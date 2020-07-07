 Skip to content
(TMZ)   The tough guy who just had to punch a 12-year-old for daring to have a good time has been caught. His sentence will be 10 years of tap lessons in SuperMax   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Crimes, Assault, Domestic violence, Hate crime, Cape Girardeau, Violence, Misdemeanor  
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby-As much as I'd love to see this guy go away for a long time, he probably will get 20 years in prison at best, but not in a Supermax prison. They're reserved for inmates classified as the highest security risks in the prison system (the "worst of the worst" criminals) and those who pose an extremely serious threat to both national and global security. People like Terry Nichols, the Unabomber, Richard Reid, etc., not some overgrown bully who punched a child.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, what a colossal asshole.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"A Realistic Assessment of How Many 12-Year-Olds I Could Beat Up Before They Overtook Me"
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Subby-As much as I'd love to see this guy go away for a long time, he probably will get 20 years in prison at best, but not in a Supermax prison. They're reserved for inmates classified as the highest security risks in the prison system (the "worst of the worst" criminals) and those who pose an extremely serious threat to both national and global security. People like Terry Nichols, the Unabomber, Richard Reid, etc., not some overgrown bully who punched a child.


Well, if the prosecutor was to include "mime" on the perp's arrest warrant, I think Supermax comes in to play.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's better that he is going to be in gen-pop at the standard prison.  They love people that hurt kids.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Wow, what a colossal asshole.


I was trying to figure out how to express my feelings about this story, but you pretty much nailed it.

/Done in two...?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't see anywhere that he was arrested yet in that article.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read the article twice, doesn't sound like he's been caught.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
jinx
 
mgb57
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What kind o dirtbag parents does his kid have letting a 12yo dance on a street corner at night without them?
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I swear the entire world needs ecstasy  injected into the water supply.

Why the fark is there so much hate and violence in this world?

Geezus Fn Christ....
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


Nah. Reverse the skin colors and the puncher would still face charges. Unless it was a cop.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abox: jinx


The date is from yesterday.

Maybe there's more news?

So far they said his family and friends aren't cooperating with police.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


Oh, ffs.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How long before our fiends friends on Fox paint this guy as the Capo di Tutti Capi of Black Lives Matter and a card-carrying platinum-level member of Antifa?

/I wager 25 quatloos on 2 Scaramuccis
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


That's the stupidest thing I will hear all week, and it's only Wednesday.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


You really have no idea how the real world exists do you?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

Oh, ffs.


It's the new new new new new new new new fark.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


Breitbart: Proud patriot leaps into action against violent gang member performing BLM riot ritual. Drug dealing also suspected.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


Agreed. He will get a harsh sentence based on his color. Perhaps we could address his mental illness. I would also accept that he just hates white people. It's not unjustified. It is unfortunate he took it out on a child. I find it remarkable it doesn't happen more often. You would too if you had any awareness of the history of racial violence in this country.
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: So far they said his family and friends aren't cooperating with police


when they find this asshat, arrest his friends and family for obstructing justice...
 
wademh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's better that he is going to be in gen-pop at the standard prison.  They love people that hurt kids.


I wonder how they'll express that love. Perhaps randomly from his blind side.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was the kid's dancing THAT bad?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

Oh, ffs.


Good, throw some Harboring charges around too.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I Browse: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

Nah. Reverse the skin colors and the puncher would still face charges. Unless it was a cop.


^

This is more likely.
 
smunns
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They don't want to prosecute it as a hate crime.  Because a hate crime is a lesser offense.  I'm sure there is a way for it to be accomplished.

I'm sure it's actually because they don't want their city burned to ashes if the prosecuted it properly.
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sad story but you gotta admit the music was immaculately timed 😂
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buried at the very bottom of TFA:  the CGPD says the public's "understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime" but they say "this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree ..."

Yikes.  Hate crimes have a lot of uncomfortable similarities to terrorism, but they would be a *lesser* charge?  I don't like that at all.  Am I missing something here?  (Sincere question, not sarcasm.)
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wademh: I wonder how they'll express that love.


they'll embrace him with open arms..

"hey man, you decked that scrawny white kid...welcome!  can we get you some Jenkim?"
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I Browse: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

Nah. Reverse the skin colors and the puncher would still face charges. Unless it was a cop.


I have seen kids fight all the time and people do a "boys will be boys" when you ask something to be done about it.

It happens all the time.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

That's the stupidest thing I will hear all week, and it's only Wednesday.


ummm...

It's Tuesday
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the old knockout game. Make sure the driver of the vehicle is charged too since they obviously knew exactly what was gonna happen when dude got out of the car.

/can't even knockout a kid with a sucker punch?
//he will do well in prison
///not
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

Agreed. He will get a harsh sentence based on his color. Perhaps we could address his mental illness. I would also accept that he just hates white people. It's not unjustified. It is unfortunate he took it out on a child. I find it remarkable it doesn't happen more often. You would too if you had any awareness of the history of racial violence in this country.



Yeah.....okay, pal.

*Eye Roll*
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corvus: I have seen kids fight all the time and people do a "boys will be boys" when you ask something to be done about it.

It happens all the time.


This was child abuse. A young adult sucker punched a child.

They were not the same age.

This is not a case of boys will be boys. its a case of nasty asshat thug beats a kid.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
THANKS  gameshowhost I'm going to have to see if I can get that past the Neb DMV. Love it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

king of vegas: But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


Only true if the white guy is in a blue uniform, or it happens in Alabama.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

smunns: They don't want to prosecute it as a hate crime.  Because a hate crime is a lesser offense.  I'm sure there is a way for it to be accomplished.

I'm sure it's actually because they don't want their city burned to ashes if the prosecuted it properly.


It's also a much more difficult charge to prove. They would have to prove that he hit the kid because of his ethnicity, rather than because he just didn't approve of his dancing.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Sexy Jesus: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

That's the stupidest thing I will hear all week, and it's only Wednesday.

ummm...

It's Tuesday


Okay, the second stupidest thing I will hear all week.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Dr Jack Badofsky: king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.

Oh, ffs.

It's the new new new new new new new new fark.


I'm pretty sure right wingers pretending to be super woke have been a feature here for awhile.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Was the kid's dancing THAT bad?


I didn't want to the that guy but since you brought it up...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Was the kid's dancing THAT bad?


You saw the video. Same as us. The answer is ... Yes.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This guy deserves prison for sure.

But reverse the skin colors of these people, and there would be no charges whatsoever, except maybe the guy who assaulted a fist with his head.


There would be internet outrage and he would be called a Karen. It would be turned into a racial incident.
 
akula
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Subby-As much as I'd love to see this guy go away for a long time, he probably will get 20 years in prison at best, but not in a Supermax prison. They're reserved for inmates classified as the highest security risks in the prison system (the "worst of the worst" criminals) and those who pose an extremely serious threat to both national and global security. People like Terry Nichols, the Unabomber, Richard Reid, etc., not some overgrown bully who punched a child.


Missouri doesn't even have a supermax. In those places where they still exist, you either have to be a bad inmate (exceptionally violent or troublesome) to get sent there or just in general be a major threat to the world (as you point out).

This dickhead will end up in a regular state prison, but likely won't be doing 10 years unless he's got a long rap sheet already.

Irresponsible Homeowner: Buried at the very bottom of TFA:  the CGPD says the public's "understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime" but they say "this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree ..."

Yikes.  Hate crimes have a lot of uncomfortable similarities to terrorism, but they would be a *lesser* charge?  I don't like that at all.  Am I missing something here?  (Sincere question, not sarcasm.)


The penalties for the crimes he's charged are stiffer than you'd get with a regular hate crime. The hate crime bit is usually tacked on for smaller crimes like misdemeanors- like assault with no actual injury. He'll get more time with Assault second and felony child endangerment.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They still can't find the dude, ignore the headline.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: it's only Wednesday.


You magnificent bastard.
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All I can say is that thug deserves all the bad karma he can catch for the rest of his farking life.

Fark him.
 
