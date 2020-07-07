 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   If you lost your head in St. Petersburg this morning, the police have it   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, ST. PETERSBURG, St. Petersburg police, Victim, human head, Head, Street, Authorities, Police  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Where's the foot?!"

Scary Movies ( We Hit A Boot )
Youtube XjG4XQJYW9E
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this part of that GIS 241543903 meme?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I always try to get a head in life.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Police have not said whether the victim has been identified or how they were killed."

I'm thinking having their head cut off may have contributed to their death, but without a body, that's impossible to determine!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mom always said, don't stick your head out the window.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: no word on how he was killed.

I'm going to take a hard right bend like Beckham and volley to Romero and guess that he may have been killed by the removal of the head.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Preliminary cause of death is covid-19.

/ Silently exists thread.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - Head Puns
Youtube 3wafhDIMU6w
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So it is a Dude's head?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks but I had a hat.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But was he wearing a mask?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rosemary Clooney - I Ain't Got Nobody (And Nobody Cares for Me)
Youtube -4h5c4ND-Bs
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Mom always said, don't stick your head out the window.


shakes tiny fist
exactly my first thought
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - Turn Around
Youtube b-gCUkxisxU
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw this in "Hereditary"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always did wonder what happened to the corpses after an Immortal duel. Did the Quickening lightning incinerate them? I mean, if you're gonna keep living in the same town, you can't just leave decapitated bodies lying about. Someone eventually is going to notice.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Preliminary cause of death is covid-19.

/ Silently exists thread.


Silent but deadly?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Missed the tag.  Assumed this was going to be in Mother Russia.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: "Police have not said whether the victim has been identified or how they were killed."

I'm thinking having their head cut off may have contributed to their death, but without a body, that's impossible to determine!


Reminds me of a case where a guy actually got off for murder because they didn't have the head
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two eyes, two ears, one nose? That might be mine.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lusebagage: "Police have not said whether the victim has been identified or how they were killed."

I'm thinking having their head cut off may have contributed to their death, but without a body, that's impossible to determine!

Reminds me of a case where a guy actually got off for murder because they didn't have the head


There was that other case where the murderer got off because vandals stole the toilets in the police station. The cops had nothing to go on.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it David Byrne?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was wondering where that went.
I kid. All violence is wrong.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/knows how much it weighs
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
St Petersburg, Fl?  I would've guessed Mar-a-lago.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it's Florida, I'm guessing it was buried in the sand.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: If it's Florida, I'm guessing it was buried in the sand.


Really? I figured it was shoved up its own ass.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I left my heart in San Francisco.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Screaming Headless Torsos - Code Red (live in studio tracking session) HD 1080
Youtube mQTJJ8AdEVQ
 
drayno76
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just look around for the guy playing this in his car.

Gimme The Prize (Remastered 2011)
Youtube Tvvfq4pEUlE
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before we all get COMPLETELY aHEAD of ourselves with the puns... I'll just leave this here...

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - Head Puns
Youtube 3wafhDIMU6w
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: If it's Florida, I'm guessing it was buried in the sand.

Really? I figured it was shoved up its own ass.


In that case, the cops would think, upon finding just the head, that he was full of sh*t.
 
