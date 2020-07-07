 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Driving Whilst Black, UK edition   (bbc.com) divider line
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
As long as you are a well known black person you can survive this sort of racism/profiling (after the initial illegal harassment of course,) but do not imagine the same results if you are a pleb.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Americans reading the article)

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Billy69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK Edition, where afterwards everyone gets together over a cup of tea to discuss their differences, and nobody gets shot in the face.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You aren't supposed to emulate the USA right now you pack of bone heads
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's called Blacks Driving in the UK, Subby.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a statement on Sunday evening the Met said the Mercedes was stopped after it was seen driving suspiciously, including being on the wrong side of the road, and that the driver had sped off when asked to stop.

But this was rejected by Ms Williams, who said: "That is false, we were never on the wrong side of the road. We were driving down through single-width roads.

British cops be like "You were driving on the wrong side of the road"
Uhhhhh what???
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms Williams, whose three-month-old son was in the car at the time, called it an "awful experience".

That's an impressive vocabulary for a three-month-old.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

"Being black on my road!" is a simpler way of saying that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I see UK cops follow the same standards US cops follow when it comes to telling the truth.
 
OldJames
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What do you expect for driving on the wrong side of the road
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I was making a general joke against the UK, didn't realize that was actually part of the story... what a day
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Defund the plod!
 
