(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Woman gives birth on pontoon boat on Fourth of July. Tag says it all   (wfla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Little Big Town - Pontoon (Official Music Video)
Youtube V0O0nzkESTI
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Great Outdoors (1988) Pontoon Boat? [HD]
Youtube dnI0PgJV4aQ
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Placenta would make great bait.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ravished by the notorious Pirate Swantoon?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: Placenta would make great bait.


And give up next day cold placenta sandwiches? No thanks.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Baby on board" has a brand new meaning for one Dunedin family after a woman gave birth while celebrating the Fourth of July on the water.

The Be-Sharps - Baby On Board
Youtube EVRcmnVYlLI
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Would also have accepted an "inboard becomes outboard" headline
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Congratulations!


At least it was easy to clean up afterwards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Branchez & Big Wet - Fourth of July (Official Video)
Youtube 13nE15xV1G8
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A gift for the little squirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
awww, they're from desantis's childhood hometown. the moron is giving a presser right now. will read the summary later. i'm sure it will be great, as he believes the virus in florida has "stabilized", that he will never re-close anything. and that all schools must open at full capacity next month without remote options.....

glad it was a safe surprise delivery for mom and baby though, may the whole family live through the rest of the year!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

luna1580: awww, they're from desantis's childhood hometown. the moron is giving a presser right now. will read the summary later. i'm sure it will be great, as he believes the virus in florida has "stabilized", that he will never re-close anything. and that all schools must open at full capacity next month without remote options.....

glad it was a safe surprise delivery for mom and baby though, may the whole family live through the rest of the year!


Dunedin is actually a very nice town. Sad to see one asshole sully its reputation.
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ok question time...

what if and I mean what if...she was on a cruise ship out in international waters...

what nationality would the child be?
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Salmon: Placenta would make great bait.

And give up next day cold placenta sandwiches? No thanks.


ooof, that lunch meat with the macaroni just popped into my head.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: ok question time...

what if and I mean what if...she was on a cruise ship out in international waters...

what nationality would the child be?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birth_a​b​oard_aircraft_and_ships
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: steklo: ok question time...

what if and I mean what if...she was on a cruise ship out in international waters...

what nationality would the child be?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birth_ab​oard_aircraft_and_ships


In addition to the question of a child's citizenship, there is also a question of how to report "Place of Birth" for children born in transit. US State Department guidance instructs that a child born in international waters should have their place of birth listed as "AT SEA", while those born in the territorial waters of any country would list the name of that country.[4] A child born in flight in a region where no country claims sovereignty would list their place of birth as "IN THE AIR".[4]
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Life, uh, finds a way.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: SumoJeb: steklo: ok question time...

what if and I mean what if...she was on a cruise ship out in international waters...

what nationality would the child be?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birth_ab​oard_aircraft_and_ships

In addition to the question of a child's citizenship, there is also a question of how to report "Place of Birth" for children born in transit. US State Department guidance instructs that a child born in international waters should have their place of birth listed as "AT SEA", while those born in the territorial waters of any country would list the name of that country.[4] A child born in flight in a region where no country claims sovereignty would list their place of birth as "IN THE AIR".[4]


Here's the thing tho. If you're that close to delivery, why the hell would be allowed on a boat, much less on a cruise ship?

Some of y'all get caught up in the minutia. Yeah, that shiat happens, early deliveries and all. But if you're six months along, the last thing you need to be doing is to be out on a boat, partying. And if you're flying at eight or nine months, I don't know what to tell you. Meemaw may mean a lot to you, but if she knew before dying that you were putting her unborn grandson or daughter at risk, she would probably beat you over the head.

Cue the fark white women brigade, who gave birth to their kids standing up, while building homes for Habitat for Humanity, in Nepal. If there's no way, there's always a white way.

I don't understand some of y'all. At all.
 
