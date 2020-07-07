 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   "Arresting officers say they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in Peters' pockets"   (cleveland.com) divider line
24
    More: Weird, Akron, Ohio, Peter Griffin, Crime, Arrest, Don Peters, Food, Subway, Ohio and Erie Canal  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 11:35 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that cheese in your pocket, or are you happy to see me?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Taco Bell was closed at lunch time or something?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I really hope they mean cheese that was from Subway, the restaurant, and that Subway Cheese is not a term for something really horrible that grows on the subway.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have questions, and I'm afraid that I might get answers....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Livin' the dream!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Blackouts are a helluva drug.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subway 🧀 the name of my Green day tribute band
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I really hope they mean cheese that was from Subway, the restaurant, and that Subway Cheese is not a term for something really horrible that grows on the subway.


If you don't want scary answers, you should not ask scary questions.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Protip, you're only allowed to do this if you work at the restaurant in question.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
#priorities
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aw, jeez, Lois, this is worse than that time I hit that moose.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I really hope they mean cheese that was from Subway, the restaurant, and that Subway Cheese is not a term for something really horrible that grows on the subway.


Thank you for that lovely thought/image.

I'm not saying I hate you right now, I'm just saying I'm not in your fan base at the moment.
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't judge. Some folks need a good swig of vodka before pushing a block of cheese out their subway.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or as I call it, "Tuesday"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I really hope they mean cheese that was from Subway, the restaurant, and that Subway Cheese is not a term for something really horrible that grows on the subway.


Just imagine Limburger cheese. (or any putrid soft cheese)
Now plop a glob on top of your durian fruit...
Light it all on fire using Sterno.
Now put that fire out by urinating on it.

...and you have an idea how that guy smelled.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I really hope they mean cheese that was from Subway, the restaurant, and that Subway Cheese is not a term for something really horrible that grows on the subway.


It's a euphemism for smegma.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Peter Plastered pinched a pack of pungent provolone.
A pack of pungent provolone Peter Plastered pinched.
If Peter placed the provolone pack in Peter's pockets,
Who cares, where's the vodka?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x474]


The best thing about these is reading them in his voice.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's got a Peters' Pocket of booze, boys,
He's got a Peters' Pocket of booze.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.