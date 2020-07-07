 Skip to content
(Lansing State Journal)   Thanks to the information on his dog license, Chase helped reunite his boy with their family just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. Major kudos to Chase for babysitting his boy while he went for a stroll. Chase is the hero in all of this!   (lansingstatejournal.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
My boy has adopted the neighbor 3 year old. They moved in last year, he met her and it was instant.

He guards her from us- and her own dog. He'll fetch sticks for her until he passes out or follow her to hell, if need be.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
My hero!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Zeke of the week
Fark user imageView Full Size

Guarding his squeaky ball and "squirble" in his sleep
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ralphie letting me know when he wanted in from the backyard. It took me ages to get this pic b/c as soon as he saw me see him, he knew I was on my way and would immediately jump down and run to the back door.
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Beethoven does the same thing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Who's a good boy!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Chainsaw keeping me in my place until I escort her to hers, outside.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


I recently bought a shower caddy on Amazon and Salem decided that the bottom shelf was just made for him. Unfortunately I have been unsuccessful in getting a picture of him on the shelf because the little brat takes off before I can grab my phone :D
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zeke of the week
[Fark user image 425x566]
Guarding his squeaky ball and "squirble" in his sleep


Zeke is so glossy, like patent leather. What kind of shoe polish do you use?

/just kidding!
//but not about him being beautiful
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I know this is late and not Caturday, but I'd like to offer sincere condolences to almostsane on the loss of beloved Fuzzy. I'd also like to say to ProcrastinationStation that paws are crossed for Cooper.

We will be picking up Kate's cremains this afternoon, so I don't know how talkative I'll be, but I'll try to keep up. I still missed so much from the past 3 furbaby threads, though I read every entry.

Anyway, I will be lighting a candle later in memory of Kate, Maxie, Kira, etc...all the babies who have touched my heart to date, and I would be more than happy to light candles for anyone who needs a prayer, blessing, or just a reminder that they are loved and in someone's thoughts. Just quote me somewhere so I get a notification and I'll get on it.

Till later, love you guys - Djeli
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

♥♥
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
It was funny yesterday that my neighbor came towards me saying that she didn't have the pupper with her.  I didn't think quickly enough (while getting to a safe distance) to tell her that it isn't the pupper that I'm afraid of, it is YOU!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Greeting, Woofday friends. Hope you and your doggos (and other fur kids) are doing well!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Katie is home now, where she belongs. These are her remains on the right, next to her big brother's on the left:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the pendant I bought to hold a pinch of their ashes - it has two teeny-tiny urns inside:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The design is the Tree of Life, and on the back is inscribed "Always in My Heart"
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Such a beautiful way to honor their lives.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Thank you. I wish I'd had the chance to have my kitty, Kira, cremated as well but the option wasn't there at the time. It feels like a gut punch taking that last ride home with your baby in a box, but it seems to help with the healing process. Kinda like it's wringing the last of the hardest grief out of you if that makes any sense.

Anyway, since Max and Kira were pre-FARK for me, here's a pic of each - the hubby curated all our pix and managed to force MS and Apple systems to cooperate (barely):

Maxwell, The Laughing Dog and Essence of all Good Dogginess;

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and Kira, Warrior Princess, Guardian of the Sun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For everyone here.    Hermie who was so loved and missed by me....I'll have to see about getting some fresh Forry fotos for friends this week.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Max and Kira were awesome, too. Max reminds me a bit of my old dog Nani. I posted her last week, but here it is again :-)

Fark user imageView Full Size


She was my last dog and passed in 92 or 93. This pic must've been from the mid-80's.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
FangQ furr All Above.Comforting to see.
Condolences again to almostsane, Everything Remains Crossed for Cooper.

YIP!!!

https://imgur.com/gallery​/IvqsGQ4 Who let the dogs ... In???
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
One heckuva time finding this thread!  Must not've Sought properly.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

sherpa18 fetch, 12.31??
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mighty Corgo Deku reporting for duty.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I love the pink spot on her nose - it looks like she got so many nose boops it rubbed all the black off 😘💕
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Friends Nope, I was corrected, IIRC.  Family: I have a request?

I feel awful asking this but could you all help me figure out the major events in our furbaby fam's lives over the last week and a half? I don't think I'm up to trying to re-read 2 full Caturday threads and last weeks Wetnose thread, as well. Not much stuck and what did is all tangled up in my head.

I do remember Fuzzy passed (candle for Fuzzy and almostsane) and I think it was ProcrastinationStation's Cooper who might have farkING CANCER (I hope not and, if that's the case, that it's been caught early/is treatable).

Didn't somebody "shut down" the Rainbow Bridge due to all the sorrow lately?

And was there someone who lost a human loved one and was having a difficult time?

I honestly don't know for certain what I read and what happened in my vivid and bizarre dreams the past several days (now that I'm sleeping again my brain seems to be trying to shove everything into my dreams it can).

Many thanks and many candles stocked up and at the ready if needed/desired. If wished, I will put my email back in my profile for a limited time so I can be reached more readily - I have absurdly broad shoulders and they're remarkably absorbant.... (and UltraFark email still hates me...)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation said that it was... Lymphoma, IIRC... And that they were looking into available treatments.  Lymphoma in pets has a fairly high survival rate, assuming that owners have the funds/insurance to treat it.

I know I mentioned that it was the anniversary of my mother's passing (July 6, 2006) and I think someone else said it was the anniversary of their loved one's passing as well.

Unfortunately I can really only recall the events of Monday because it was such a dense day with all that sadness
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sasha, last year, post-hurricane
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

laulaja: One heckuva time finding this thread!  Must not've Sought properly.

[i.imgur.com image 345x208]
sherpa18 fetch, 12.31??


Just like the Caturday thread, the Woofday thread is at the top of the greenlit links queue until it goes live.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

LOL, she's always had it and it grew and shrank for unknown reasons. When I was growing up, our dogs were watch dogs first, pets second. But by the time Nani came around she was both. She and Hoku, our other dog at the time, were the first of our 4.1 dogs to get to sleep inside when it was cold. (The 0.1 was for a puppy we rescued off the street that only lived for about 6 weeks due to what the vet thought was parvovirus.)

Anyways, all of our dogs were loved as family, even if they spent most of their time outside protecting our property.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

It's okay, honey. I am so sorry at the anniversary of your Mom's death. There is no grief identical to any other grief, but everybody knows it's a serious blow when you lose a parent. I went through that back in '02 with my single parent, and I was a wreck-and-a-half. In fact, you just did me a favor - I've held onto more resentment and anger towards her that I realized 'til just now; she didn't deserve it. I may be lighting an extra candle tonight for my own loved ones (human, that is). Thank you.

As for ProcrastinationStation, until I learn more, I will hope for the best. (Yep - got candles for that, too. Got candles for pretty much anything, really....Don't judge me ;-p)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Breast cancer took my mother.  She made a point of telling me the lessons that life taught her, and I am always grateful that she did.  Things ranging from relationship advice to always stepping back and trying to see the good in a situation....  That last one is how I handle my stepmom.... Oy.....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Mitch Taylor's Bro:  That is so weird; I never met my father so my maternal grandparents were my "babysitters/spare parents" when I was a little kid. Papa had a jet-black Chinese Pug who was so very old; I remember he was deaf and mostly blind by the time I came into the picture. He'd let Chipper hang out in the big backyard they had as long as he wanted - he seemed to like rolling in the grass under the sun - but there was a sheltered breezeway for him to chillax in when he wanted, and he followed Papa around when he tended his gardens every day.

I know they let Chipper inside, but only occasionally. He was mostly an outside dog, too, though I doubt he did much to protect our property XD.

Funny, isn't it? Growing up with "Dogs belong OUTSIDE" (at least according to my g-parents) and turning into the kind of Pet Parent I am now - (OUTSIDE!?!?!!! YOU EVIL PERSON!111!1111111 😈)

/ <.<
//>.>
/// I'm not overprotective. Babies need to be babied,  after all.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Both have crossed the Bridge by now, but the one on the left was my Stepmother's dog, Scuba, and the one on the right was the one my mom picked out, Jax.

Scuba was a very loyal fellow, sweet in his own way, but poorly trained and showing his age by the time I knew him.  Jax was immaculately trained, didn't need a leash, fairly timid, and extremely smart.  Getting ready for the walk, I would tell Jax where we were going, and how to get there.  Once we were outside, he'd follow the path I told him to take. His leash was hanging over my shoulders for most of the walk and he was ahead of me by a pace, but he'd follow the directions perfectly. Such a good boy.  But he wouldn't go upstairs.  Scuba didn't listen and went senior, but... He'd come upstairs and sleep in my bed with me.  And that won me over
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Otera:

Ahem, SENILE, not senior
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I am deeply sorry now. There is so much sorrow, so much loss among us. But, with your blessings (all) I will bear my share of the sorrows as well as the joys.

I get it now. THIS is what these threads are truly about - family.

I never had much of one, myself, so I've always looked upon other "families" with suspicion and cynicism. I can see now that there is no need for that here.

I am sorry - this will take me a while to process. I cann't promise I'll come around right away but I will try. I don't know what real, genuine families are like - I have seen lotss of fake happy families, but few real ones, and those come from childhood memories.

I love you all - you will never know - I need t o go now for a while. See you soon Love, D.
 
