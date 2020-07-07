 Skip to content
(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Kentucky Man tells Florida Man to hold his beer   (cincinnati.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
making fun of Florida Man, by making jokes at Kentucky Man's expense, via Ohio Mans newspaper.

There is a joke in there some place.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Upholding his right to bear a broken arm?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 334x151]


Kentucky, but thanks for injecting you WV hate.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, if the guy can hold authorities at bay for hours with a sore arm, imagine how strong the son must be.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pigs set him up.

You can't convince me otherwise.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Watched a guys arm snap on Wide World Of Sports. That was the end of my arm wrestling days.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So after opening fire in his household, intixivated, he was taken in alive AND taken to the hospital for evaluation after surrendering to the police?
Let me guess...
 
fargin a
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Odds on this guy being related to George Zimmerman?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: Zimmerman, who was the only one who remained inside the home, refused for hours to obey commands to exit the residence as members of the Boone County Sheriff's Hostage Negotiation Team, the Boone County Sheriff's SWAT Team and the Florence Police Department's SWAT Team converged on the residence.


2 SWAT teams and a HNT.  That's a full on SWAT orgy.  Jesus!  So many boners wilted when he came out.
 
