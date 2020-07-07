 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Twitter mocks the Washington Post for referring to Ennio Morricone as composer of the ah-ee-ah-ee-ah' theme, comes up with similar tributes   (foxnews.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who composed Old MacDonald died?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more of an "oh-ee-yoh"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WITCH DOCTOR (David Seville) 1958 original version
Youtube cmjrTcYMqBM
 
blasterz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So a news outlet caught deceptively cropping or otherwise altering images to fit their propaganda multiple times recently is doing a victory dance over WaPo writing a tweet with an evocative sound that communicated perfectly the cultural significance of the person they were referring to. Got it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not sure Fox News and Twitter should be mocking anyone.
 
Doctor Crab [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The Mission", soundtrack. Lovely stuff.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blasterz: So a news outlet caught deceptively cropping or otherwise altering images to fit their propaganda multiple times recently is doing a victory dance over WaPo writing a tweet with an evocative sound that communicated perfectly the cultural significance of the person they were referring to. Got it.


To be fair, many people want to onomato pee on the Washington Post.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wut? Is that incorrect?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, at least it isn't monotonous.

doo-dooo-da-doo-doo
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah-ee-ah-ee-ah?

Johnny Weismuller Tarzan Call
Youtube MwHWbsvgQUE
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: It's more of an "oh-ee-yoh"

[Fark user image image 520x823]


Oreo Guards - Wreck It Ralph (2012)
Youtube NIcHlM6W8fc
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Morris Day and The Time - Jungle Love (HQ)
Youtube N2FPQvwhSDY
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thank Heaven Morricone is dead or he'd be pissed.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
skeetin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is going to be "BREAKING NEWS" on Fox for the next 4 months.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sadly, most of those tweets are accurate.

"John Williams died."
"Who"
He was a composer. Did the score for Star Wars."
So he's the guy who wrote the dun-dun-dun dun-DEE-dun! dun-DEE-DUN! thing?"
*sigh* "Yes."
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Good ,The Bad & The Ugly - Danish National Symphony Orchestra
Youtube u74tG3vQM1M
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Sadly, most of those tweets are accurate.

"John Williams died."
"Who"
He was a composer. Did the score for Star Wars."
So he's the guy who wrote the dun-dun-dun dun-DEE-dun! dun-DEE-DUN! thing?"
*sigh* "Yes."


There's worse things to be remembered for
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: give me doughnuts: Sadly, most of those tweets are accurate.

"John Williams died."
"Who"
He was a composer. Did the score for Star Wars."
So he's the guy who wrote the dun-dun-dun dun-DEE-dun! dun-DEE-DUN! thing?"
*sigh* "Yes."

There's worse things to be remembered for


You fark one goat ...
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Morricone: Ah eee ah eee aahhh
Fox news: womp womp woooooomp

/got nuthin
//dnrtfa
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: waxbeans: give me doughnuts: Sadly, most of those tweets are accurate.

"John Williams died."
"Who"
He was a composer. Did the score for Star Wars."
So he's the guy who wrote the dun-dun-dun dun-DEE-dun! dun-DEE-DUN! thing?"
*sigh* "Yes."

There's worse things to be remembered for

You fark one goat ...


🐐🖤😎😁
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: give me doughnuts: Sadly, most of those tweets are accurate.

"John Williams died."
"Who"
He was a composer. Did the score for Star Wars."
So he's the guy who wrote the dun-dun-dun dun-DEE-dun! dun-DEE-DUN! thing?"
*sigh* "Yes."

There's worse things to be remembered for


WKUK - John Williams
Youtube hCp6wgVJqNc
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aay-eee-aiy-eee-aay-eee-aaah
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: waxbeans: give me doughnuts: Sadly, most of those tweets are accurate.

"John Williams died."
"Who"
He was a composer. Did the score for Star Wars."
So he's the guy who wrote the dun-dun-dun dun-DEE-dun! dun-DEE-DUN! thing?"
*sigh* "Yes."

There's worse things to be remembered for

[YouTube video: WKUK - John Williams]


The damn shame that's too long to stream on my cell phone
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ah-ee-ah-ee-ah?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MwHWbsvg​QUE]


So close....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Sadly, most of those tweets are accurate.

"John Williams died."
"Who"
He was a composer. Did the score for Star Wars."
So he's the guy who wrote the dun-dun-dun dun-DEE-dun! dun-DEE-DUN! thing?"
*sigh* "Yes."


"Wrong. He did that daaaaaa-DUN! daaaaa-DUN! thing."
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
