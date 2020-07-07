 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Brazil's President agrees to be tested for coronavirus after showing symptoms   (nbcnews.com) divider line
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Bolsonaro, The
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Alternate Headline:  An Entirely Predictable Thing Happened
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He and Julio?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this the second time he has been suspected of having it?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/He's done nothing but make things worse since the moment he was elected
//His "response" to COVID is among the worst in the world
///Best thing he can do help is die
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not a good guy.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good time for a meeting with Trump again, at Mar A Lago, and then a special guest appearance at a rally in Houston.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pick your favorite Shadenfreude-related meme:
« That's a shame
« If he dies, he dies
« Ha Ha!
 
sleep lack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Is this the second time he has been suspected of having it?


Yeah, but coughing his way through a speech might have just been the result of several bong hits he does right before making government policy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I saw some stuff on TV last night about odd genetic traces of mutated Corona that may have originated in Brazil, that people are currently tracking down.
It would be hilarious if it turned out Trump's "Gyna Virus" actually came form Brazil, and the whole "blame Gyna" strategy becomes even more of a laughing stock than it is now.
 
