(NPR) The fact that we are all drinking more beer means something to science
32
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I started making my own, which I suppose most people would see as the alcoholic's version of COVID-related hobbies.  Making sourdough bread of course being the non-alcoholic equivalent.

Some of it had to do with wanting to pursue a hobby I've always been interested in but never took the time to explore and some of it had to do with the god-awful quality of beer readily available in my neighborhood.  Soundview in the Bronx is a world apart from the beer Mecca I had become accustomed to living in the Gowanus neighborhood in Brooklyn, where every corner store seemed to cater to beer snobbery and there was a grocer that had half of its floor space dedicated to beer with shelf space for every continent and country on the planet, it was incredible.

The upside is I have actually been drinking a lot less because I have learned that I need to display patience before the beer actually properly conditions.  And with a 3-gallon fermenter, I'm not able to produce the amount of beer that would make my liver burst into flames.

I've got a Stout, Belgian Tripel, and American Ale conditioning right now.  It has been enjoyable and one of the few good things that has come out of being forced to be a shut-in.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I managed to not drink all last week which was the longest I've gone without a drink since I was 17.  Then I promptly drank about 10 beers on Saturday and I still have a headache.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a 12-er of Spaten last friday. It is the way

DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just find things high in tannins give me pretty bad hangovers in my old age and I don't care for the clear liquors so I switched to session beers.

/also sick of IPA's but that isn't related to the hangovers.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I've been drinking WAY more beer since lockdown started. The gym's been closed, naturally. I've just resigned myself to this being a fat season of my life. I'm just now starting to get my habits back on track.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting choice of photo... White Claw... it's the new Zima/Smirnoff Ice... either way, not beer.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked up this yesterday. I'm surprised at the amount of flavor it has.  It's good.
I'm really loving the Bell's Light Hearted Ale in this same category, but I'm not seeing it right now in stores.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Interesting choice of photo... White Claw... it's the new Zima/Smirnoff Ice... either way, not beer.


asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am drinking far less, about 40oz a week.  i used to drop back 64oz three days a week.

hiccup.
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Interesting choice of photo... White Claw... it's the new Zima/Smirnoff Ice... either way, not beer.


When you're drinking Claws... there ain't no laws!

brap: I started making my own


I've been experimenting with melomels (fruit meads) and acerglyns (maple syrup meads) since the lock down began. I'd never made "short mead" before, short meaning, 8%-ish or less ABV, so ready from start to finish in about 6 weeks. Normally mead takes 3 months just to ferment and 6-12 to age before its ready (like wine).

I also started dabbling with carbonating for the first time. Lots of fun! Hope you're enjoying it!
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I started making my own, which I suppose most people would see as the alcoholic's version of COVID-related hobbies.  Making sourdough bread of course being the non-alcoholic equivalent.
...
I've got a Stout, Belgian Tripel, and American Ale conditioning right now.  It has been enjoyable and one of the few good things that has come out of being forced to be a shut-in.


Congrats on your new hobby! I've been brewing for about 25 years now. Back in December and January I brewed 4 lagers for summer. Of course that made them ready for drinking after quarantine started.So I've been trapped here with 4 lagers on tap. The horror!
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm doing my part!
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL, subby?
Nope.
I drink, just not beer

/not a snob
//wine in a box, baby
///or a decent mead
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying sober is the best way!

/ two and half years of sobriety.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Staying sober is the best way!


the best for you, sure.  congrats.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm keeping the subpremium vodka companies in business.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means Drew is rich.
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that article to find out what it means to science only to find out the article has nothing to do with science. I want my 3 minutes back subby.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The fact that we are all drinking more beer means something to science the beer industry

Just because there are numbers doesn't mean it is science, Subby.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2020 is an IPA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn it, America.....we can do better:

/Understandable that the Czechs are #1.
//They make the best pilsners in the world.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It means Drew is rich.


or at least very, very drunk.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Damn it, America.....we can do better:

[Fark user image 850x605]

/Understandable that the Czechs are #1.
//They make the best pilsners in the world.


Weird. Belgium is last on that chart? They make the best beers and you would too after a history of being wedged between Germany and France.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What ever.
Natty Daddy is where it is. 10$ for 15. 8.0 alcohol.
What more could you want.
WTF
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: 2020 is an IPA



2020 is a "juicy" IPA.

Make IPAs bitter again!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ComaToast: The_Sponge: Damn it, America.....we can do better:

[Fark user image 850x605]

/Understandable that the Czechs are #1.
//They make the best pilsners in the world.

Weird. Belgium is last on that chart? They make the best beers and you would too after a history of being wedged between Germany and France.


It depends on the style of beer...IMHO, the Belgians don't make the best pilsners, but they kick ass at making other beers.

One factor might be the higher ABV% with many Belgian ales.

/Incredible import selection at my favorite beer shop.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: tuxq: Interesting choice of photo... White Claw... it's the new Zima/Smirnoff Ice... either way, not beer.

When you're drinking Claws... there ain't no laws!

brap: I started making my own

I've been experimenting with melomels (fruit meads) and acerglyns (maple syrup meads) since the lock down began. I'd never made "short mead" before, short meaning, 8%-ish or less ABV, so ready from start to finish in about 6 weeks. Normally mead takes 3 months just to ferment and 6-12 to age before its ready (like wine).

I also started dabbling with carbonating for the first time. Lots of fun! Hope you're enjoying it!


I've been brewing beer and wine all my adult life and I turn 69 tomorrow. It's fun and easy and cheap. A terrific side-hobby that ALL my friends can enjoy. BTW, with maple syrup mead, add corn sugar to get a powerful brew, then let it sit for a year. It takes planning with a long view and it's so worth it. Glad you're having fun! Carry on.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uncleacid: I'm keeping the subpremium vodka companies in business.


You, me, and the guy across the street from me who sneaks out of his apartment at 9:15 every morning for an airplane bottle from the corner store.

Just get a big one and hide it in the garage, for god's sake.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Staying sober is the best way!

/ two and half years of sobriety.


Good for you! Stay strong.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like IPAs, and I want them to taste like I'm being face-farked by a Christmas tree, but it's just such a hassle to go to the liquor store and then drink it.
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can see the reason why... let's see, Bud buys all or a percentage of microbreweries, then has them change the recipes, then CRANKS UP THE PRICES to twice what their swill is, can't imagine why people are not buying the microbrews....

Datum: Goose Island in Chicago was great. Then Bud bought 20% of them, they suddenly no longer made the Hexnut Brown that I adored; first time I went to the brewery, taken by a friend in '94, they filled a couple of empty 2L soda bottles.

Now? I can get Dundee Honey Brown for $9.99 12-pack... and *all* the microbews are $10 and up PER SIX PACK.
 
