 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chronicle Herald)   Aha They are calling it an assassination attempt on the... Wait, the Prime Minister of Canada? Ok 2020, you're drunk. Go home   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
45
    More: Scary, Governor General of Canada, Shotgun, Firearm, Canada, Monarchy of Canada, Handgun, Rifle, Court documents  
•       •       •

2243 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not unlike1 the US, Canada has a large2contingent of conservatives3 that hate4 anything or anyone that disagree5 with their world-view6.

Most of these people are uninformed7 and easily swayed8.


1 very much like
2 not as large, even proportionately, but still waaaay too many
3 idiots
4 very much hate
5 see also "scared of things that are different
6 anti-abortion, racist, anti-gay, not supporting those less fortunate, supporting the non-existent 2nd Amendment even though the Canadian Constitution doesn't have one (see footnotes 3 and 7) etc.
7 idiots
8 read Facebook
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow does this guy ever not let you down when it comes to stereotypes about remote rural crazies and how out of touch with reality they can become in such environments.

I wouldn't have been that worried though, the front gate managed to disable his whole plan, no way he would have gotten far enough to needing the PM to perform the infamous Shawinigan Handshake on his meal-team-six ass.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corey Barclay HURRen
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of conservative friends on Facebook were convinced that Justin Trudeau used the RCMP as a proxy to pay the Nova Scotia shooter to stage a massacre in order to ban guns.

Some people aren't right in the head, is what I'm saying.
 
slama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cbc had to shut that comments section p fast so many boogaloos showed up in there.

I'm so tired of the Right.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Wow does this guy ever not let you down when it comes to stereotypes about remote rural crazies and how out of touch with reality they can become in such environments.

I wouldn't have been that worried though, the front gate managed to disable his whole plan, no way he would have gotten far enough to needing the PM to perform the infamous Shawinigan Handshake on his meal-team-six ass.


I have always found it weird how conservatives truly, mouth-frothingly despise <liberal party leader>. Say the name McGuinty, Wynne, or Trudeau to a conservative and they'll fly off into absolute rage.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started thinking it might have been an assassination attempt when initial stories mentioned "he drove his truck loaded with guns through the gate and tried to crash into the building".

But maybe he was just lost.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [img.discogs.com image 600x610]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

The dude with the wrench is pretty menacing, eh?
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside cities rural areas become EXTREMELY isolated in Canada, so wait for more info how this is a regular Canadian Hick.

I mean i lived 14 hour North of Winnipeg, with a couple hour train drive to the Nunavet border, its damn easy to create an echo chamber, propped up by wealth  gained from systematic discrimination they use to justify rural hick superiorness.

farking hell by population, theres 3 of these guys for ever native left alive.  So the oil collapse is all Trudeaus fault and you hope they get covid on top of Ebola.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These types are the reason I haven't joined the Ranger group in town.
The Ranger program is a magnet for these crazy idiots.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And not one peep of condemnation from the Conservative Party of Canada, it's leader, members of Parliament or Premiers.

Can't alienate the alt-right, ammosexuals that makes up their base I guess.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we are anti assassination of a guy who wore black face?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: BumpInTheNight: Wow does this guy ever not let you down when it comes to stereotypes about remote rural crazies and how out of touch with reality they can become in such environments.

I wouldn't have been that worried though, the front gate managed to disable his whole plan, no way he would have gotten far enough to needing the PM to perform the infamous Shawinigan Handshake on his meal-team-six ass.

I have always found it weird how conservatives truly, mouth-frothingly despise <liberal party leader>. Say the name McGuinty, Wynne, or Trudeau to a conservative and they'll fly off into absolute rage.


Trudeau is ok (though it should have Marc Garneau as leader), but McGuinty and subsequently Wynne were deeply corrupt.  Did you miss that somehow?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A loaded "Norinco M14 rifle," a prohibited firearm. The M14 is a retired military weapon now common with hunters. "

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of his hometown of Bowsman, Manitoba's Wikipedia page is dedicated to their annual celebration of Biffy Day, the day in 1966 that their sewage treatment plant opened and they all brought their outhouses or "biffies" and piled them up outside the plant and set them on fire.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As was mentioned, it's amusing to cite the Second Amendment, because while the CCRF doesn't guarantee the right to guns, it does guarantee equal rights to women.

There's a reason that several years ago it passed the Bill of Rights to be the most-copied constitution in the world.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in a small town in southern Ontario.

Everyone who stayed there (with a couple of minor exceptions) turned into a tinfoil-chewing social conservative, reality-denying nutjob.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...suggest the attack may well have been an assassination attempt, featuring a direct threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and four loaded guns.

thank goodness the threat to the guns was taken care of
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stochastic terrorism
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: Most of his hometown of Bowsman, Manitoba's Wikipedia page is dedicated to their annual celebration of Biffy Day, the day in 1966 that their sewage treatment plant opened and they all brought their outhouses or "biffies" and piled them up outside the plant and set them on fire.


And that's where the expression "shiat's on fire, yo.' came from.

BlackPete: A couple of conservative friends on Facebook were convinced that Justin Trudeau used the RCMP as a proxy to pay the Nova Scotia shooter to stage a massacre in order to ban guns.

Some people aren't right in the head, is what I'm saying.


Most social media is a sewer

/Go Roughriders
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted to share is passion of guns with Trudeau.
 
humanconditioner
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: I grew up in a small town in southern Ontario.

Everyone who stayed there (with a couple of minor exceptions) turned into a tinfoil-chewing social conservative, reality-denying nutjob.


Yep. It isn't all Letterkenny in small town Ontario.
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For all their purported hate of Americans, many Canadians fan boy them all the time. So, if the USA hates their leader, a segment of Canadians will jump on that band wagon and hate their's too. If Americans say the Brownies are persecuting them, you can for sure know some Canadians will regurgitate that too.
Canada has sheep too! And just like America's sheep, they often think they're being unique and clever.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: I grew up in a small town in southern Ontario.

Everyone who stayed there (with a couple of minor exceptions) turned into a tinfoil-chewing social conservative, reality-denying nutjob.


we must be from the same hometown
 
brizzle365
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like how the handgun, described in the "charging document" (reading it, sounds more like the article writer took some liberties, but not the point) could have been a .22 or .357

There is a rather, well, large difference between the two. With one being about as dangerous as a wet fart.
 
Killthaniel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: towatchoverme: I grew up in a small town in southern Ontario.

Everyone who stayed there (with a couple of minor exceptions) turned into a tinfoil-chewing social conservative, reality-denying nutjob.

we must be from the same hometown


That makes 3 of us...
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like how Canadian this story is with it's very specific description of the weapons. If I read it correctly, he might have pointed out a mistake on the brand/model.  Here in the US of A we have 2 types of guns - assault rifle and 9mm handgun.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Behold! the rugged individualist...... (and eating enthusiast)

media.brandonsun.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: I grew up in a small town in southern Ontario.

Everyone who stayed there (with a couple of minor exceptions) turned into a tinfoil-chewing social conservative, reality-denying nutjob.


Yep, almost every time I talk to someone from back home they ask "do you have a lot of <racial slur> living near you?"

Ursa Minor: For all their purported hate of Americans, many Canadians fan boy them all the time. So, if the USA hates their leader, a segment of Canadians will jump on that band wagon and hate their's too. If Americans say the Brownies are persecuting them, you can for sure know some Canadians will regurgitate that too.
Canada has sheep too! And just like America's sheep, they often think they're being unique and clever.


Oh hell yes, we have Q morons here too.  Not saying we don't have our own brand of idiocy but some of it does seem to trickle up.
 
slama
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: Behold! the rugged individualist...... (and eating enthusiast)

[media.brandonsun.com image 850x531]



Nothing about those pictures is surprising to me. Not one thing.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Not unlike1 the US, Canada has a large2contingent of conservatives3 that hate4 anything or anyone that disagree5 with their world-view6.

Most of these people are uninformed7 and easily swayed8.


1 very much like
2 not as large, even proportionately, but still waaaay too many
3 idiots
4 very much hate
5 see also "scared of things that are different
6 anti-abortion, racist, anti-gay, not supporting those less fortunate, supporting the non-existent 2nd Amendment even though the Canadian Constitution doesn't have one (see footnotes 3 and 7) etc.
7 idiots
8 read Facebook


Pretty much.  As a Facebooking Canuck, the sort of absurd crap I see some Canadian right-wingers post about Trudeau is very similar to the absurd crap I see Americans post about Trump's adversaries.  So yeah.  we have more than our share of far-right nutjobs.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: Behold! the rugged individualist...... (and eating enthusiast)

[media.brandonsun.com image 850x531]


They Canadian media will have you believe he's a friendly sausage maker.
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like don is just jealous.
 
barc0001
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: but McGuinty and subsequently Wynne were deeply corrupt.


Laughs in Ford.  Ontario you just keep generating rations of crap for all your politicians.  Maybe what you should do is instead pick random SINs with a lotto machine and choose those people as your politicians.  You could hardly do worse...
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I like how the handgun, described in the "charging document" (reading it, sounds more like the article writer took some liberties, but not the point) could have been a .22 or .357

There is a rather, well, large difference between the two. With one being about as dangerous as a wet fart.


You're suggesting a .22 can't be used to kill?

Dunno 'bout that... My grandfather used to dispatch pigs with my Cooey...
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I like how the handgun, described in the "charging document" (reading it, sounds more like the article writer took some liberties, but not the point) could have been a .22 or .357

There is a rather, well, large difference between the two. With one being about as dangerous as a wet fart.


You should cut back on the beans...
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RonRon893: brizzle365: I like how the handgun, described in the "charging document" (reading it, sounds more like the article writer took some liberties, but not the point) could have been a .22 or .357

There is a rather, well, large difference between the two. With one being about as dangerous as a wet fart.

You're suggesting a .22 can't be used to kill?

Dunno 'bout that... My grandfather used to dispatch pigs with my Cooey...


RFK was assassinated with a .22.   Mossad is pretty famous for their .22s.
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: He just wanted to share is passion of guns with Trudeau.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Trudeau is ok (though it should have Marc Garneau as leader), but McGuinty and subsequently Wynne were deeply corrupt. Did you miss that somehow?


Conservatives say things would be fine if it was not-Trudeau in charge, but they'd fly off the handle against not-Trudeau all the same.

McGuinty and Wynne were just as corrupt as every other politician.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: And not one peep of condemnation from the Conservative Party of Canada, it's leader, members of Parliament or Premiers.

Can't alienate the alt-right, ammosexuals that makes up their base I guess.


I'm not a conservative, but the alt-right doesn't make up much of any voter base in Canada.  They're out there, sure, and they're noisy, but frankly, I am a strong believer that no politician should give any nut job oxygen in the media.  Just reinforces their cause.  I also didn't see any condemnation from the Green Party or the NDP.  Not exactly sure why you think anything needs to be said at all - the guy was an idiot and got hauled off to jail.  Nuff said.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sefert: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: And not one peep of condemnation from the Conservative Party of Canada, it's leader, members of Parliament or Premiers.

Can't alienate the alt-right, ammosexuals that makes up their base I guess.

I'm not a conservative, but the alt-right doesn't make up much of any voter base in Canada.  They're out there, sure, and they're noisy, but frankly, I am a strong believer that no politician should give any nut job oxygen in the media.  Just reinforces their cause.  I also didn't see any condemnation from the Green Party or the NDP.  Not exactly sure why you think anything needs to be said at all - the guy was an idiot and got hauled off to jail.  Nuff said.


He's just put that in as a bookmark while he comes up with some way to blame Alberta for this.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sefert: I'm not a conservative, but the alt-right doesn't make up much of any voter base in Canada.


That's because most of them are in southern Ontario, and they call themselves "Ford Nation."
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

trialpha: ObscureNameHere: Trudeau is ok (though it should have Marc Garneau as leader), but McGuinty and subsequently Wynne were deeply corrupt. Did you miss that somehow?

Conservatives say things would be fine if it was not-Trudeau in charge, but they'd fly off the handle against not-Trudeau all the same.

McGuinty and Wynne were just as corrupt as every other politician.


You know people say that and i say: how exactly?

Gas plant cancellation? A costly move, but not corrupt. No one got paid.

Selling off part of Hydro? Same.

Email deletion? Chief of staff got a few months in jail, but far below the bar of "corruption."

I can't think of a single thing either of them did over the course of 15 years that rises to the level of changing the job description of the chief of police so your buddy meets the criteria -- or creating a $165,000 patronage appointment for a family member of Dean French -- or ordering a customized "camper van" to be purchased off the books. And those were all within Ford's first year of office. And even those things are kinda "meh" to me. Dick moves, maybe, but noy actual "corruption."

"Politicians are all corrupt," is something you hear all the time but I'll be honest, i don't see it. It usually just means "they spent money on stuff i didn't like or agree with."
 
towatchoverme
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ObscureNameHere: Trudeau is ok (though it should have Marc Garneau as leader), but McGuinty and subsequently Wynne were deeply corrupt.  Did you miss that somehow?


[citation needed]

See above.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.