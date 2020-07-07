 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Home Depot Harriet charged with battery after getting into physical fight over wearing a mask   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
42
    Teri A. Hill, Sydney Waters  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Waters told her Hill needed to wear a mask as well, she said, it was "like a switch flipped."

wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That incident made no sense.

Come for the mask cat fight, stay for the white power editorial, I guess?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge her from the wall socket instead?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a repeat from a hundred years ago.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I truly dislike Mel Gibson.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's a repeat from a hundred years ago.


So maybe we should have princess and the thing out like this beforehand in January???
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

By ''Do anything for my country" they usually mean ''murder/oppress people i don't like for my country''. Wearing masks is protective of others, something they just can't stand for.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So how does wearing a mask at a restaurant work?
COVID does not attack when you are rioting or eating?
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point, it should be legal for store owners to enforce their mask policies with a Louisville Slugger.

Or for your higher-class establishments, a Calloway 7-Iron.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know about Menard's racist past shiat, but I'll  shop there before Home Depot. Home Depot is like the Walmart of home improvement.
/Plus Menard's is the only place in Chicago that carry Famous Dave's Devil's Spit sauce
 
Number 216
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

/Plus Menard's is the only place in Chicago that carry Famous Dave's Devil's Spit sauce


Plus Menard's has the Menard's Guy.

Or had.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It may not.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the whole thing would be basically over in 3 weeks if everybody would just follow a few rules but NOOOOOO
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That broad's got moxie.  'bout damn time people starting fighting for their wights.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

You enter and go to your table, 6' from the next table, while wearing a mask, which you keep on until you're served your food. The server wears a mask at all times. This aims to minimize the exposure to anyone who isn't in your group. Not really all that hard to understand, although I suspect you just wanted to make a fairly poorly thought out political point about the 'rioters'.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask is mandatory in Washington state.

still see people wearing them incorrectly.

People can be selfish, stupid and just plain obstreperous.

I wear mine--
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Charged with battery?

Mikey1969
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She looks a lot like my favorite high school teacher. Not her though, since I graduated in '88, and she was pushing 60 by then. Also, Ms. Beach would never have been such a coont. She was a cool lady, fun class.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

You enter and go to your table, 6' from the next table, while wearing a mask, which you keep on until you're served your food. The server wears a mask at all times. This aims to minimize the exposure to anyone who isn't in your group. Not really all that hard to understand, although I suspect you just wanted to make a fairly poorly thought out political point about the 'rioters'.


JAQing off, as it were.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

COVID does not attack when you are rioting or eating?


I went in for takeout yesterday. They had sheets hanging behind each booth. I guess that will keep droplets from going over the back but not around. I really don't get it. But now that there are so many people inside I'm not comfortable getting takeout anymore.
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then she took her mask all the way off, put it in her pocket and let me know she was going to spit & cough on me

Where are the terroristic threat charges?
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

COVID does not attack when you are rioting or eating?


Evidence seems to suggest that's a lot of the problem.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Hill was wearing a mask but took it off to ask an employee to force other customers to wear a mask as well. "

"Hill said no one was going to tell her what to do "

Yep, seems about right for an entitled biatch.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

COVID does not attack when you are rioting or eating?


So most states have at least a 50% capacity restrictions which means they can space people out, so the people you're with are probably people you'd be around without wearing a mask anyways, and then the person who you interact with is the server and hostess...  who are wearing masks.

Though, it's not a perfect system.  And most people would prefer it not be the case, but people need to put food on their table and have a roof over their head, so since we aren't able to depend on government to help those people out we have to accept that they need to work.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

You enter and go to your table, 6' from the next table, while wearing a mask, which you keep on until you're served your food. The server wears a mask at all times. This aims to minimize the exposure to anyone who isn't in your group. Not really all that hard to understand, although I suspect you just wanted to make a fairly poorly thought out political point about the 'rioters'.


You also have to wear the mask again if you need to use the bathroom, so you keep your germs to the group you're sitting with.

Which would help a lot with contact-tracing, if that was a thing we were even pretending to do.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can understand not wanting to wear a mask. I cannot understand why they feel entitled to enter a privately owned business that requires a mask without one. that is like me walking in the store smoking a cigarette.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

COVID does not attack when you are rioting or eating?


Are you trying to imply that we shouldn't wear masks anywhere then?  Because that would be a really stupid conclusion.

If that's not where you were going with that question, I apologize.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm starting to believe all of those science fiction writers when they wrote about the collapse of society due to war or disaster. People are becoming unhinged over a simple paper mask worn easily over the nose and mouth. Just think if they had to worry about nuclear winter.

That was about the most unnecessary argument over masks yet -- and between two white folks! Though, the store should have required that all people in there wear masks. A law about that is starting to be enacted here. Admittedly, the aggressive lady did act like like a biatch, pi$$ed off at the world in general.
 
Think 4D
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's a view into the mindset of this Republican county in which I find myself, and where this Home Depot is located.

From a letter-to-the-editor in the local paper regarding fliers from the Patriot Front left in driveways after a BLM protest:

"The lead story in the Monday, June 15, Northwest Herald was a distortion of facts that were poorly researched and demeaning to conservative readers. Citing the Southern Poverty Law Center as the authority for characterizing the patriots who placed flyers around Crystal Lake as a "hate group" is laughable. SPLC is itself a hate group."

And this same rag had an editorial when the stay-at-home order was given that "local businesses needed to be supported," though the "economy was sound."
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

COVID does not attack when you are rioting or eating?

So most states have at least a 50% capacity restrictions which means they can space people out, so the people you're with are probably people you'd be around without wearing a mask anyways, and then the person who you interact with is the server and hostess...  who are wearing masks.

Though, it's not a perfect system.  And most people would prefer it not be the case, but people need to put food on their table and have a roof over their head, so since we aren't able to depend on government to help those people out we have to accept that they need to work.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Even with spacing (in this chart there was no spacing), you still have to account for air circulating in the restaurant.
Just order for take-out or delivery.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I have some Farker farkied/quoted with "I would wear her ass as a feedbag" which just short-circuited my brain for the rest of the day.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So this woman was wearing a mask, but took it off to ask the management to make the other people in the store who were not wearing masks wear masks, when another woman wearing a mask asked her to put her mask back on... you know, I think I might have turned around and said 'You're not helping' rather than exploding with rage.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

COVID does not attack when you are rioting or eating?

So most states have at least a 50% capacity restrictions which means they can space people out, so the people you're with are probably people you'd be around without wearing a mask anyways, and then the person who you interact with is the server and hostess...  who are wearing masks.

Though, it's not a perfect system.  And most people would prefer it not be the case, but people need to put food on their table and have a roof over their head, so since we aren't able to depend on government to help those people out we have to accept that they need to work.

[Fark user image 400x593]

Even with spacing (in this chart there was no spacing), you still have to account for air circulating in the restaurant.
Just order for take-out or delivery.


A lot of the places here are doing the outside thing since it's summer
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
who identified herself in the video as white and appears to say, "I believe in white power."

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Did you know that white supremacists are both recyclable and 100% biodegradable?  You don't even need to compost them - just one to your lawn and enjoy lush, healthy green grass without any artificial chemicals!
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ugh, white women
 
peachpicker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

From a letter-to-the-editor in the local paper regarding fliers from the Patriot Front left in driveways after a BLM protest:

"The lead story in the Monday, June 15, Northwest Herald was a distortion of facts that were poorly researched and demeaning to conservative readers. Citing the Southern Poverty Law Center as the authority for characterizing the patriots who placed flyers around Crystal Lake as a "hate group" is laughable. SPLC is itself a hate group."

And this same rag had an editorial when the stay-at-home order was given that "local businesses needed to be supported," though the "economy was sound."


No hate group. No hate group. YOU'RE the hate group.
 
