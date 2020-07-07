 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Giant 'human-sized' bat from the Philippines leaves the Internets horrified (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks cute
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nosferatu indeed.....

Oh, and......

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not see any comparison in size to a human in that article, just a bat dying on the ground without even a banana for scale, and a still picture, again with nothing to show scale.

So yeah, human-sized, sure.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's Ben Affleck doing in the Philippines?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If by "human sized" you mean a small human child, then I suppose...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This type of bat seems to make the internet round every couple years.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dad??!!??
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If by "human sized" you mean a small human child, then I suppose...


A 1.7m wingspan is about 5.5ft, which is in the neighbourhood of a large bird. I don't think anyone would call an eagle or cormorant "human sized".
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 408x525]


The Batman Theme Song
Youtube VSaDPc1Cs5U
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another tremendously stupid "article" from Daily Star. It weighs all of about 3 lbs. Ooh, human sized!

And guys, I would really leave a sickly dying bat alone. That sort of thing is what got us where we are right now.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 408x525]


I'm not wearing hockey pants.

In fact, I'm not wearing any pants.
 
ongbok
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 408x525]


That picture would be much better if he were carrying a 12 pack of Old Milwaukee and a bucket of KFC
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So these bats are harmless, and this one was in distress from the heat.

Anyone else mad that someone did not try and cool this poor animal off with a bit of water?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Slow news day at the Sun?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So these bats are harmless, and this one was in distress from the heat.

Anyone else mad that someone did not try and cool this poor animal off with a bit of water?


Do you want Covid-Ebola-222? I would've maybe tossed some water on it from a distance
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's as some dwarves if it's even dwarf sized.

media.giphy.comView Full Size


I thought so.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would be creepier if it was described as s human baby sized bat. I imagine a small rat dog flying around in a diaper, crying for s bottle of your COVID spittle
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poor little bugger.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like the social media tards have "discovered" flying foxes.  Human-sized? I guess, maybe, almost, if you're comparing the wingspan of the largest flying fox to the height of a small human.

\they still only weigh a few pounds, though
 
