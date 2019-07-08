 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Ghislaine Maxwell has coPies of JEffrey EpsTein sex tAPes, says Ex-friend   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

221 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 8:50 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welp, she'd better be requesting protective custody then if she's thinking about copping a deal...
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GMPJEE TAPE!
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I were Maxwell, I'd have my lawyer talking to Trump's lawyers (using very small words and simple pictures) about trading a pardon for keeping Trump's name out of her statements.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: If I were Maxwell, I'd have my lawyer talking to Trump's lawyers (using very small words and simple pictures) about trading a pardon for keeping Trump's name out of her statements.


I'd be more worried about the Clintons.

/Juan Epstein didn't kill himself.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I voted for Hillary.  She's killed hundreds of people without a shred of evidence or a single charge.  That's impressive.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sid Vicious' Corpse: If I were Maxwell, I'd have my lawyer talking to Trump's lawyers (using very small words and simple pictures) about trading a pardon for keeping Trump's name out of her statements.

I'd be more worried about the Clintons.

/Juan Epstein didn't kill himself.


Trump can get you out of jail, the Clintons and Royals can't.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Copies? Aww, hell, they are gonna be all grainy and dark. Will be hard to fap to.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That mansion on Central Park had lots of cameras. Those tapes might just be turning up.
 
RumsfeldsReplacement [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: dittybopper: Sid Vicious' Corpse: If I were Maxwell, I'd have my lawyer talking to Trump's lawyers (using very small words and simple pictures) about trading a pardon for keeping Trump's name out of her statements.

I'd be more worried about the Clintons.

/Juan Epstein didn't kill himself.

Trump can get you out of jail, the Clintons and Royals can't.


Well, they did get Epstein out of jail in a way.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She doesn't once Barr sends his goons to destroy them.
We can't be having videos of Trump f*cking underage girls out there.
What happened to all the evidence in Epstein's home safe?
He had pics, CD's, videos, it all went poof.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1) I'm so glad she does and that people are likely going to the hoosegow for this.

2) when doing crime, do not create or keep records. Destroy all evidence afterward. This is like Crime 101.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: dittybopper: Sid Vicious' Corpse: If I were Maxwell, I'd have my lawyer talking to Trump's lawyers (using very small words and simple pictures) about trading a pardon for keeping Trump's name out of her statements.

I'd be more worried about the Clintons.

/Juan Epstein didn't kill himself.

Trump can get you out of jail, the Clintons and Royals can't.


Wanna bet on that?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If there were videos, the FBI would have them already.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: GMPJEE TAPE!


DWSEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE​E​EEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: She doesn't once Barr sends his goons to destroy them.
We can't be having videos of Trump f*cking underage girls out there.
What happened to all the evidence in Epstein's home safe?
He had pics, CD's, videos, it all went poof.


Top men are on it.

Who?

Top. Men.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: If there were videos, the FBI would have them already.


Which means Barr has them which means they were destroyed.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I seriously doubt there's an Epstein sex tape of Trump with underaged girls.

But Christ, if there is. Game over.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's the over/under on her "committing suicide"?  July 18th?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Federal agents who searched Epstein's $77 million Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan also found "in a locked safe ... compact discs with hand-written labels including the following: 'Young [Name] + [Name],' 'Misc nudes 1,' and 'Girl pics nudes,' " according to a new court filing in Epstein's case.

What ever happened to this? Probably: "young (Name) + Future/former POTUS etc.."

lost em? hmmmmmm? people should be raising hell about where these are

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/08/jeffr​e​y-epstein-called-sexual-predator-as-pr​osecutors-seek-no-bail.html
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.