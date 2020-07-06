 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Covid Corey spent eight days in quarantine so Fark you he hopes you get Covid and die if you have a problem with him partying maskless. Later apologizes by saying that video was directed at a friend and shouldn't have been posted to social media - ie is sorry he got caught   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Sick, Facebook, HIV, Sociology, Social distance, Symptom, AIDS pandemic, Symptoms, New Yorker Corey Hannon  
•       •       •

1632 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"STILL WAITING ON TEST RESULTS AND HAVE NOT TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID TO THIS DAY," he adds. "Have a good night."


ah, another trump university school of epidemiology graduate - no one has corona until they test positive...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone knows I had COVID," he says. "I sat in my f--king bedroom and quarantined myself for 8 f--king days . . . and now I'm out celebrating. So go f--k yourself. I hope all of you get f--king COVID."

He seems nice.

Remember: when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Funny. Hi! COVID Survivor here.

SYMPTOMS run for 14 days. VIRAL INFECTION ie, your dumb ass, can spread it for 30+ DAYS.

The only way you know it's over, is by being tested. 8 days? A whole 8 days? You're not even close to being safe.

Oh and, as this was/is a living hell I wouldn't wish on anyone, DROP FARKING DEAD.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "STILL WAITING ON TEST RESULTS AND HAVE NOT TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID TO THIS DAY," he adds. "Have a good night."


ah, another trump university school of epidemiology graduate - no one has corona until they test positive...


He is totally a Trump voter. I can tell by his lisp
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ugh, white men
 
Resin33
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My little brother pulled the same shiat over 4th of July. Shows up to family dinner with our 75 year old father. Turns out, he thinks he had it two weeks ago and was tested, but never heard back so he assumes he is negative. He had this guy's farking argument "I never tested positive." Well, you should have waited until you tested negative! The whole family is pissed at him right now.
 
Braggi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cancel Culture:  I've said something stupid and now people are mad at me.  Someone besides myself needs to take the blame.
 
Done
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sigh. How soon we forget.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ladies, I'm guessing he's single. Or if he's not...wait about 21 days.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ugh, white men


I'd like this on a shirt, please.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bdub77: Ladies, I'm guessing he's single. Or if he's not...wait about 21 days.


Wrong tree dude he went to Fire Island for July 4th


He prefers the company of men

He's gay

deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I predict a "Followup" thread by the end of this week about him getting fired.
 
comrade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't care. None of those people should have been there. Things are "open" but you shouldn't be out. This is a perfect example.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He continues, "I am sorry for the misinterpretation that I portrayed on my social media.

How about you GFY, Corey?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fitness trainer, he can say goodbye to that gig.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Znuh: Huh. Funny. Hi! COVID Survivor here.

SYMPTOMS run for 14 days. VIRAL INFECTION ie, your dumb ass, can spread it for 30+ DAYS.

The only way you know it's over, is by being tested. 8 days? A whole 8 days? You're not even close to being safe.

Oh and, as this was/is a living hell I wouldn't wish on anyone, DROP FARKING DEAD.


How are you doing, if you don't mind me asking?
 
AeAe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a piece of shiat. I hope he dies from it - gasping for air, drowning in pus and fluids that accumulate in his lungs ..
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone who parties on Fire Island and doesn't respect viruses is not going to have a good outcome in life.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spongeboob: bdub77: Ladies, I'm guessing he's single. Or if he's not...wait about 21 days.

Wrong tree dude he went to Fire Island for July 4th


He prefers the company of men

He's gay

[deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.com image 512x384]


I dont think you are supposed to just out people like that
 
mercurypig
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know a business owner in Manhattan who escaped to fire island to avoid the pandemic. Who would have guessed a idiot party goer would ruin his safe haven? Actually, they're ruining it for everyone.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Anyone who parties on Fire Island and doesn't respect viruses is not going to have a good outcome in life.


Username checks out.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AeAe: What a piece of shiat. I hope he dies from it - gasping for air, drowning in pus and fluids that accumulate in his lungs ..


Do you want to desecrate his body and his grave too as long as you are going all revenge fantasy here? Swollen maggots wriggling around under the skin of his face, chopping off his head and copulating his neckhole etc?  I mean go big or go home ogre overlord.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is just more proof that covidits are skinjobs posing as humans so they may walk among us.  These skin jobs are walking bio terror weapons platforms.  We must be allowed to protect ourselves from the skinjobs, by any means necessary.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ugh, gay white men
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: mikaloyd: Ugh, gay white men


I would never say ugh about a minority or sexual preference good sir.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: AeAe: What a piece of shiat. I hope he dies from it - gasping for air, drowning in pus and fluids that accumulate in his lungs ..

Do you want to desecrate his body and his grave too as long as you are going all revenge fantasy here? Swollen maggots wriggling around under the skin of his face, chopping off his head and copulating his neckhole etc?  I mean go big or go home ogre overlord.


He was not in the least bit scared
To be mashed into a pulp.
Or to have his eyes gouged out,
And his elbows broken.
To have his kneecaps split
And his body burned away,
And his limbs all hacked and mangled
Brave Sir Robin.
His head smashed in
And his heart cut out
And his liver removed
And his bowls unplugged
And his nostrils raped
And his bottom burnt off
And his penis...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: AeAe: What a piece of shiat. I hope he dies from it - gasping for air, drowning in pus and fluids that accumulate in his lungs ..

Do you want to desecrate his body and his grave too as long as you are going all revenge fantasy here? Swollen maggots wriggling around under the skin of his face, chopping off his head and copulating his neckhole etc?  I mean go big or go home ogre overlord.


Skinjobs shouldn't get grave to desecrate.  Toss the bio terror weapons platforms into a magma pool so they may be fully incinerated.  They aren't humans.  They just look like us.  To infiltrate and destroy us with their bio weapons.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Znuh: Huh. Funny. Hi! COVID Survivor here.

SYMPTOMS run for 14 days. VIRAL INFECTION ie, your dumb ass, can spread it for 30+ DAYS.

The only way you know it's over, is by being tested. 8 days? A whole 8 days? You're not even close to being safe.

Oh and, as this was/is a living hell I wouldn't wish on anyone, DROP FARKING DEAD.


Hmmm. Let's see. I can think of McConnel, Trump and his teams, etc. I'd love to see politics affected by the 'rona, instead of the other way around.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Braggi: Cancel Culture:  I've said something stupid and now people are mad at me.  Someone besides myself needs to take the blame. Another derogatory name for people younger than me I can hide behind because I can't admit my generation F'd up everything..


I fixed it for you
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AeAe: What a piece of shiat. I hope he dies from it - gasping for air, drowning in pus and fluids that accumulate in his lungs ..


Says someone that hasn't laid in bed for days thinking about breathing.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootysama: derpes_simplex: Anyone who parties on Fire Island and doesn't respect viruses is not going to have a good outcome in life.

Username checks out.


Not sure where you're going with that, so I'll explain where I'm going with it.  I grew up in NYC during the height of the AIDS epidemic.  I lived in the rectory of a church that did outreach and had multiple members of the parish who had AIDS.  As I grew up, I watched these poor young gay men die absolutely horrible deaths.  Back then, nobody knew what to do about it or how to prevent it.  These are people that got infected really early - before ActUp was even around.

Nowadays, you see some men in the gay culture openly put themselves at risk for HIV infection out of both some misguided sense of "well I'm gonna get it anyway" and the notion that it's not a death sentence anymore.  And they do dumb shiat that puts both themselves and others at risk.  Not all gay men of course, we're talking about a mostly young minority of gay men too young to have ever seen somebody die of pneumocystis or a face riddled with Kaposi's lesions.  But there is a subset of little meth-fueled party bois like this dude.  If he has no respect for COVID, there is a more than good chance he has no respect for HIV either.  And he will no doubt find a few like-minded morons on Fire Island to share whatever bugs he has with.  That was the point of my comment.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the AIDS epidemic began, people initially didn't understand how the virus was transmitted,

No. They understood. Thinking you didn't need to modify behavior since you believed the rules didn't apply to you was the real issue. Once people began to change their behaviors the epidemic leveled off.

/funny how history has a habit of repeating itself
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.