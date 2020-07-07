 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   43 Florida hospital ICUs in 21 counties have hit capacity and show zero ICU beds available   (cnn.com) divider line
62
    More: Followup, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Florida, President of the United States, White House, Miami-Dade County, UK Prime Minister, medical care, Biotechnology company Regeneron  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 12:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New High Score!!! Yes!!

We're awesome at this game.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but how many actually need intensive care?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where are the criminal negligence causing death charges on desantis?

Each charge can carry life in prison.

LOCK HIS ASS UP.

Getting elected is no reason to avoid criminal charges, especially when it comes to MURDER
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grim reaper knocking on Florida's door?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy. I wonder why they're having such an unusual spike in acute Pneumonia cases this year.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh... the fuse has already been lit on this thread.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Yes, but how many actually need intensive care?


Hardly any, that's why they're full.
 
greggerm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember Florida... that's a lagging indicator...
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll paste my comment from another thread since it's appropriate here:

USA doing the bare minimum to flatten the curve is like paying the minimum balance on your credit card. You get by for another month but the debt never goes down.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope there aren't any serious car accidents or disasters for people needing ICU beds for non-covid incidents.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as hoaxes go this one is really quite sophisticated and eloborate. The high level of detail and exceptional realism is very impressive.  I can see how people would beleive it could be real; kudos to whomever created it.

/idiots
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..


It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Hope there aren't any serious car accidents or disasters for people needing ICU beds for non-covid incidents.


Just checked the hurricane forecast cuz that seems like a very 2020 plot twist....

/None coming
//So far....
///Three because it's my heritage
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Yes, but how many actually need intensive care?


Agreed! What the f*ck do doctors know about treating patients?  I bet about half the patients in ICU are just there for the ice cream!
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?


That's not really a thing. Ventilators aren't something that can just be added to a room. They have to have an oxygen line, which normal hospital rooms don't have. It's part of what makes an ICU an ICU.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard on AM radio that the hospitals get a $5 Starbucks gift card for every person they intubate, so they're probably just doing it for the free lattes.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?


I think your sarcasm meter is broken.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My understanding is that a lot of these places still have surge capacity... which would be reassuring if cases weren't exploding.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take that liberals!!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis was just downplaying the increase in cases a few days ago, saying that it was just an artifact of too much testing.

I await an explanation of why having no ICU beds isn't a problem either.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots more capacity, Florida has a total of 215 hospitals.  Source.
 
anwserman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benghazi: 4 Americans dead, lots of investigations

COVID19: 132,000+ dead (33,000 Benghazis), MAGA MAGA WHARRGARBL CHEESE POWDER GUNK ON LIPS
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: DeSantis was just downplaying the increase in cases a few days ago, saying that it was just an artifact of too much testing.

I await an explanation of why having no ICU beds isn't a problem either.


I've watched parts of some of his recent press conferences (he was nearly daily now), he's still making excuses and downplaying the current surge. I'm not sure if he's made any excuses for this particular fact because I can't stomach watching the entirety of the press conferences.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to open more beaches
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?


IDK but My point is that This Is A Big Farking Deal
But we will soon have someone explaining how this is totally not a big deal because reasons

Whatever
Stay safe Farkers
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Lots more capacity, Florida has a total of 215 hospitals.  Source.


Yeah!

Because transporting patients from Miami to empty beds in Pensacola is a feasible option.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Lots more capacity, Florida has a total of 215 hospitals.  Source.


Gee only 25% of the entire state hospitals are full... no big deal.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I just don't understand how mOrE tEsTiNg causes the ICU beds to fill up. It's so strange. Doesn't matter though, since we're winning bigly. So bigly. Tremendously bigly. You think Obama could fill up ICU beds like that? Complete disaster. Obamacare tried to make sure people never got to them in the first place. Weak and sad.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Tampa News 8 Article:

"I want us to be in May. I want us to be in early June, where we were at 3, 4 percent (positivity,)" said Gov. DeSantis. "We want to get back to that for sure. I think we've stabilized at where we're at."
Right now, the governor is resisting calls to issue a statewide mask order. Instead, he's said he's trusting Floridians to be responsible and make good decisions.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: From Tampa News 8 Article:

"I want us to be in May. I want us to be in early June, where we were at 3, 4 percent (positivity,)" said Gov. DeSantis. "We want to get back to that for sure. I think we've stabilized at where we're at."
Right now, the governor is resisting calls to issue a statewide mask order. Instead, he's said he's trusting Floridians to be responsible and make good decisions.


He's so planning to run for president in 2024.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Yes, but how many actually need intensive care?


Tricky question. It depends on the nurse to patient ratio, how many beds the hospital has in total, the quality of ER care at each hospital, and the number of ICU doctors that are available.

Fun fact: There are fewer than 100,000 ICU beds across the U.S. (source: Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security)
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: From Tampa News 8 Article:

"I want us to be in May. I want us to be in early June, where we were at 3, 4 percent (positivity,)" said Gov. DeSantis. "We want to get back to that for sure. I think we've stabilized at where we're at."
Right now, the governor is resisting calls to issue a statewide mask order. Instead, he's said he's trusting Floridians to be responsible and make good decisions.


I saw that quote too.

Florida is farked.
 
ENS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anwserman: Benghazi: 4 Americans dead, lots of investigations

COVID19: 132,000+ dead (33,000 Benghazis), MAGA MAGA WHARRGARBL CHEESE POWDER GUNK ON LIPS


You joke, but there was Benghazi stuff on my Facebook feed this morning. There's no reaching some people.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlamrLama: As far as hoaxes go this one is really quite sophisticated and eloborate. The high level of detail and exceptional realism is very impressive.  I can see how people would beleive it could be real; kudos to whomever created it.

/idiots


Well all these crisis actors have been practicing for years for this, this is some Tony level acting they have going on in Florida, just to make the GOP look bad. Hillary and the deep state will do anything to get back at them.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: From Tampa News 8 Article:

Instead, he's said he's trusting Floridians to be responsible and make good decisions.


Because Floridians are known for their pragmatic and informed decisions. We didn't get the "Florida Man" tag for no reason.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
peterquince

zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal. I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in. There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?

That's not really a thing. Ventilators aren't something that can just be added to a room. They have to have an oxygen line, which normal hospital rooms don't have. It's part of what makes an ICU an ICU.

The two times I have been hospitalized they had O2 in my room. Non ICU and older hospital
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So not staying home and going out without a mask worked out real well for these assholes.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anwserman: Benghazi: 4 Americans dead, lots of investigations

COVID19: 132,000+ dead (33,000 Benghazis), MAGA MAGA WHARRGARBL CHEESE POWDER GUNK ON LIPS


You seem to be missing the word Hillary in your comparison.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: OdradekRex: From Tampa News 8 Article:

"I want us to be in May. I want us to be in early June, where we were at 3, 4 percent (positivity,)" said Gov. DeSantis. "We want to get back to that for sure. I think we've stabilized at where we're at."
Right now, the governor is resisting calls to issue a statewide mask order. Instead, he's said he's trusting Floridians to be responsible and make good decisions.

I saw that quote too.

Florida is farked.


If by "make good decisions" he means "threaten to arrest citizen's arrest anyone who follows the Devil's laws" and "act horrified at those who want to turn their back on God's wonderful breathing system" then yes, I trust Floridians to do that.

Florida residents reject face masks: 'They want to throw God's wonderful breathing system out'
Youtube DaFSH0K4BdQ
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

peterquince: zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?

That's not really a thing. Ventilators aren't something that can just be added to a room. They have to have an oxygen line, which normal hospital rooms don't have. It's part of what makes an ICU an ICU.


And specific air filtration and/or negative air pressure. And minus many of the surfaces in  standard room which make them harder to clean to ICU standards. And so on.

It takes a LOT of time, effort, and money to convert any space into a functional ICU room, even temporarily.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

peterquince: zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?

That's not really a thing. Ventilators aren't something that can just be added to a room. They have to have an oxygen line, which normal hospital rooms don't have. It's part of what makes an ICU an ICU.


Plus, negative pressure rooms require quite a bit more construction
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: maxandgrinch: Lots more capacity, Florida has a total of 215 hospitals.  Source.

Yeah!

Because transporting patients from Miami to empty beds in Pensacola is a feasible option.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: As far as hoaxes go this one is really quite sophisticated and eloborate. The high level of detail and exceptional realism is very impressive.  I can see how people would beleive it could be real; kudos to whomever created it.

/idiots


Actually it's not really happening because in the all-white 80% Trumpist town with a population of 2,000 where I live, nobody has it. Therefore it's all a big hoax and who cares what happens in cities anyway because Democrats are evil.

(My neighbor has a hell of a cough, though...but I'm sure it's nothing.)
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

peterquince: zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?

That's not really a thing. Ventilators aren't something that can just be added to a room. They have to have an oxygen line, which normal hospital rooms don't have. It's part of what makes an ICU an ICU.


About the only place that doesnt have o2/med air/suction outlets are on the psych floor and some of the individual rooms may have them
At least thats the way it has been for the hospitals Ive worked at

YMMV
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

peterquince: zpaul: spongeboob: Someone to say this isn't a big deal that they will just convert standard patient rooms by adding ventilators in 5..4..3..2..

It is a huge deal.  I am sure they will have to adapt rooms to put critical patients in.  There is no choice. What do you recommend they do?

That's not really a thing. Ventilators aren't something that can just be added to a room. They have to have an oxygen line, which normal hospital rooms don't have. It's part of what makes an ICU an ICU.


The ventilator cart can have an oxygen tank mounted on it.

But the ICU is going to have more staff to take care of the patients than a standard room.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
AGAIN?
Deep Purple - Knocking At Your Back Door (Live)
Youtube OU8TZ00kAzY
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: The grim reaper knocking on Florida's door?

[i.pinimg.com image 280x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


The door? Hell, he's doing pressers from the beach.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: maxandgrinch: Lots more capacity, Florida has a total of 215 hospitals.  Source.

Yeah!

Because transporting patients from Miami to empty beds in Pensacola is a feasible option.


Yeah - total heart failure patient here who had an out patient stent placement cancelled on July 1st.  Not really wanting the ambulance to have to drive to BFE if my heart decides to go boom.
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.