(ABC7 New York)   Cough on a child at Yogurtland? That's a firing   (abc7ny.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogurtland?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH, Cough.
I thought Caught.

Carry on.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's easier to walk across barefoot than Lego Land
 
peachpicker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could've been cottage cheese land.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.


They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.


Yet where is Nessie? Sasquatch? The Jersey Devil? Goatboy?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's face it, nobody in California is sane.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrparks: 89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.

Yet where is Nessie? Sasquatch? The Jersey Devil? Goatboy?


Hiding from us. Can you really blame them?

Although I think Goatboy had a run on SNL a few years back ...
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope it isn't Greek yogurt. That stuff is gross.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.


No, it's all since Trump was elected.

I keep hearing it's the prevalence of camera phones but everyone has one 4 years ago too.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sad state of affairs when a teacher has to work at Yoghurt Land.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She'll probably open a daycare center.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone who's employment dictates they care for someone else's children with unwavering dedication coughing on an infant in the course of a pandemic is probably the most despicable and callous act of indifference to another human being one can show.

It's not like it was an accident, or she was placed in those circumstances as part of her job.  She just went out of her way to be an aershole.

If her job involves a pension, she should be forced to forfeit it.  Any settlement the family makes with the school district should come from the teacher's pension fund.

Despicable.
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe Yogurtland can become a rebranded TCBY: The Coughed-on Baby Yogurt. Serve it in those N95 masks and give discounts to people named Karen.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.

No, it's all since Trump was elected.

I keep hearing it's the prevalence of camera phones but everyone has one 4 years ago too.


Something tells me you didn't grow up in a rural area.
 
Brofar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Someone who's employment dictates they care for someone else's children with unwavering dedication coughing on an infant in the course of a pandemic is probably the most despicable and callous act of indifference to another human being one can show.

It's not like it was an accident, or she was placed in those circumstances as part of her job.  She just went out of her way to be an aershole.

If her job involves a pension, she should be forced to forfeit it.  Any settlement the family makes with the school district should come from the teacher's pension fund.

Despicable.


Why would the school district have to pay someone for something she did that wasn't part of her job....?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.

No, it's all since Trump was elected.

I keep hearing it's the prevalence of camera phones but everyone has one 4 years ago too.

Something tells me you didn't grow up in a rural area.


You would be wrong.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'go yurt land' is much better anyway
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love how in the USA, there is no distinction between public and private life for teachers. They were the test case for doxing, basically, when schools began firing them for appearing in other people's pictures at a parties where there was alcohol visible on a table, or if not alcohol, red plastic cups. It really does show that the surveillance in the USA is built on hate that targets education as well as race, and targets people who are considered servants by homeowners who pay municipal taxes.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.

No, it's all since Trump was elected.

I keep hearing it's the prevalence of camera phones but everyone has one 4 years ago too.

Something tells me you didn't grow up in a rural area.

You would be wrong.


Well maybe not a rural shiathole like me.  First you had to deal with the overall hatred towards Native Americans, plus I grew up in the shadow of the Vietnam war and Asian Americans were constantly called and accused of being the "G" word.  Then it was the migrant workers from Central/South America who were treated like cattle, then it was other minorities moving away from expensive cities.

Just because you started paying attention 4 years ago doesn't mean it hasn't always been around.
 
squidloe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.


which is really astonishing considering there are cameras everywhere. do something stupid and/or racist and you'll be internet famous before you get home.

I'm all for it. The more people show their true colors the better off we'll be.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ugh, white women
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrparks: 89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.

Yet where is Nessie? Sasquatch? The Jersey Devil? Goatboy?



Fake, fake, fake, Tom Brady.
 
Lady J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hmm

Gabe: I did punch a baby once... in anger. In my defense, the baby was being kind of a dick.
Tycho: Yeah, I don't know what that baby's problem was.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Someone who's employment dictates they care for someone else's children with unwavering dedication coughing on an infant in the course of a pandemic is probably the most despicable and callous act of indifference to another human being one can show.


Second most.

/leaving the toilet seat up at night still at the top
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.

No, it's all since Trump was elected.

I keep hearing it's the prevalence of camera phones but everyone has one 4 years ago too.

Something tells me you didn't grow up in a rural area.

You would be wrong.

Well maybe not a rural shiathole like me.  First you had to deal with the overall hatred towards Native Americans, plus I grew up in the shadow of the Vietnam war and Asian Americans were constantly called and accused of being the "G" word.  Then it was the migrant workers from Central/South America who were treated like cattle, then it was other minorities moving away from expensive cities.

Just because you started paying attention 4 years ago doesn't mean it hasn't always been around.


Rural Missouri and South Dakota.

They've been keeping it to themselves MOSTLY since the 70s.

Before Trump started his bullshiat how many presidential rallies or campaign stops do you recall news video crews catching whites beating up black people?

They are much more willing to show their colors out on public now because they literally think Trump is going to come personally bail them out.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: libranoelrose: 89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.

No, it's all since Trump was elected.

I keep hearing it's the prevalence of camera phones but everyone has one 4 years ago too.

Something tells me you didn't grow up in a rural area.

You would be wrong.

Well maybe not a rural shiathole like me.  First you had to deal with the overall hatred towards Native Americans, plus I grew up in the shadow of the Vietnam war and Asian Americans were constantly called and accused of being the "G" word.  Then it was the migrant workers from Central/South America who were treated like cattle, then it was other minorities moving away from expensive cities.

Just because you started paying attention 4 years ago doesn't mean it hasn't always been around.


Jesus, even McCain told the stupid racists to shut up about Obama being a secret Muslim.

Just stop with the bullshiat that people were this bold before Trump.
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It seems just last year farting on them was the worst you could do.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: peachpicker: Awful lot of astonishingly stupid motherfarkers feeling remarkably emboldened these days.

They were always around, their public displays of brain damage are just caught on camera more these days.


I think the lock down has amplified their stupidity to the point they need to react
 
