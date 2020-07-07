 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Today's explosion in Iran has been brought to you by 'human error'   (aljazeera.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, International Atomic Energy Agency, Natural gas, Last Thursday, Uranium, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Nuclear power, last week, local official Amin Babai  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 1:19 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran is a bangin' place these days.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what you get when you try to sabotage an entire country's drinking water with a cyber attack. Drink up Iran
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another explosion?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh man, this is going on somebody's permanent record.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The explosion that was caused by some workers' negligent handling of oxygen tanks ... "

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The rumours are aimed at creating "despair" and supporting the campaign of "maximum pressure of the Great Satan" against Iran, the atomic energy agency said.

Maybe someday we'll have a president who isn't as barking crazy as Iran and doesn't refer to other countries as "shiatholes" or "They're rapists".
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Really stux, don't it!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They need to do this with Russia and Trump properties next. Or first.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.