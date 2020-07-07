 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Man who fired gun into murder victim's grave during funeral gets 15 years for being a dumbass   (wgntv.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he made his point.

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was just being thorough.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 🤔🙄
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
who says being stupid isn't a crime...
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope he was wearing a mask. The outrage would be palpable.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's the only way to be sure, what with vampires and zombies and such.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
15 years, yeah that's logical. murderers and rapist get less time every week. american justice is a total wreck.

-captain obvious
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's longer than you get for shooting a live person in Canada.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"When a felon brings a loaded gun to a populated area and uses the gun to threaten and endanger strangers, this conduct will not be tolerated,"

Feel like there should have been a /or in there.
 
WithinReason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beezeltown: Well, at least he made his point.

He kept it real.
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it Dwight Schrute?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
