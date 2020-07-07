 Skip to content
(The Hill)   "Arizona joins Texas, California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Illinois in tallying more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus"   (thehill.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really not surprised this is happening and this will continue till two things happen: Everyone gets the damn disease or a vaccine is made.  Americans don't like being told to do anything.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did it!

Beam me up, Scotty. Please. Scotty.
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
bLuE sTaTe PrObLeM
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.


We are having record breaking temperatures this week well over 100 most places, some places over 110. So this thing will be gone by next Friday.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Merltech: Americans don't like being told to do anything.


More specifically, Americans don't like being told what to do just because it's what other countries are doing.

"They're in full isolation and lockdown in Europe? I ain't doin' what no commies are doin'."
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.

We are having record breaking temperatures this week well over 100 most places, some places over 110. So this thing will be gone by next Friday.


I thought I read somewhere that you had to get coronavirus up to 140+ for it to die.  So it might die on some dark-colored surfaces in direct sunlight on a hot enough day.  Someone correct me if I'm wrong I don't have time to track it down right now.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People in their 20's and 30's are driving the infection rates.  It's also resulting in lower hospitalization and mortality rates.

So, while the virus is doing less and less to kill mom om and pop pop, their grandkids are selfish as heel and not giving a damn who they spread it to.

Remember, that fat inheritance goes to your boomer parents, who seem to be fairing rather well during the pandemic.

Go ahead go to the beach, or the bars, or frat parties where people bet on who gets infected first.  You're making the boomers richer.

Even if Biden does win in 2020.  2022 will be "boomer's revenge" on you all.

For the record, I'm a still disgruntled Gen X'er looking for a flannel shirt and growing long greasy hair waiting for legal weed.  We're used to being f'ed.  This is just the next chapter in the never ending story for us....
 
anfrind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dear China,

Thank you for the egg rolls and fried rice but we really didn't want your god-damned Corona Virus.

You should be held accountable for your actions releasing this shiat.

Karma comes in all different flavors and I hope you get what you deserve.

Bastards, the whole lot of you.

Signed,

Steklo
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Clearly it means we should prepare to open up schools then.

LET'S GO, PEOPLE!!!! LET'S SHOW THOSE BLUE STATES WHOS BOSS!!!!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
100,000 cases.. Is that a grand total or active?
Information over sensationalism is paramount.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Clearly it means we should prepare to open up schools then.

LET'S GO, PEOPLE!!!! LET'S SHOW THOSE BLUE STATES WHOS BOSS!!!!


I bet that sounded so profound in your head.
 
schubie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Georgia's coming in hot.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Dear China,

Thank you for the egg rolls and fried rice but we really didn't want your god-damned Corona Virus.

You should be held accountable for your actions releasing this shiat.

Karma comes in all different flavors and I hope you get what you deserve.

Bastards, the whole lot of you.

Signed,

Steklo


Ahhhhh...
The American rally cry
Screw up monumentally and blame anyone else.
The initial screw up is on China. Wouldn't have stopped the spread in the US in any way. Americans decided to surrender to COVID
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.


never said april of what year!
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

theToadMan: The initial screw up is on China.


Al I know was sometime back in Dec, NPR reported that a case of Covid was reported in China. After a local farmer or whatever contracted it from a dead animal. Then silence from the media...Next thing you know it arrived on the west coast.

then the story changed and it was reported that the virus came from a lab in China.

To me, its all hearsay as I wasn't there to witness what exactly happened.

All I know is the constant denominator was China.

They should be held accountable.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And now Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/jul/07/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pos​itive-test-brazil-president
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Callous: Hooker with a Penis: Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.

We are having record breaking temperatures this week well over 100 most places, some places over 110. So this thing will be gone by next Friday.

I thought I read somewhere that you had to get coronavirus up to 140+ for it to die.  So it might die on some dark-colored surfaces in direct sunlight on a hot enough day.  Someone correct me if I'm wrong I don't have time to track it down right now.


Whoosh.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: then the story changed and it was reported that the virus came from a lab in China.


No it didn't.

Only idiots trying to push a conspiracy theory actually suggested that.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Callous: Hooker with a Penis: Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.

We are having record breaking temperatures this week well over 100 most places, some places over 110. So this thing will be gone by next Friday.

I thought I read somewhere that you had to get coronavirus up to 140+ for it to die.  So it might die on some dark-colored surfaces in direct sunlight on a hot enough day.  Someone correct me if I'm wrong I don't have time to track it down right now.


A team of French scientists claimed that 56 degrees Celsius (about 133 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 minutes was sufficient for disinfecting items with low viral loads but that it took amping up the temperature to 92 degrees Celsius (about 197 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes to completely disinfect items with higher viral loads. There are few places that reach 56C for prolonged periods of time on Earth, and there is no place on Earth other than in an oven that reaches 92C for prolonged periods of time.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And now Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2020​/jul/07/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pos​itive-test-brazil-president


I'd say "good luck" to him, but I don't think he needs it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Callous: Hooker with a Penis: Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.

We are having record breaking temperatures this week well over 100 most places, some places over 110. So this thing will be gone by next Friday.

I thought I read somewhere that you had to get coronavirus up to 140+ for it to die.  So it might die on some dark-colored surfaces in direct sunlight on a hot enough day.  Someone correct me if I'm wrong I don't have time to track it down right now.


They were being sarcastic.  Hot temps are kind of worse for this, as people won't be outside, and the virus seems to LOVE air conditioned spaces when it comes to spreading.  So if people are still out and about at restaurants and stuff everyone will want to be inside, so any gatherings eith AC blasting will be heaven for further spreading.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And now Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2020​/jul/07/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pos​itive-test-brazil-president


Again? Thought he already had it.

/Or he was lying, which is on-brand for him.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Callous: Hooker with a Penis: Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.

We are having record breaking temperatures this week well over 100 most places, some places over 110. So this thing will be gone by next Friday.

I thought I read somewhere that you had to get coronavirus up to 140+ for it to die.  So it might die on some dark-colored surfaces in direct sunlight on a hot enough day.  Someone correct me if I'm wrong I don't have time to track it down right now.


Pool party to go to?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If everybody catches COVID-19, but hardly anyone is dying, then who cares? You people look like clowns from a circus walking around with your masks on.
 
comrade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: Dear China,

Thank you for the egg rolls and fried rice but we really didn't want your god-damned Corona Virus.

You should be held accountable for your actions releasing this shiat.

Karma comes in all different flavors and I hope you get what you deserve.

Bastards, the whole lot of you.

Signed,

Steklo


China controlled the virus. Europe controlled the virus. This is now an american virus. Or Brazilian if it makes you feel better.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: No it didn't.

Only idiots trying to push a conspiracy theory actually suggested that.


Well then the media lied to me. It's not like I'm a secret agent and know the crap other countries are doing to the USA.

As I mentioned, it's all hearsay to me. I can't believe or trust anyone anymore.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: All I know


Well then educate yourself.
https://www.ajmc.com/focus-of-the-wee​k​/a-timeline-of-covid19-developments-in​-2020
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

comrade: steklo: Dear China,

Thank you for the egg rolls and fried rice but we really didn't want your god-damned Corona Virus.

You should be held accountable for your actions releasing this shiat.

Karma comes in all different flavors and I hope you get what you deserve.

Bastards, the whole lot of you.

Signed,

Steklo

China controlled the virus. Europe controlled the virus. This is now an american virus. Or Brazilian if it makes you feel better.


Let's assume for a moment that this was released by China on purpose. Isn't it a serious problem that we are so woefully unprepared and vulnerable to such an attack? We're not even at the "hide under your desk" level of preparedness.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Callous: Hooker with a Penis: Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.

We are having record breaking temperatures this week well over 100 most places, some places over 110. So this thing will be gone by next Friday.

I thought I read somewhere that you had to get coronavirus up to 140+ for it to die.  So it might die on some dark-colored surfaces in direct sunlight on a hot enough day.  Someone correct me if I'm wrong I don't have time to track it down right now.

A team of French scientists claimed that 56 degrees Celsius (about 133 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 minutes was sufficient for disinfecting items with low viral loads but that it took amping up the temperature to 92 degrees Celsius (about 197 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes to completely disinfect items with higher viral loads. There are few places that reach 56C for prolonged periods of time on Earth, and there is no place on Earth other than in an oven that reaches 92C for prolonged periods of time.


Hey man don't be coming up in here with that Celsius stuff
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: steklo: then the story changed and it was reported that the virus came from a lab in China.

No it didn't.

Only idiots trying to push a conspiracy theory actually suggested that.


No, no, no.  It was an american virus that was released by the Army in China because of why notism.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: If everybody catches COVID-19, but hardly anyone is dying, then who cares? You people look like clowns from a circus walking around with your masks on.


A million wouldn't be nothing
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: it's all hearsay to me


But you believe it started in China, even though you have had no personal experience to that fact.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: If everybody catches COVID-19, but hardly anyone is dying, then who cares? You people look like clowns from a circus walking around with your masks on.


Look into the organ damage, chronic fatigue, limb amputations, etc. which this virus can cause. Add up your hospital bill for the weeks of treatment you might require. "Not dying" does not mean that you escaped unharmed.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Well then the media lied to me.


What media?

Other than the ones drinking the Trump Kool-Aid, no one was actually suggesting this as a serious possibility (even though members in the Trump Administration keep trying go push this conspiracy theory will little evidence to back it up).
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theToadMan: steklo: Dear China,

Thank you for the egg rolls and fried rice but we really didn't want your god-damned Corona Virus.

You should be held accountable for your actions releasing this shiat.

Karma comes in all different flavors and I hope you get what you deserve.

Bastards, the whole lot of you.

Signed,

Steklo

Ahhhhh...
The American rally cry
Screw up monumentally and blame anyone else.
The initial screw up is on China. Wouldn't have stopped the spread in the US in any way. Americans decided to surrender to COVID


If Americans decided to surrender to it, does that mean the war is over and the virus will leave us alone now?

I'm looking forward to the 21st century version of the Marshall plan where the virus sends us the equivalent of billions in aid to rebuild.

Does this mean I can stop paying on my credit cards?  Asking for a friend....
 
dkulprit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: 100,000 cases.. Is that a grand total or active?
Information over sensationalism is paramount.


100k to date since start of this back at beginning of year, but about 85 ish % of reported infections have been over the past month.

So it took 4 months to get to 15k cases and now they've had 85k cases in 1 month.

So it doesn't really matter since the bulk of cases are right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


From:
https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/ep​i​demiology-disease-control/infectious-d​isease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboard​s/index.php
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: comrade: steklo: Dear China,

Thank you for the egg rolls and fried rice but we really didn't want your god-damned Corona Virus.

You should be held accountable for your actions releasing this shiat.

Karma comes in all different flavors and I hope you get what you deserve.

Bastards, the whole lot of you.

Signed,

Steklo

China controlled the virus. Europe controlled the virus. This is now an american virus. Or Brazilian if it makes you feel better.

Let's assume for a moment that this was released by China on purpose. Isn't it a serious problem that we are so woefully unprepared and vulnerable to such an attack? We're not even at the "hide under your desk" level of preparedness.


The one thing that doesn't make sense about the "man-made" theory is why would China release it on it's own people and paralyze their own economy first?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: If everybody catches COVID-19, but hardly anyone is dying, then who cares? You people look like clowns from a circus walking around with your masks on.


A couple of years ago, a team of Chinese researchers examined 78 doctors who caught SARS during the outbreak in 2003. About 1 in 20 of these doctors had pulmonary fibrosis 15 years after recovering. About 1 in 4 of those doctors had femoral head necrosis 15 years after recovering. Come back to us after 15 years of trouble breathing and excruciating pain in your hip and tell us that life is hunky-dory because you didn't die of COVID-19.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image image 850x535][Fark user image image 850x855]

[Fark user image image 850x471]
[Fark user image image 850x131]
[Fark user image image 850x535]


I know you think you have a point, but I have no idea what that is.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: theToadMan: The initial screw up is on China.

Al I know was sometime back in Dec, NPR reported that a case of Covid was reported in China. After a local farmer or whatever contracted it from a dead animal. Then silence from the media...Next thing you know it arrived on the west coast.

then the story changed and it was reported that the virus came from a lab in China.

To me, its all hearsay as I wasn't there to witness what exactly happened.

All I know is the constant denominator was China.

They should be held accountable.


So you think that if the American administration knew about COVID-19 earlier the response would have been anything other than what it is now.
LOL
Hold China accountable all you want. The complete surrender to COVID-19 is all on America and it's leadership
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's my daily reminder to the red state assholes (and the assholes in my state) that because of the "tyrannical" measures taken by "that woman in Michigan" we only had 295 cases and 3 deaths yesterday. Sunday we had zero deaths. If the redneck Trumper Qtards and the dumb-ass fratbros and sorority twits stop gathering close-together in bars, churches, house parties, and beaches and some of them put on masks, we might even beat this thing some day.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: theToadMan: The initial screw up is on China.

Al I know was sometime back in Dec, NPR reported that a case of Covid was reported in China. After a local farmer or whatever contracted it from a dead animal. Then silence from the media...Next thing you know it arrived on the west coast.

then the story changed and it was reported that the virus came from a lab in China.

To me, its all hearsay as I wasn't there to witness what exactly happened.

All I know is the constant denominator was China.

They should be held accountable.


Only conspiracy theorists say it came from some lab.

But since it was in a major trading hub that has thousands of international travelers per day, by the time they see a new pattern that doesn't match an existing disease and identify it, those international travelers were already spreading it outside of china, and internal chinese business people traveling for work were bringing it to other major cities that have international travelers.

So by the time the anonomally was spotted and identified it was already outside of china.

So yes.  China did fark up in the sense that the local heads of the party were trying to cover it up so they didn't look bad, the cat was out of the bag before that even began and has nothing to do with how we in the US have responded extremely poorly to it.
 
joker420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
80% of those that are getting sick are republican.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And now Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2020​/jul/07/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pos​itive-test-brazil-president


Ooooh, that's 2, hopefully for his people, it is worse than BJ got it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: steklo: then the story changed and it was reported that the virus came from a lab in China.

No it didn't.

Only idiots trying to push a conspiracy theory actually suggested that.


Anyway - since when are cultures/nations being held for the diseases that happen to have originated in their regions? We wouldn't want to take that precedent back very far.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: theToadMan: steklo: Dear China,

Thank you for the egg rolls and fried rice but we really didn't want your god-damned Corona Virus.

You should be held accountable for your actions releasing this shiat.

Karma comes in all different flavors and I hope you get what you deserve.

Bastards, the whole lot of you.

Signed,

Steklo

Ahhhhh...
The American rally cry
Screw up monumentally and blame anyone else.
The initial screw up is on China. Wouldn't have stopped the spread in the US in any way. Americans decided to surrender to COVID

If Americans decided to surrender to it, does that mean the war is over and the virus will leave us alone now?

I'm looking forward to the 21st century version of the Marshall plan where the virus sends us the equivalent of billions in aid to rebuild.

Does this mean I can stop paying on my credit cards?  Asking for a friend....


no. It just means that Americans can't even work together by staying home to stop this. The virus is free too invade at will.
From storming the beaches of Normandy to whining about wearing a mask. How far you've fallen
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

joker420: 80% of those that are getting sick are republican.


Well, that's 70% true 58% of the time.
 
