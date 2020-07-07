 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tick-borne disease with Covid-like symptoms spreading in Michigan. We're running out of spaces on the 2020 apocalypse bingo card   (msn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody just yell "Bingo" already so we can go ride the Zipper.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPOON!!!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The biggest worry about tick bites in recent years has been Lyme disease, which can cause skin rash, headache, fatigue, fever and, in some instances, long-term debilitating damage to joints, the heart and the nervous system.

Now that terrifies me.  Lyme disease symptoms are so horrible that suicide would probably kill someone before the disease does.  Like, imagine that you could feel nothing but pain... forever.  If I saw someone doing heroin and they said "I have Lyme disease" I'd be like "Well, in that case, carry on, then."
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Somebody just yell "Bingo" already so we can go ride the Zipper.


No thanks, I just had a gyro
 
Cache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First Trump and now ticks.  Looks like god is going with the blood-sucking vermin motif.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump: you see, there's a disease in these things called ticks, most people haven't even heard of them, but they're very dangerous and I've been saying it for a long time. It's a hidden disease that can bite you. The COVID numbers are high because most people have this tick disease, a lot of people don't know that.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've a family member with anaplasmosis from a tick bite. shiat is serious. He lost out on two years of life and isn't back up to full speed yet
/NSCSB
And yeah, it may look like COVID, it ain't. Nice way to sell it though, lazy journalist person.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The symptoms are much like those reported with the coronavirus: fever, chills, fatigue, body aches, headaches and fatigue."

1.) They must really like fatigue.
2.) Corona is poised to pass cancer on "What WebMD says you have when you enter common basic symptoms of everything"...
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Somebody just yell "Bingo" already so we can go ride the Zipper.


Fark the Zipper. That ride makes you puke every time.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We still have some room reserved for the summer firepocolypses.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ween - Tick
Youtube peHNOqhCETc
 
