(Guardian)   Australian government: Melbourne will go into Stage 3 lockdown. Also Australian government: "There is no 'bonk ban'" (Translation: booty calls are still ok)   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Melbourne, Local Government Areas of Victoria, Mornington Peninsula, Port Phillip, Local Government Areas in Melbourne, Yarra River, City of Whittlesea  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean sure, but who even has a TurboGrafx-16 anymore?
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What about boofing?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 239x159]

I mean sure, but who even has a TurboGrafx-16 anymore?


The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was released like a month ago.  (Four months ago in Japan.)  Includes Bonk, and a lot of other classics.
 
