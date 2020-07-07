 Skip to content
Violin that played while Titanic sank now on display in Tennessee.
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Icy what you did there.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cold, subby.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really sends a chill down my spine, don't it?

/nice job subs!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb:  We toured that museum a few years back.  In the gift shop was one of these oil wave boxes with a small plastic titanic floating in it.  Yes, I bought one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the tuba?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I think there's room for me on this thing.'
'Noop, the violin's snagged your spot.'
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: What about the tuba?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a water logged Casio synthesizer from the MV Dona Paz.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Icy what you did there.


Agreed, well done Subby
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thank god it wasnt an accordion.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
DNRTA: Was the violin on the titanic? or did someone just happen to be playing it in Tennessee while the boat was sinking?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: DNRTA: Was the violin on the titanic? or did someone just happen to be playing it in Tennessee while the boat was sinking?


Sounds like an Ebay listing.
 
mjbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: DNRTA: Was the violin on the titanic? or did someone just happen to be playing it in Tennessee while the boat was sinking?


That museum (if it is the one I'm thinking of and how many Titanic museums can there be in Tennessee) looks amazing from the outside, but it is awful.  Most of the stuff is something like this:  A tattered shoe with a picture of someone on the titanic.  The caption reads:  Shoes like this were common for the passengers on the Titanic.  Note this shoe was never on the Titanic, but was from that time period.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was passionately attached to his instrument.

I know the feeling.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In commemoration of the ship sinking, the museum cafeteria will serve sandwiches made with iceberg lettuce.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Harry, it sucks!

Harry Chapin - Rockpalast Live 3 (Dance Band on the Titanic)
Youtube KwlYjmtshJU
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Te guy should have played bagpipes. In an emergency instant floatie!
 
