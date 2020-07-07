 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   I've got COVID. Film at eleven   (local10.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I imagine it is really difficult to diagnose COVID in Florida. Outside of the creators of a few Art Deco gems, it is very rare to find a Floridian who has NOT suffered from a complete loss of taste.
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"None of the three are certain how or where they contracted the virus. "

If they took the proper precautions, they most likely would not have contracted the virus. IF they did though, they would be likely to know how they got it.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Roy Ramos is my future porn name.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

*golf clap*
 
zpaul
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's just a matter of time till everyone gets it.  I guess it's news to report celebs that get it but no different than the average joe getting it.  Let me know when Bruce Dickerson or Chris Robinson gets it please.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
EIGHT PEOPLE? How do EIGHT PEOPLE at the same news station get coronavirus at the same time?

checks tag

I see. Carry on.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Linux_Yes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: "None of the three are certain how or where they contracted the virus. "

If they took the proper precautions, they most likely would not have contracted the virus. IF they did though, they would be likely to know how they got it.


eventually most everyone will get it.  unless you know someone who has never had the flu.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Roy Ramos is my future porn name.


One Hung Lo is mine.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: UberNeuman: Roy Ramos is my future porn name.

One Hung Lo is mine.


Mine is Dr. Deumee
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The story makes it sound as if the TV station was still using its newsroom for everyone.

Here in Seattle they moved reporters, anchors, weather people to their homes months ago.  There are a VERY limited number of people in the studio.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: UberNeuman: Roy Ramos is my future porn name.

One Hung Lo is mine.


I'm now having fun imagining just how messed up a porn starring someone whose porn name was "Florida Man" would be.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Linux_Yes: UberNeuman: Roy Ramos is my future porn name.

One Hung Lo is mine.

Mine is Dr. Deumee


Dick Delicious here
 
caddisfly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image 425x318]


"I'm not wearing any pants" is especially poignant right now.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: "None of the three are certain how or where they contracted the virus. "

If they took the proper precautions, they most likely would not have contracted the virus. IF they did though, they would be likely to know how they got it.


No. If everyone around them had taken the proper precautions, they most likely would not have contracted the virus. If you're masked and the infected person isn't, all bets are off. As for social distancing, it is impossible to force someone to keep six feet away from you. You can back away, but they can keep coming.

Just under half of the people who came into my lobby so far today were from Florida, 27 people in total. Two of them were wearing masks, and those two were traveling together.

Several of those 27 leaned over the counter around my plexi barriers. One of them grabbed one of my barriers and set it on the floor behind him before leaning over the counter to talk to me.

I have seen a significant increase in the number of visitors from Florida lately, and very few of them are being responsible in any way.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Courage.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still running Windows 7? I mean, I liked it, too, but 10 is just fine.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And I just had another Florida couple, both unmasked. One was checking in while the other was standing behind her coughing nonstop.

Excuse me while I clean my entire lobby and take a bath in Lysol.
 
