 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Two US Aircraft Carriers operate in South China Sea for first time since 2014   (navalnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Carrier Air Wing Eleven, Ronald Reagan strike groups, Dual carrier operations, Arleigh Burke class destroyer, United States Navy, Aircraft carrier, Carrier Air Wing, Ronald Reagan  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 10:15 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn, can't believe it has been that long since my kid was on the Carl Vinson.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
China should go ahead and embarrass themselves by sending out their aircraft carry, assuming they can get it to float long enough.  From what I've read, it can deploy half the number of jets, each jet carrying half the armament with half the range of our jets.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: China should go ahead and embarrass themselves by sending out their aircraft carry, assuming they can get it to float long enough.  From what I've read, it can deploy half the number of jets, each jet carrying half the armament with half the range of our jets.


Carrier vs carrier? Pfffft!
Subs exist .....
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: OgreMagi: China should go ahead and embarrass themselves by sending out their aircraft carry, assuming they can get it to float long enough.  From what I've read, it can deploy half the number of jets, each jet carrying half the armament with half the range of our jets.

Carrier vs carrier? Pfffft!
Subs exist .....


And shore-based missiles.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Again?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: ObscureNameHere: OgreMagi: China should go ahead and embarrass themselves by sending out their aircraft carry, assuming they can get it to float long enough.  From what I've read, it can deploy half the number of jets, each jet carrying half the armament with half the range of our jets.

Carrier vs carrier? Pfffft!
Subs exist .....

And shore-based missiles.


Carriers are the battleships of the 21st century.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's see how long it takes before they crash into each other.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well if we can't beat them through science, technology, math or science then it's time to launch the nukes
America has its first true American as President, and he's not leaving office until we nuke something
Better China than San Francisco
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bring back a 600 pack of Corona
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: OgreMagi: China should go ahead and embarrass themselves by sending out their aircraft carry, assuming they can get it to float long enough.  From what I've read, it can deploy half the number of jets, each jet carrying half the armament with half the range of our jets.

Carrier vs carrier? Pfffft!
Subs exist .....


Lol, China has been working on ballistic missiles callable of hitting a carrier. All the while knowing about Thad and Aegis cruisers.  it forms a first strike dilemma. If there says are down they can't hit shiat. .if we take them down well.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of putting out so much of your assets in a small area just to wave your junk around.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's a link with better pictures.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone​/​34598/here-are-photos-of-two-u-s-navy-​carriers-in-the-south-china-sea-for-fi​rst-time-in-six-years
 
advex101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So this yet another thing that Obama did first.
 
rcain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rcain: Well if we can't beat them through science, technology, math or science then it's time to launch the nukes
America has its first true American as President, and he's not leaving office until we nuke something
Better China than San Francisco


fark, I said science twice
That settles it, time to mix up another Manhattan


Nina Hagen - New York New York - 1983
Youtube jShLbPCGCSk



PS: Templeton Rye, Gallo Sweet Red,  Angostura aromatics and orange bitters for those playing along at home
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I'm not a fan of putting out so much of your assets in a small area just to wave your junk around.


Well I guess *you're* not getting an invitation to my Christmas party.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I'm not a fan of putting out so much of your assets in a small area just to wave your junk around.


1.352 million square miles.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: BlueBox: I'm not a fan of putting out so much of your assets in a small area just to wave your junk around.

1.352 million square miles.


Yeah, but that could leave half the North Atlantic open for Russia to just come swim up and invade Cape Cod!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And like Syria, if the Chinese get aggressive, Trump will have those carrier groups running at flank speed back to Pearl Harbor with yellow stripes painted on their decks
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.