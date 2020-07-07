 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Florida man in Costco goes full Florida man when asked why he isn't wearing a mask by an elderly woman   (boingboing.net) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
little old ladies should be allowed to nad crush non maskers if they are close enough.
That should just be a law.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how they are down here. Costco requires masks and he knows it. Ft. Myers now requires masks and he knows it. So he doubles down and acts out. These guys will become more and more violent when they can't get their way.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I heard an East Indian accent or at least a foreign accent.  That must have been particularly infuriating for that f$cktard.   I mean, anyone telling him to social distance or wear a mask is going to bump him up to 11 on the rage scale but if the person is brown, that's an instant shiat your pants reaction.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: This is how they are down here. Costco requires masks and he knows it. Ft. Myers now requires masks and he knows it. So he doubles down and acts out. These guys will become more and more violent when they can't get their way.


He's a warrior of the new civil war.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope his family gets covid-19 and he has to watch them die.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting so sick of these daily videos of sad sacks being horrible people. This ... Everything has brought out the worst in us as a society.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: dodecahedron: This is how they are down here. Costco requires masks and he knows it. Ft. Myers now requires masks and he knows it. So he doubles down and acts out. These guys will become more and more violent when they can't get their way.

He's a warrior of the new civil war.


I'm sure that's what he thinks. Look at his shirt. There are going to be Timothy McVeighs to come out of this kind of mindset.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Posters on social media speculated that the man yelling "I feel threatened!", despite being the aggressor, is an attempt to pre-emtively invoke Florida's "stand your ground" law. This law allows the use of deadly force if one is threatened or attacked in public and imposes no duty to retreat.

Oh and what a boon that law has been to the homicidal assholes in that state.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I went to Costco yesterday saw two women with 3 teenagers, none of them wearing masks. They also made a stop at the food court presumably for maximum spread
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Running the world since 1776."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why can't someone 'stand their ground' against this kind of asshole?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's hire the bouncers from closed bars to stand outside Costcos and restaurants to enforce mask rules.

/stolen from a meme
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a pussy.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do one farking pushup if you're going to insist on holding your arms out like that, Gumby.
 
Vespers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somebody dox this poor, threatened snowflake. I would like the world to know who he is and why he is so terrified of people in public.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know we have all watched in horror the police beatings of compliant people being arrested but I would so much like to see this guy beaten to within an inch of his life.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since Florida has decided you can legally start a fight and then murder your victim because of your fee fees, I think the requisite phrase you have to scream before you start shooting should be I DECLARE SELF DEFENSE!

/ Florida: not even once
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude's gonna get his eye dotted for him, posting up like that
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This just keeps getting worse and worse and worse and worse.

Millions of adults stomping their feet like little children, "I don't WANNA!" and prolonging the suffering for the rest of us, who hate all this just as much as they do but who are mature enough to just be adults and do what we need to do.

I start to get down if I think too much about how the rest of 2020 will look.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did not watch the video, but I am betting he played the "muh rights!" card.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or he could have just sat down.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There goes his membership.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is your brain on Trump.
 
Smirkles37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Give him a break he was clearly late for the gym and his roids had already kicked in while he was stuck at Costco.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope they dox this asshole and ruin his life.

He seems to be one of those rare individuals who contributes nothing to human society, and only takes. I suspect the world will be a far better place with him gone.

I will also add, these idiots would never dare to act out they way they do without their glorious leader in charge, emboldening them.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These are exactly the kind of guys who eventually find out that no matter how bad they think they are, there is always someone badder, and they end up curled into a ball on the ground bleeding, sobbing. and pleading. Karma will catch up with him, probably in the form of the grandchildren once he's doxed.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Posters on social media speculated that the man yelling "I feel threatened!", despite being the aggressor, is an attempt to pre-emtively invoke Florida's "stand your ground" law. This law allows the use of deadly force if one is threatened or attacked in public and imposes no duty to retreat.

Oh and what a boon that law has been to the homicidal assholes in that state.


After that popular incident years ago, they tried to realign that law to be like every other state that has such a law (including Texas) but apparently that was too liberal or something.  Mean, that in other states, the stand your ground laws have a clause stipulating that you can't go start shiat and then claim "stand your ground"...nor can you classify non-aggression as aggression (i.e., physical harm to person or imminent physical harm - holding a camera at you isn't that).
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I'm getting so sick of these daily videos of sad sacks being horrible people. This ... Everything has brought out the worst in us as a society.


Same, yet I don't want the videos to not be posted.  Expose these assholes and their behavior.  Shine the light.  Actions should have consequences and they've clearly lived without consequences for far too long.
 
alsih2o
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I feel threatened!" is code for "I'm about to shoot you because I feel like it"


Paper-thin human beings, disguised as tough guys.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Totally betting that dude's a cop.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know it's not going to happen anytime soon, but something needs to be done about "Stand Your Ground" laws, which are basically "Make My Day" laws.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: I know we have all watched in horror the police beatings of compliant people being arrested but I would so much like to see this guy beaten to within an inch of his life.


They dont beat guys like this.  Makes the Klan meetings awkward.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mr. Karen needs some pepper spray to calm the fark down.

Yes, I will be getting pepper spray today, because people like that, advancing at me, will get a nice calming dose.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We're at this point in the campaign now: 

ST Deep Space Nine "In The Pale Moonlight" End Monologue
Youtube K-YyL7X4CWw
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smirkles37: Give him a break he was clearly late for the gym and his roids had already kicked in while he was stuck at Costco.


If that scrawny chump is taking steroids and going to the gym he needs to have a few words with his supplier and get some tips on how to exercise properly.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: they end up curled into a ball on the ground bleeding, sobbing. and pleading. Karma will catch up with him, probably in the form of the grandchildren once he's doxed.


The Matt Gaetz Story
 
VespaGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The sunglasses on the back of his head was the cherry on top.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stop me if you've heard this: Of course, it turns out (in the very near future), he was a city councilman, GOP campaign manager, state representative candidate, off duty something, real estate developer, bar owner, brothel owner, boat rental/beach concessionaire, nursing home owner -- paid off either by a Koch brothers component or a local businessman's association.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure he did feel threatened. 
Oh the fragility
 
JerkStore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He should feel threatened. He and his ilk are hopefully going to be added to the endangered species list in the near future. They contribute nothing yet somehow believe they deserve to be special just because they were lucky enough to be born here. His shirt is a perfect example of these low-quality people believing that America is great (and by extension, they are amazing too) because of the wars we've fought. Honestly, if WWII was fought today, do these turds really think they would be man enough to answer the call like their grandfathers did?

No. No they would not. They're pussies who know their time is drawing to a close.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing says "I'm a tough guy" like screaming "I feel threatened" at someone armed with a phone in a grocery store.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I thought I heard an East Indian accent or at least a foreign accent.  That must have been particularly infuriating for that f$cktard.   I mean, anyone telling him to social distance or wear a mask is going to bump him up to 11 on the rage scale but if the person is brown, that's an instant shiat your pants reaction.


Grandma should've stood her ground and put the rabid dog down.
 
PiperArrow [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I hope his family gets covid-19 and he has to watch them die.


Jesus, dude, this is the third comment in two threads where you are wishing people dead. Are you OK?

Plus, you hope his family dies? Even his kids? You don't think maybe they have suffered enough already?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: We're at this point in the campaign now: 

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K-YyL7X4​CWw]


Fark. Wrong thread.
 
kumanoki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just to be clear, Ft. Myers is a garbage place that consists of equal parts middle class great-grandparents and working-class slobs. It has all of its charm pushed up against the gulf and everything inland along the Caloosahatchee is just sand and palmetto. It's a trumped-up cattle ranch. People who live there act like they know they live in a garbage place and treat it as such.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We really are going to have to cull trump voters, it's what they're pushing for.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think it's time for the US to break up. This is clearly not working.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vespers: Somebody dox this poor, threatened snowflake. I would like the world to know who he is and why he is so terrified of people in public.


One of the worst "fights" I ever saw was after a concert when a guy like this suckered some guy into defending his gf over an insult. The aggressor was trained in martial arts, dropped him with a couple shots then proceeded to stomp his head laying on the ground until we could get him to stop.

This guy was planning to take someone out. Unfortunately for him it was grandma that took a stand.

/ his t-shirt is bs
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: This is how they are down here. Costco requires masks and he knows it. Ft. Myers now requires masks and he knows it. So he doubles down and acts out. These guys will become more and more violent when they can't get their way.


You mean like the Waffle House cook in Aurora, CO who got shot before Memorial Day? Or like the Family Dollar security guard who got shot to death in Flint, MI in early May? Or like the French bus driver in Bayonne who got beaten to death over the weekend? I'm not sure how much more violent people who are already killing other people can get.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Costco needs to start a non negotiable policy that a member will get one warning to wear a mask (with their name/id # entered into the big database), put it back on if taken off within the store.  2nd time, lifetime revocation of membership (prorated refund for any full months unused just to make it more difficult to sue).

I like Costco but it's a bit out of the way.  They do this & I'll make the drive to give them more of my shopping money
 
