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If peace is weight loss, the Taliban may be considered high calorie, yes, but, this analogy may not hold up. Perhaps if the Taliban were instead cooked IN crisco and consumed as a variety of deep-fried dishes, including both entree and dessert choices.
 
