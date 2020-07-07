 Skip to content
(CNN)   ,,ǝɯ ɥʇᴉʍ ɹɐɔ ǝɥʇ uᴉ sɐʍ ʇᴉ 'ǝɯ uǝʇʇᴉq sɐɥ ʇᴉ ʞuᴉɥʇ I 'ʞɔnɹʇ ǝɥʇ ɟo ʞɔɐq ǝɥʇ uᴉ sᴉ ǝʞɐus ɹǝƃᴉʇ ɐ ɹo ǝʞɐus uʍoɹq ∀   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ǝɔnɹq 'ƃɐʇ ,ɐʎɐɹʇS, ɐ spǝǝu ʞɹɐℲ
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I moved my legs ... it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the (driver's seat) chair, between my legs, ....The officer saw the dead snake lying in the back of the truck and called for help. When paramedics arrived, they determined Jimmy had not been bitten, but was suffering from shock.

Okay.  I can see why he was suffering shock.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brown snake, meet brown trousers.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Police spot a ute fanging down the Dawson highway...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amazing. The Police didn't find it necessary to shoot the guy , despite being in fear for their lives...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still not as big as my throbbing Black Mamba
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"A brown snake or a tiger snake is in the back of the ute"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheraTx: Police spot a ute fanging down the Dawson highway...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Brown snake, meet brown trousers.


He should be lucky the brown snake didn't go looking for his trouser snake.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just so we're not misled by bad journalism, if one were to compile a list of the 1000 World's Deadliest Snakes, the snake who came in 1000th place would still be on that list of "World's Deadliest Snakes."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who gets the snake, me or the muthafarkin dog?
 
Lexx0001
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why are parts of that picture blurred?

At first I thought it was something on the lens, but another picture of the snake has the same area blurred.

Are it's insides showing, and they don't want to disturb readers?

Really. In Australia?

They must have blurred for the US snowflakes.
 
