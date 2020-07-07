 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Prison officials want to ensure that Ghislaine Maxwell's murder is not as suspicious as Epstein's, according to a note from his mother   (nypost.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They know they can't kill her without giving the game away.  They'll bribe her instead. In exchange for her silence she will get a show trial and a suspended sentence.  After which she will have her choice of non-extradition countries to reside for as long as it takes for the public to forget about her.  At which point she'll then meet with a tragic accident.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: They know they can't kill her without giving the game away.  They'll bribe her instead. In exchange for her silence she will get a show trial and a suspended sentence.  After which she will have her choice of non-extradition countries to reside for as long as it takes for the public to forget about her.  At which point she'll then meet with a tragic accident.


More likely: they won't ask her for more information.  They'll just throw the book at her and forget about the videos and the like.  No plea deal.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they will kill her.

Alas she has had a lot of time to prepare and her death should result in more than one law firm coming forward with a lot of documents and graphic evidence.

I suspect that the murder of Epstein has not remotely stopped what is coming.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: EvilEgg: They know they can't kill her without giving the game away.  They'll bribe her instead. In exchange for her silence she will get a show trial and a suspended sentence.  After which she will have her choice of non-extradition countries to reside for as long as it takes for the public to forget about her.  At which point she'll then meet with a tragic accident.

More likely: they won't ask her for more information.  They'll just throw the book at her and forget about the videos and the like.  No plea deal.


Oh crap, that is the other option.

And considering history, like how Obama just forgot about all of the Bush administrations crimes against the world, you could be right.  There might be enough dirt that all the people in power just want it all swept under the carpet :(
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah welcome to the village, you are number 69....
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if we could get a GoFundMe pot for the prison guards.  If they each received $25,000+ for her to get through all of the trials, she might have a chance.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has the 'rona. She's gonna die.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: They know they can't kill her without giving the game away.  They'll bribe her instead. In exchange for her silence she will get a show trial and a suspended sentence.


Epstein also got his sentence suspended. Literally.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: They know they can't kill her without giving the game away.  They'll bribe her instead. In exchange for her silence she will get a show trial and a suspended sentence.  After which she will have her choice of non-extradition countries to reside for as long as it takes for the public to forget about her.  At which point she'll then meet with a tragic accident.


The longer she is alive the more of a liability she becomes and there are plenty of non friendly people who can find a way to extract information for profit.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein was the big prize. They are not afraid of her. They made sure all the evidence they swiped from Epstein was decontaminated enough to assure that anything she has can be disproven.
She's gonna be a big nothing burger, and the NotSo Secret Police have been watching her long enough to find out who all her contacts are.
That's the ones who suffer from "complications from coronavirus" for the next couple years.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many high profile pedos that want her dead. How long was the "THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!" when Epstein "died"? Two weeks or so? A month?
If she's allowed to take down a handful of big wigs, they will be smeared for years and the peripheral fallout will be widespread.
Taking her out is the quieter option. "THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!! THIS REEKS OF FOUL PL... oh look! There's a Friends reunion special happening after all!"
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be the old dry ice in the air vent trick while she's sleeping. Guards find her dead the next morning at breakfast time. Video shows she went to sleep fine, no one went in, all checks over night were done right on schedule.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the FBI work with the IRS and start doing on audits on all the staff in the prison every day.

It won't stop her from being murdered, but at least you'll have a chance of knowing who did it, and who paid them.
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everyone is the photo is thinking the same thing - that the person they're with is far too old for them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/stolen from Twitter
 
Sentient
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They know they can't kill her without giving the game away...


I honestly don't think they care, honestly. Between republican corruption and barr having final say on any prosecution, there's essentially no risk.

If she stays alive, it's because she's making herself useful, not because they're afraid of anything.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The question is what is the value of what she knows vs. the time she'd end up serving.

Everyone except Epstein's friends hopes she will have a story to tell, but she may be afraid of incriminating herself is the main evidence against her comes from the victims' testimony.
So she may stay silent unless the evidence is overwhelming and they offer her a deal.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fact that the Left thinks this will take down Trump and the Right thinks will finish off the Clintons tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and the Republicans.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image 778x583]


Look how smug they all look.  Wish we could go back, show them that picture right after it was taken and point out that, in 2020 (from left to right):

1. You will be the most reviled president in US history.
2. You will be a complete joke of a first lady.
3. You gonna get murdered.
4. You gonna be in jail.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pert: Everyone is the photo is thinking the same thing - that the person they're with is far too old for them.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

/stolen from Twitter


Why is that girl with Epstien wearing my grandmother's lamp shade on her boobs?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: Everyone is the photo is thinking the same thing - that the person they're with is far too old for them.

[Fark user image 425x318]

/stolen from Twitter


I was going to post that same comment but I couldn't remember where I was stealing it from. :P
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
but how did Trump reeeeeeeally meet Melania?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Opacity: It'll be the old dry ice in the air vent trick while she's sleeping. Guards find her dead the next morning at breakfast time. Video shows she went to sleep fine, no one went in, all checks over night were done right on schedule.


Might work in a closed room, not in a cell.  And you will know quickly if you are breathing CO2.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think it's funny everyone thinks Epstein is dead.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Opacity: It'll be the old dry ice in the air vent trick while she's sleeping. Guards find her dead the next morning at breakfast time. Video shows she went to sleep fine, no one went in, all checks over night were done right on schedule.

Might work in a closed room, not in a cell.  And you will know quickly if you are breathing CO2.


... but a "suicide watch" cell and a few cylinders of nitrogen...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's not much you can do. People in jail jump down elevator shafts onto bullets with a rope around their neck and their hands bound behind their back all the time.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Opacity: It'll be the old dry ice in the air vent trick while she's sleeping. Guards find her dead the next morning at breakfast time. Video shows she went to sleep fine, no one went in, all checks over night were done right on schedule.

Might work in a closed room, not in a cell.  And you will know quickly if you are breathing CO2.


Sounds like you know the flaws well
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The fact that the Left thinks this will take down Trump and the Right thinks will finish off the Clintons tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and the Republicans.


The important thing is you got a chance feel morally superior to both groups
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought the whole "Epstein was murdered" thing was a right-wing conspiracy meme but I guess it's bipartisan?  Did not know that.
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

physt: I think it's funny everyone thinks Epstein is dead.


Well...he certainly isn't working at a 7-11 somewhere in Iowa...

maybe he found a nice kush job at a day care...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

physt: I think it's funny everyone thinks Epstein is dead.


He understood the cost of his knowledge.
Someone slipped him a night night pill and strung him up for show.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The fact that the Left thinks this will take down Trump and the Right thinks will finish off the Clintons tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and the Republicans.

The important thing is you got a chance feel morally superior to both groups


You can too by waking up from the illusion of a two-party America.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RonRon893: OlderGuy: Opacity: It'll be the old dry ice in the air vent trick while she's sleeping. Guards find her dead the next morning at breakfast time. Video shows she went to sleep fine, no one went in, all checks over night were done right on schedule.

Might work in a closed room, not in a cell.  And you will know quickly if you are breathing CO2.

... but a "suicide watch" cell and a few cylinders of nitrogen...


Nope.. cell front is open, can't get the concentration needed for oxygen deprivation..  Plus, nitrogen is the same weight as air, CO2 is heavier than air.. and you have the give-away hiss.....
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The fact that the Left thinks this will take down Trump and the Right thinks will finish off the Clintons tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and the Republicans.

The important thing is you got a chance feel morally superior to both groups


Yes. I do feel morally superior to pedophiles. Not gonna apologize for that.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: emersonbiggins: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The fact that the Left thinks this will take down Trump and the Right thinks will finish off the Clintons tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and the Republicans.

The important thing is you got a chance feel morally superior to both groups

Yes. I do feel morally superior to pedophiles. Not gonna apologize for that.


Well, there's something we have in common.  Do I need to post that one cartoon for the 1,000th time that details the difference between democrats and republicans with regard to Epstein?  Or are you too daft to believe it?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How do you pronounce "Ghislaine"?

Does it rhyme with, Jizz Stain?
 
flondrix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

downstairs: More likely: they won't ask her for more information. They'll just throw the book at her and forget about the videos and the like. No plea deal.


"Forget about the videos and the like" that she has given to various law firms (hopefully outside the US) to be released upon her death or disappearance?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image 778x583]


That's a fake, I saw the original on FOX and it only had the prostitute, Epstein and Maxwells on it.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: physt: I think it's funny everyone thinks Epstein is dead.

Well...he certainly isn't working at a 7-11 somewhere in Iowa...

maybe he found a nice kush job at a day care...


He is "working" for Hunter Bidens investment firm. Study it out.
 
flondrix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I thought the whole "Epstein was murdered" thing was a right-wing conspiracy meme but I guess it's bipartisan?  Did not know that.


There are just too many suspicious things about his death--guards happened to be absent at just the right time, surveillance videos missing for just the right time slot, etc.--for anyone with the usual amount of suspicions about politicians to not find his death suspicious.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: RonRon893: OlderGuy: Opacity: It'll be the old dry ice in the air vent trick while she's sleeping. Guards find her dead the next morning at breakfast time. Video shows she went to sleep fine, no one went in, all checks over night were done right on schedule.

Might work in a closed room, not in a cell.  And you will know quickly if you are breathing CO2.

... but a "suicide watch" cell and a few cylinders of nitrogen...

Nope.. cell front is open, can't get the concentration needed for oxygen deprivation..  Plus, nitrogen is the same weight as air, CO2 is heavier than air.. and you have the give-away hiss.....


Cell front is open? She's not being kept in the 1870s Deadwood Sheriff's office. Most modern cells have solid doors and little glass windows that don't open.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: She has the 'rona. She's gonna die.


Directly from the BBC, via the Brown Valley Observer lol:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: emersonbiggins: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The fact that the Left thinks this will take down Trump and the Right thinks will finish off the Clintons tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and the Republicans.

The important thing is you got a chance feel morally superior to both groups

Yes. I do feel morally superior to pedophiles. Not gonna apologize for that.

Well, there's something we have in common.  Do I need to post that one cartoon for the 1,000th time that details the difference between democrats and republicans with regard to Epstein?  Or are you too daft to believe it?


Feel free to post - not sure that I've seen it.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if the ladies in Brooklyn are going to call her a chomo...
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: How do you pronounce "Ghislaine"?

Does it rhyme with, Jizz Stain?


...only behind her back, if ya know what I mean... and I think you do.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: emersonbiggins: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: emersonbiggins: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The fact that the Left thinks this will take down Trump and the Right thinks will finish off the Clintons tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and the Republicans.

The important thing is you got a chance feel morally superior to both groups

Yes. I do feel morally superior to pedophiles. Not gonna apologize for that.

Well, there's something we have in common.  Do I need to post that one cartoon for the 1,000th time that details the difference between democrats and republicans with regard to Epstein?  Or are you too daft to believe it?

Feel free to post - not sure that I've seen it.


preview.redd.itView Full Size


Most Democrats that I know don't hold Bill out to be a sacred cow.  If he were somehow involved, off to prison he goes.  For the record, I give it even odds that Trump and Clinton are somehow both implicated.  I do believe if Trump is somehow not implicated, it will be because AG Barr was busy burning evidence.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MiamiChef: How do you pronounce "Ghislaine"?

Does it rhyme with, Jizz Stain?


Ghee - lane
Hard G
 
