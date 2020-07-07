 Skip to content
(Twitter) Restaurant Richard crashes a birthday party. (NSFW language)
    Asinine, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doxxed in teh boobies is my Fark.com tribute site.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is going on in California? Are they trying to get their own tag or something?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryan Gosling has really fallen on hard times.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a nation we've coddled racism for far too long. The depressing part is that there's no plan to really start fighting racism from our leadership so we all know this will simply continue and escalate.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: As a nation we've coddled racism for far too long. The depressing part is that there's no plan to really start fighting racism from our leadership so we all know this will simply continue and escalate.


No plan to start fighting racism?  That's an undersell.

Dotard's entire reelection campaign seems to be centered on stoking racism.  China virus, defense of confederacy, attacking prominent black people, racial slurs.  He better hope his entire base can vote twice.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: What the hell is going on in California? Are they trying to get their own tag or something?


Once you get out of the main parts of LA or San Francisco (and downtown San Diego), California is REALLY conservative.  Like batshiat crazy conservative.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's hard to be a tough guy in skinny jeans.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: abhorrent1: What the hell is going on in California? Are they trying to get their own tag or something?

Once you get out of the main parts of LA or San Francisco (and downtown San Diego), California is REALLY conservative.  Like batshiat crazy conservative.


Watch Grapes of Wrath, all of the Okies moved to California in the 1930's.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. Men
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solid8? He's a soft 4 at best.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat isn't news and was always happening. Just like police brutality. The difference now is that everyone has a video camera on them at all times. You could rightly argue that Trump emboldened this open behavior, but probably not as much as you'd think.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, what's bringing all the crazies out of the woodwork? Guess we'll never know.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Gee, what's bringing all the crazies out of the woodwork? Guess we'll never know.


'Tis a mystery...................
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Trump's America right here.  Every sad little loser who has externalized their own failings onto the "other" now feels empowered to act on their hateful impulses.

Maybe it will help to drain the swamp in our society to have these toxic assholes reveal themselves so we can shiat them, but that's me, always the optimist.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for exposing this guy's farked up sensibilities to the world via social media so hopefully when he sobers up/has his "come to jesus" moment he can see the errors of his ways, but at this point when I see people clearly being blatantly racist I would like to believe that freedom of speech doesn't make you immune from having a chair thrown at your head.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on that manager for sticking up for her customers - you don't see that much these days. She is a hero here.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: I'm all for exposing this guy's farked up sensibilities to the world via social media so hopefully when he sobers up/has his "come to jesus" moment he can see the errors of his ways, but at this point when I see people clearly being blatantly racist I would like to believe that freedom of speech doesn't make you immune from having a chair thrown at your head.


I see comments about him being a racist prick going back much farther than this event.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: . You could rightly argue that Trump emboldened this open behavior, but probably not as much as you'd think.


Yup. Probably more.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: As a nation we've coddled racism for far too long. The depressing part is that there's no plan to really start fighting racism from our leadership so we all know this will simply continue and escalate.


Will it start with it's perfectly legal
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Gee, what's bringing all the crazies out of the woodwork? Guess we'll never know.


As the post above you said, phone cameras. These incidents have been happening, they simply haven't been documented before. Even still they're being mostly ignored and dismissed at every level of our government.

This is America as it has been for your entire life, and unfortunately it's the way most people seem to want it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: AdmirableSnackbar: As a nation we've coddled racism for far too long. The depressing part is that there's no plan to really start fighting racism from our leadership so we all know this will simply continue and escalate.

No plan to start fighting racism?  That's an undersell.

Dotard's entire reelection campaign seems to be centered on stoking racism.  China virus, defense of confederacy, attacking prominent black people, racial slurs.  He better hope his entire base can vote twice.


The GOP is counting on it.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: AdmirableSnackbar: As a nation we've coddled racism for far too long. The depressing part is that there's no plan to really start fighting racism from our leadership so we all know this will simply continue and escalate.

No plan to start fighting racism?  That's an undersell.

Dotard's entire reelection campaign seems to be centered on stoking racism.  China virus, defense of confederacy, attacking prominent black people, racial slurs.  He better hope his entire base can vote twice.


What about Mexico sending more Republicans, I mean drug dealers and rapists and murderers...

Yeah, keep telling everyone how not racist you are, MAGAts. Judging by the fruit...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long till the guy comes out crying that he's so sorry and the he's the real victim.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: capt.snicklefritz: Gee, what's bringing all the crazies out of the woodwork? Guess we'll never know.

'Tis a mystery...................


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is an immigrant himself....
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So how long till the guy comes out crying that he's so sorry and the he's the real victim.


about 5 minutes after his friends / family / neighbors say hes a nice guy and would never say those things that he was caught on video saying.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: abhorrent1: What the hell is going on in California? Are they trying to get their own tag or something?

Once you get out of the main parts of LA or San Francisco (and downtown San Diego), California is REALLY conservative.  Like batshiat crazy conservative.


I lived in Escondido for a couple years.  Just like living in Oklahoma but with a better view and more expensive.  So many giant trucks and rednecks.

I lived in San Diego suburbs for a total of 16 years.  The mindset is very much like the conservative south but without the fake friendliness.  With the Naval base and Marine base, I would expect this, though.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark came up with Restaurant Richard? Dining Dan sounds so much better with a lot less Syllables.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: Dude is an immigrant himself....


Australian that is racist toward asians? Asians and aborigines are the two vectors of racist angst down under. Time to export that guy.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: Dude is an immigrant himself....


And has an Asian sister in law and niece.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: As a nation we've coddled racism for far too long. The depressing part is that there's no plan to really start fighting racism from our leadership so we all know this will simply continue and escalate.


As intended.
 
Psychoweasel360
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown to this asshat's Identification, unemployment, rightful ostracization in 3...2...1...
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: ShavedOrangutan: abhorrent1: What the hell is going on in California? Are they trying to get their own tag or something?

Once you get out of the main parts of LA or San Francisco (and downtown San Diego), California is REALLY conservative.  Like batshiat crazy conservative.

I lived in Escondido for a couple years.  Just like living in Oklahoma but with a better view and more expensive.  So many giant trucks and rednecks.

I lived in San Diego suburbs for a total of 16 years.  The mindset is very much like the conservative south but without the fake friendliness.  With the Naval base and Marine base, I would expect this, though.


I grew up in the Spring Valley/Santee areas in the 70's and 80's. There are still places out there you should stay away from after dark if you have melanin-rich skin.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Who the fark came up with Restaurant Richard? Dining Dan sounds so much better with a lot less Syllables.


Well Richard = Dick so it seems appropriate.

/don't be a Richard
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Who the fark came up with Restaurant Richard? Dining Dan sounds so much better with a lot less Syllables.


Diner Dick seems appropriate.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: This shiat isn't news and was always happening. Just like police brutality. The difference now is that everyone has a video camera on them at all times. You could rightly argue that Trump emboldened this open behavior, but probably not as much as you'd think.


I think its a bit of both really. This did happen before, but I think it does happen a bit more now. A lot of these people do mention trump.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy from other country tells people who were probably born here to go back to their country...

Brilliant.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychoweasel360: Countdown to this asshat's Identification, unemployment, rightful ostracization in 3...2...1...


Yoh can't have a countdown when there is already a launch.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: jso2897: capt.snicklefritz: Gee, what's bringing all the crazies out of the woodwork? Guess we'll never know.

'Tis a mystery...................

[Fark user image image 230x220]


Is that Geoffrey Rush?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Intrepid00: Who the fark came up with Restaurant Richard? Dining Dan sounds so much better with a lot less Syllables.

Diner Dick seems appropriate.


It's too forward and doesn't fit giving racist cute names game.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: ShavedOrangutan: abhorrent1: What the hell is going on in California? Are they trying to get their own tag or something?

Once you get out of the main parts of LA or San Francisco (and downtown San Diego), California is REALLY conservative.  Like batshiat crazy conservative.

Watch Grapes of Wrath, all of the Okies moved to California in the 1930's.


Even worse, many Okies remained behind.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Subtonic: This shiat isn't news and was always happening. Just like police brutality. The difference now is that everyone has a video camera on them at all times. You could rightly argue that Trump emboldened this open behavior, but probably not as much as you'd think.

I think its a bit of both really. This did happen before, but I think it does happen a bit more now. A lot of these people do mention trump.


Some mention Hitler
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's farking every single American.  Saying he'll fark Asians is kind of unnecessary.  It's implicit.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Natalie Portmanteau: Subtonic: This shiat isn't news and was always happening. Just like police brutality. The difference now is that everyone has a video camera on them at all times. You could rightly argue that Trump emboldened this open behavior, but probably not as much as you'd think.

I think its a bit of both really. This did happen before, but I think it does happen a bit more now. A lot of these people do mention trump.

Some mention Hitler


Oh, yeah, I'm not saying they're all doing it because of trump, but some clearly are.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fluctuations
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

He's already locked down his LinkedIn profile. FB profile still seems to be up. For now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His company even has a helpful website where you can tell them how he can help you.

Now that's helpful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy sounds like a real charmer.
 
