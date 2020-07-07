 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Robots may be used to save grocery store salad bars, search for Sarah Connor   (bloomberg.com) divider line
DippityDoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Suddenly robots!
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sexy robots?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If that robot put on a quarter-ounce more Thousand Island dressing than my wife wanted on her salad, it would never hear the end of it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Sarah Conner meme got stale years ago.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've got a big big thirst - for human blood!
Youtube QMXtrZj6iSg
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If that robot put on a quarter-ounce more Thousand Island dressing than my wife wanted on her salad, it would never hear the end of it.


I miss salad bars. I occasionally order a salad at a restaurant, but a salad bar is where it's at. I add all kinds of shiat, garbanzo beans, peas, beets, bell peppers, celery, cheese, etc. I mix and match the mixed greens, some spinach, romaine. And I mix and match 2-3 salad dressings. If I had to sit and tell someone how much of each thing to put on a salad, it would take half an hour. I hope they come back because I'll definitely never get the salads I develop actual cravings for in a regular setting.

Eventually, life will go back to normal, and we'll once again accept that germs happen and be fine. This requires much less COVID, a vaccine, and all kinds of stuff, but a lot of these things won't disappear, they'll just be paused for awhile. I just hope they can wait a year or so before giving up on the salad bar concept, because I'm going to truly miss it.
 
proton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Food fight mode!

Transformers Holiday Food Fight! Stop Motion - Part 1: War for Cybertron Celebration
Youtube ul13h0EReDk
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
90% of supermarkets have salad bars?  Really?

The only ones around here that have them are ones with bored housewives.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Waited behind an unmasked woman who had to pick up every box of fried chicken to inspect it today at Publix before she picked the one she wanted. I must have taken her 3 minutes. As she left she made eye contact with me and I said SERIOUSLY....  Her eyes got real big
 
