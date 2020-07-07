 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   How long did it take for the Scots to act like the English on their first day back reopening the pubs after the coronavirus lockdown? Apparently not long at all   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
theToadMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thats less beer garden and more industrial park
/classy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A minor scuffle at best. Nothing injured except pride.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Any brawl that includes a woman in a cape is fine by me.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theToadMan: thats less beer garden and more industrial park
/classy


Glasgow?

RTFA

Glasgow.
 
neppyman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is Glasgow, after all.  Fighting is as much a way of blowing off steam as drinking.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Man hit by bus (original version)
Youtube inM9zjoKJFg



AYE LEARN'D IT BY WATCHIN' YUE ALLIE!!!!
 
