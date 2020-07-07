 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Three bars in the UK that reopened forced to shut down after Coronavirus cases traced to their establishment. Hope that 12 hours of business was worth it   (metro.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Sunday, Weekend, Workweek, Saturday, Alcoholic beverage, Lighthouse Kitchen, Bar, Public house  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 11:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is somewhat heartening to see that UK morons are every bit as stupidly worthless as American morons.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How can they do ti that fast?
 
gestug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It is somewhat heartening to see that UK morons are every bit as stupidly worthless as American morons.


America started from somewhere
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja: It is somewhat heartening to see that UK morons are every bit as stupidly MORE worthless as American morons.

Those idiots were partying in the street and getting total fitshased while we argue over masks and actually do have about an 85% compliance rate with mask use.

The US gets a lot (most) things wrong, but at least an attempt is being made.  These people just DGAF....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All I know is I can die happy having seen that woman in the purple dress
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: How can they do ti that fast?


You would have an example of how if only America had a leadership who knew how to deal with a pandemic.... .maybe didn't chuck out plans, or defund the very units that could deal with the crisis?
 
brizzle365
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: It is somewhat heartening to see that UK morons are every bit as stupidly worthless as American morons.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.